Netflix has finally unveiled the full cast joining the second season of Perfect Match, bringing together some famous personalities from the streamer's various unscripted shows like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, Squid Game: The Challenge, and more. Similar to most dating competition shows, Perfect Match also features single contestants attempting to find love. The first six episodes of Perfect Match Season 2 will premiere on June 7, followed by Episodes 7, 8, and 9 on June 14. The last episode, on the other hand, will hit the streaming platform on June 21.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the second season will see another round of reality hopefuls coupling up to test potential sparks and embark on new romantic relationships through various compatibility challenges. The winning couple will then have the power to bring new faces into the villa, which usually triggers a dramatic (and often chaotic) turn of events. In the end, only the strongest couple in the villa will be crowned the "Perfect Match."

Meet the Cast of 'Perfect Match' Season 2