The Big Picture Reality dating shows often create false illusions of success and love for viewers to aspire to.

Including returning contestants can expose the failure rate of dating shows, damaging their image.

The season of Netflix's Perfect Match reveals the harsh reality behind the promises of finding true love on reality TV.

Reality dating shows are built on perception, each on filled with images of triumphant winners and passionate romances that hopefully resonate with those watching at home. Any series should inspire viewers to want the grand prize - especially if it's love - with those who "won" their season creating a model for happiness that those at home should want to emulate. It's what makes romantic series that feature casts made up of returning contestants so tricky, and is why the current season of Netflix's Perfect Match is unraveling so much of the streaming service's hard work. Created by Chris Coelen, the program's concept of picking out some of the best players from the platform's many reality shows to try and find love with one another has yielded numerous iconic moments of reality TV. But this season, there's been an unexpected side-effect of this tense dating drama: the show making it clear how thoroughly unsuccessful most of its other programs are.

Even more, the inclusion of other series' hosts has undercut the professionalism most program's moderators are supposed to hold and has made audiences nervous over what other hosts from this streaming platform are secretly planning their own haughty romance with one of their contestants. Perfect Match has made it clear that the promises of love made by most Netflix dating shows are a sham - and have deeply hurt someone's career prospects.

Perfect Match Perfect Match is a Netflix original dating/competition reality show that premiered on Valentine's Day, 2023. Taking some of the most untamed contestants from other Netflix series such as Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and The Circle, Perfect Match aims to put these singles together for a chance at finding a new long-lasting romance - and a mysterious prize. As the couples attempt to bond with one another, a wrench gets thrown into the works as new singles arrive at the island to shake things up. Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Netflix Promises Every Contestant Their Very Own 'Perfect Match'

Image via Netflix

Whether it be Perfect Match or the many other reality shows that bring together returning cast members, the series must strike a balance in showing that their contestants are exceptional while still putting them through a ringer. A great example of how to handle this is RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars. In most seasons of this drag competition spin-off, the returning Queens are critiqued and treated as they would in their original season, with the judges at times even being harsher because they expect better the second time around. The one exception was the show's legendary all-winners season, with the franchise recognizing that their winners must be aspirational figures and that it's the success of the last Queen standing that inspires others to apply. They made this a non-elimination installment and focused on showcasing each person's talent rather than spotlighting their flaws, still having these icons compete but ensuring that no matter their placement, audiences could still hope to be in their place one day. Perfect Match similarly brings back members of Netflix's many different reality series (primarily from its dating shows). The concept emphasizes that while the cast may not have been successful on their original quest for love, this is a great second chance for those who didn't find "the one" - except, it includes people who actually were successful their first time around.

"Winners" of Netflix dating shows are meant to embody each series' mission of offering participants a unique - but effective - method to find love, with shows like Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On boasting about how their specialized hurdles are just what each participant needs to find the one for them. Bringing in the winners of these different shows on Perfect Match undermines each one's concept by making it clear: winning does not mean a happy ending. It disappoints fans who were invested in the experience of, for example, Dated and Related winner Kaz Bishop, as those who were overjoyed to see the man walk off into the sunset with his girlfriend on that series must sadly discover it didn't work out because he's on this new one. It's disheartening to see the people who each series boasts as their ultimate winner - not only in the game, but in life itself - again be reduced to mere contestants...but it's even worse when it's a winner of Perfect Match itself.

Nobody Is Safe On 'Perfect Match'

Image via Netflix

The first season of Perfect Match was a triumph, with audiences delighting to see Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati find one another amid the romantic chaos and eventually win this freshman outing. Audiences were particularly intrigued by the immense depth Gabriel displayed in his season. Originally partnered with another person, viewers were heartbroken to see the man get rejected and break down on camera, showcasing a level of vulnerability that very few men in the program ever had. It was a delight to see him finally get his happy ending - only for season 2 viewers to learn that he and Georgia had broken up and that he'd be returning to the house. Not only that, the kindhearted man they'd learned about was gone, as Gabriel wanted to "change it up" and try dating as many people as he could. This decision led his one-time partner Tolú Ekundare to verbally eviscerate him for making her believe he was searching for the kind of love season one had supposedly given him, reducing him further to the kind of playboy series like this are too often filled with. It showed that this experiment's only success so far was an eventual failure, and it broke down one of Netflix's most affable characters in the process.

Winning a series and getting brought back only to face rejection is bad in itself, but what's even worse is being a host yourself and getting turned down by one of the very contestants you once helped find romance. Such was the experience of Melinda Berry, a charismatic contestant from Too Hot To Handle, she eventually became a host herself, aweing watchers for her great work as moderator for Dated and Related. She was a true success story for the platform - before she was brought back to Perfect Match as a contestant, she was attracted to the men on her show, and then turned down by one of those men. If Dom's experience revealed that winners weren't perfect, Melinda's made it clear that not only could a series humble a host, but that not even that esteemed role could be aspired to. Of course, in the real world, her open flirting with Chris Hahn would be no issue, but reality series craft their hosts with an image of sanctity, these people being meant to shepherd the process and mentor their contestants rather than try to meddle with them. Berry's time on Perfect Match has sullied one of Netflix's biggest stars, showing not only that hosts may have some uncomfortable feelings for their players but also that they cannot even find true love through a process like this.

Here's How to Find Your 'Perfect Match' - Kind Of

Close

Reality shows are built by their casts, with any series like Perfect Match being filled with people who once applied in the hopes of finding the happiness promised to them by the series. That's why programs bring back returning players in the first place, as it's a further spotlight on the great personalities who have filled their series previously. Perfect Match's apparent mission is to help former contestants find love, but an openly ulterior motive is to encourage watchers to apply to these shows in the hopes of finding their own - a motive that this season has completely shattered. From winners to hosts, by revealing the low success rate of these experiments the program has de-mystified the glamour they'd worked for seasons to develop. It's an unfortunate turn that sullies some true members of Netflix royalty, and could negatively impact how viewers see the show themselves going forward.

Perfect Match is Available to Watch on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX