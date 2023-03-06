Another new Netflix reality dating show is released, but this time there aren't any new faces to fawn over. Netflix's Perfect Match reintroduces us to our old favorite reality stars that we never expected to see on screen together in a Bachelor In Paradise meets Love Island show. With familiar faces, we see familiar villains, and one in particular practically invents manipulation: Francesca Farago. Whether it is a persona she assumes or just very selective editing by the show, Francesca is portrayed as cutthroat, cunning and sometimes just plain mean on the screen.

When We Fell In Love With Her

It has only been three years since we first saw Francesca strutting down to the beach on Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle, and she has already made her mark on the internet and the world of Netflix reality dating shows. In her debut she is the embodiment of hedonism, much to her fellow contestants' dismay. Francesca is everything we wish we could be with her devil-may-care attitude and her ability to pick whomever she wants. During the show she may have been a villain in the eyes of Lana and the contestants, but we forgive her impulsive streak because of her flourishing relationship with Harry Jowsey during the show (or because we're just suckers for drama).

After Francesca and Harry's on-and-off relationship, Francesca made an appearance on Love Is Blind: After The Altar as Damien Powers' date. After Francesca's terse discussion with Damian's "partner," Giannina Gibelli, there was potential for her to be portrayed as a homewrecker, but instead Damien was vilified. Although with the amount of flirting we see on Francesca's and Damien's lunch date before the party, it's safe to say that she isn't completely guileless.

Reality TV Stars Wear A Persona

After her tumultuous relationship with Harry during Too Hot To Handle, Francesca decided to maneuver her way around Perfect Match differently. She had experienced how "being herself" on a reality show positioned her to be open and vulnerable: a risk she wasn't willing to take again. On her interview with Nick Viall, we find out she was going for the "likable villain" role during the show, wanting to cause drama but offset it with a good heart. She also mentions how other contestants in the house were also exaggerating their personalities and relying on personas to create "good storylines." As returning figures to the domain of reality TV, this isn't that surprising. They all know the environment on set would only bring forth extreme sides to their personalities anyway; they know drama brings in numbers; and they know more screen time means more relevance. Rumors of some contestants already having partners outside the Airbnb during filming, including some directed at Francesca, also corroborates the way they acted on the show. They are here to get paid and have fun. It may not be the perfect love show some were hoping for, but it sets up some delicious drama and fun storylines.

The Reality Show Gods Have The Final Say

Francesca's pursuit of the likable villain role may have backfired due to post-production editing. It is a well-known fact that not everything is translated onto the screen and that we only see snippets of conversations, confrontations and romance overlaid with music that heightens the scenes. According to Francesca, the show primarily focused on her villainous interactions and left the likable ones out. One of her first majorly mean-girl moments was her sniping comment at Savannah Palacio: "you're gonna be in a house with me and my friends, so it's gonna be awkward for you." As much as Francesca doesn't like Savannah, she admits to not being proud of the way she had handled the situation in hindsight. She also elaborates that the show neglected to showcase the days of built-up tension between the two prior to the nasty confrontation and the four shots of liquid courage she had taken just beforehand. She claims that Savannah was bullying her during these days and that several other contestants could reinforce this. But with the omissions and intense soundtrack behind the scenes, you can almost imagine Francesca in high school petulantly defending her turf (her turf being that one bench that got just the right amount of sunlight and shade).

Initially, Francesca is matched with Dom Gabriel but abruptly dumps him for a date with Damien Powers (and like Dom, our reactions were "That guy?"). Seemingly out of a sudden influx of emotions and vulnerability, Dom expresses his love for Francesca. Reality TV sets are often described as stressful and emotional environments, explaining Dom's outburst after few days they had spent together. But in response to Dom matching with Georgia Hassarati, Francesca completely flips the script. She uses Dom's declaration to attempt to paint him in a negative light, criticizing how he could match with Georgia merely a couple of hours after saying he loved her. As Nick Viall states succinctly, she essentially "weaponize[s] Dom's vulnerability against him." Once again, Francesca explains that her manipulative statements were taken out of context and were part of a much larger and more reasonable conversation. Although her snarky and almost heartless comments on the show are bad enough, chopped and mixed the way they are did not do her any favors. Once Netflix decides you're a villain, there's no escaping it.

The Bisexual Representation On Reality TV Shows That We Needed

Reality dating shows have traditionally remained hetero-normative with very little to none LGBTQ+ representation included. Especially in shows that involve pairing up with other contestants where it is just easier having opposite-sex couples. But Perfect Match proves that by moving luggage out of one room and adding a bed, as well as increasing the number of couples by a measly one, it is completely doable. Francesca mentions that by hinting the possibility to same-sex couples to the production team, she was met with positive responses, leading to her match with Abbey Humphrey. Francesca is so comfortable and confident in her bisexuality that it opened up more opportunities throughout the show for the three bisexual women to have honest and candid conversations about it with their partners. But that's where the positives end.

When Francesca kisses Keriselle Snow, the men in the house responded with a "that's so hot" mentality rather than an acceptance of same-sex intimacy. The fetishization of sapphic physical intimacy has been a long-standing issue and even just cutting the men's responses out or addressing the problem around them would enhance the bisexual representation. On top of that, when Abbey is uncomfortable with the display, Francesca attributes it to her lack of experience with women instead of having a conversation about respecting Abbey's boundaries. The representation in itself was one step in the right direction, but there is still room for improvement.

Francesca's arc from a hedonistic instigator to a manipulative mean-girl on reality TV shows earns her a crown as a villain. Her "likable villain" persona may have backfired in Perfect Match, but we can't deny that she satiates our hunger for an extreme and dramatic storyline.