When one door closes, sometimes another one opens. But that's not always a good thing. Love Is Blind's first season showed a cast of people open to finding love with someone without knowing what they looked like. The premise was enough to draw an audience, but the Netflix reality show probably became more of a hit because it was released when everyone was home because of the pandemic. The experiment was in its purest form because there was no proof that the series was a star maker.

Audiences have more reasons to question the motives of people in later seasons. Are they there to promote themselves or a business? Do they go into the experiment knowing they actually care about looks a lot? The show recently addressed this issue in season 6's reunion. But Vanessa and Nick Lachey's words feel hollow when they promote in the same episode the upcoming season of Perfect Match.

Using 'Love Is Blind' Stars in 'Perfect Match' Is a Conflict of Interest

Perfect Match features Netflix reality stars matching with each other and competing to become the most compatible couple. A couple who wins a compatibility challenge goes into a boardroom and can match someone in the resort on a blind date with someone new. The pair might have motives to help someone find love, or they could want to sabotage someone else because only one couple wins the season. The problem is the people in power only have pictures to go off of unless they already know who these people are somehow.

That means the show typically casts attractive people from any Netflix show, including Too Hot to Handle. The first season had the return of Diamond Jack, Bartise Bowden, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Shayne Jansen, and Damian Powers from Love Is Blind. All of these people except for LC got engaged in the pods. The problem with this is, that people in future seasons might not go on Love Is Blind looking for a spouse, but a chance to make a name for themselves to get more reality TV fame. There was a chance for that before Perfect Match, but now there is a concrete history of rejected stars getting to do another show.

Some of these people showed bad behavior before Perfect Match. Bartise told his fiancée Nancy Rodriguez that he thought Raven Ross was a "smokeshow." He later said no to her at the altar, which offended her family. So many people weren't happy to see Bartise awarded with a show that values people's appearances and Nancy wasn't part of the season.

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Message Falls Flat

Love Is Blind attempted to emphasize that the show is "real life" and has "real relationships." They showed Sarah Ann Bick's TikTok where she claimed the show was for entertainment. "Was this all for entertainment?" Nick asked her about her messy situation with Jeramey Lutinski. Sarah Ann explained that she made the TikTok clip because she was receiving hate, and she couldn't do interviews to talk about her relationship with Jeramey. "This is your real life," Vanessa later said. She then claimed the show didn't make a mockery of Laura Dadisman's engagement but Jeramey and Sarah Ann did.

The series also tried to make an example out of Trevor Sova, who didn't get engaged but got very close. A woman released their text messages from when he left to enter the pods and right after he left them. He told her that he loved her and was excited to return to their life together. The rejected cast member told the same woman he wanted to marry her after filming. Vanessa asked Trevor if he came on the show for his career, which he denied. He claimed he wanted to try the show to find someone he wouldn't typically go for "in real life." The cast members accused him of not being there for the right reasons and questioned if he was more upset about not filming any more than Chelsea Blackwell dumping him. We may never get a real answer.

The 'Perfect Match' Cast Is Questionable

But the show is clearly for entertainment and not for any real science. It's a vehicle making some people money and there are people out there ready to be cast for a slice of that pie. A pie that has become more enticing, with Perfect Match being the next ring on the reality TV career ladder. It's more of a happy accident that someone found love through the six-week process, although that's becoming less normal in recent seasons. The last two seasons ended with one married couple.

The reunion announced that Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier, and Izzy Zapata would be on season 2 of Perfect Match. Two of them were rejected at the altar and Jessica didn't get engaged at all. Jessica did lean on her looks when Jimmy Presnell dumped her, saying he'd need an EpiPen when he saw what he missed out on. Interestingly, the show didn't give her a hard time for saying that and instead saw her as a fit for another dating show. Season 6 might've tried to save face and shift blame onto cast members, but what's truly happening is clear. Love Is Blind is hardly different from all the other dating shows. Looks matter to get a foot in the door in the casting process and to stay in the revolving door of reality stars in the same production company. The show won't have any incentive to change its value on appearance with Perfect Match being in the mix.

Will men in the future no longer see Love Is Blind as a financial opportunity because of season 6's reunion? Most likely not. We see every season some of the men saying they have never watched an episode of the hit show before. Then others say they didn't even apply but were approached by someone in casting on social media to do it. So we'll likely see more of the same problem because of the whole system behind Love Is Blind.

