The Big Picture Perfect Match Season 2 ended with a surprise winning couple, Christine and Nigel, thanks to the ability to re-couple contestants.

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey fumbled his relationship with Jessica on the show by flirting and making questionable decisions.

Jessica gave Harry a chance post-show but struggled to trust him due to his reputation, highlighting his wandering eye.

Perfect Match Season 2 came to a surprise ending, with one of the newest couples actually taking home the vote for most compatible couple. Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones were matched late in the game when contestant Tolú Ekundare picked them to re-couple after she and her "perfect" match, Chris Hahn, won the opportunity to enter the boardroom and stir things up with the other competitors. This ability for the couples to wreak havoc within the bungalow by bringing in new contestants to re-match with people already coupled up is what sets Perfect Match apart from other competition dating series like Love Island or Love Is Blind, where the reality couples are mostly free to choose their pairings on their own. However, some couples didn't need any outside interference for the drama to unfold.

Harry Jowsey is no stranger to the world of reality TV dating, and his philandering reputation certainly preceded his entrance into the second season of Perfect Match. What was surprising, however, was how quickly he and his main romantic connection, Jessica Vestal, got serious with their love match. Jessica is best known for her iconic dressing down of Jimmy Presnell on their season of Love Is Blind, where the witty brunette told him that he would be so shocked when he sees what he was missing out on by not choosing her that he would need his epi-pen to clear his airways. The single-mother has a reputation for being a class act with her head firmly on her shoulders, which is the reason her being in a seemingly serious couple with Harry on Perfect Match was so shocking.

Harry Fumbled The Bag on 'Perfect Match,' And Jessica Knows It

While Jessica knew how to keep her guard up on the Netflix series, Harry was tempted to behave like a naughty child when the production brought ladies to the guys' day after separating the couples from one another. After his behavior, where he joked about getting contestant Melinda Berry pregnant, flirted with her all afternoon, and then secretly kissed her off-camera and then lied about it to Jessica, it was completely shocking to see that Jessica was still willing to give Harry a chance once the series wrapped. The relationship only lasted one short week in the real world, but it speaks to Jessica's character that she was willing to give the puppy-eyed Harry one final opportunity to be the man he claimed he wanted to be while on the series. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica got real about what ultimately came between them.

The Netflix personality revealed that she had reservations at first about Harry's less-than-stalwart reputation in the reality TV dating world. However, she admitted that Harry won her over by "asking for a fair chance." While she expressed gratitude for their time together, she did admit that however hard it was to trust Harry at his word in the confines of the Perfect Match bungalow, it was that much harder in the real world. She admitted, "Outside of the show it was more like, an all right, fool me twice, shame on me, I'm gonna have to take that on 'cause that's on me." Jessica taking responsibility for being "fooled" twice seems to point to a wandering eye on Harry's part that just can't seem to be cured. Harry was, however, full of praise for his co-star, noting how hard-working Jessica is, and how "together" she has her life. It seems the star might have been taking notes as he continues on his journey to being a better man.

Perfect Match Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.