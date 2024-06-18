The Big Picture Men in Perfect Match shouldn't fetishize bisexual women like Chris Hahn did with Dominique.

Perfect Match should ensure a safe environment for sexually fluid contestants to date.

Sexually fluid women on Perfect Match deserve respect and agency, not objectification.

Perfect Match puts reality stars from different Netflix shows into one house. They must find their match or be in danger of being replaced by someone else. There is always an uneven number of men and women, so the power changes. But the show has been open to same-sex pairings too. The first season showed Francesca Farago going on a date with Abbey Humphreys. They didn't work out, and the ladies moved on to different men. This breaking of the mold gives hope for more LGBTQIA representation in the future.

Season 2 of Perfect Match shows a reality star who is interested in dating men and women, with Dominique Defoe. However, how the surrounding men react to her sexuality is very different from season 1. We see the fetishization of bisexual and pansexual women in both seasons in different ways. Here is what men should take from watching Chris Hahn.

Chris Hahn Called Dominique Defoe’s Sexuality “Fun”

Dominique starts the season coupled up with Bryton Constantin of Squid Game The Challenge. The match was so incompatible that they were arguing on the first night. Luckily, she was set up on a date to go paddle boarding with Chris of Dated & Related in episode 2. Naturally, they spoke about their experiences on their previous shows. "So...I didn't find any guys that I was, like, really interested in," Dominique said of Too Hot to Handle. "I did like a girl on the show." Chris asked if she was bi-curious or bisexual. "Just, you know, the sexual variety," she answered. First, the model said it was cool, then, "That's fun." Dominique was speechless. "That's definitely fun. I'm not opposed to that," he doubled down and she laughed.

Describing someone's sexuality as "fun" isn't real acceptance. We wouldn't give that description to a straight person. Being open to dating people, no matter their gender, says very little about the person's lifestyle or outlook on relationships. You can't assume that a person would be interested in hooking up with multiple people simultaneously or their promiscuity. Chris learns that later in a very uncomfortable situation.

The men had the power to choose a woman to stay in the house in episode 3. He told Dominique he was curious about her bisexuality. "It opens up a lot of doors, and just like, I obviously wanna explore that," he said. He is clearly talking about her sexuality as an opportunity for him. We don't see him talking about how he feels about her or him asking about her feelings for him to make his decision. This would be a typical conversation for people making their own decisions.

"For me, I'm monogamous," she eventually said. "A lot of people look at bisexuality, and they think it's like, 'Oh, they're like freaks.' They have threesomes, and they have open relationships and stuff like that. But that's an individual's choice." Dominique said in her interview that Chris was making a "spectacle of her sexuality." Chris chose his friend, Elys Hutchinson when he figured out he wouldn't get what he wanted from Dominique. This made his actions even more offensive, showing a bisexual woman who could've been interested in him if he treated her like a human is more disposable to him than a straight girl who is platonic with him. Adding insult to injury, he didn't reject Dominique in a private conversation, which was a courtesy given to all the straight women. He sits her down with Xanthi Perdikomatis, who was matched with Stevan Ditter, and rejects both of them. Xanthi and Dominique pointed out how inappropriate this was, since Xanthi wasn't interested in him.

Is bisexuality truly a good indicator of someone's interest in non-monogamy? A 2014 study found the desire for non-monogamy was higher in sexual minorities across all genders based on an online community sample. It's important to note this isn't specific to bisexuals and includes lesbians and gay men. If you keep in mind that the LGBTQIA community often have to make their own scripts for dating in relationships, since society only focuses on heterosexual monogamous relationships, then this trend makes sense.

A 2015 survey of 975 men and 1,046 women found that 10 percent of women and 18 percent of men engage in threesomes. Their sexuality wasn't disclosed. Men also reported having more experiences with threesomes and group sex in the past month, past year, and lifetime than women. However, women reported having more experiences with swinger's parties. Truly, you can never assume what someone is into, so you should leave the stereotypes behind.

Perfect Match Needs to Change for Bisexual Women

There is reportedly more to the men's treatment of Dominique. She took to social media and addressed her tense interactions with Bryton. The show made it seem like the pair argued whether yoga was a real workout. She revealed in a TikTok that it was more serious than that. "We were actually arguing because I was standing up for entire groups of people, and he continuously was saying hateful rhetoric," she claimed. The dancer was anxious about how their "explosive and angry arguments over hate speech" would be portrayed. She acknowledged having to deal with misogyny and homophobia while filming.

Perfect Match does more than other dating shows by having sexually fluid women in the cast and allowing them to pair up. But the inclusion doesn't mean much if the environment isn't safe. Casting should screen their contestants to make sure no one is coming in with discriminatory views that would hurt others. Women are already put in a vulnerable position on the show by sharing private bedrooms with men immediately after coupling up. This is the least they could do in exchange for that risk.

It's important to note that bisexual women are a vulnerable demographic. Bisexual women have an increased risk of partner violence, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers have also looked at death records in the past 30 years and found sexual minority women died 26 percent earlier than heterosexual women. "Bisexual women face distinct stressors from outside, as well as within, the LGBTQ community that are rooted in biphobia," the study's author Brittany Charlton said according to Harvard. "Additionally, bisexual people are often excluded from various communities because they’re assumed to be straight or gay based on their partner’s gender."

Straight men aren't the only ones who make the environment uncomfortable. The first season showed Francesca kissing her friend, Kariselle Snow, after her date with Abbey. Abbey said she was uncomfortable with this and the cast claimed the friends kissing was "innocent." We haven't seen a heterosexual kiss in the house between people not in a couple downplayed like this. In season 2, we see the cast playing a flirty game. Elys was asked to kiss the person she fancies the most in the house. She didn't kiss Chris because they were just friends. The business owner kissed Alara Taneri and the camera cut to every man's face for a reaction.

Women are allowed to kiss whoever they want. But it screams volumes that we see more women kissing as men gawk and saying there is no meaning behind it, than sexually fluid women being taken seriously as they date each other on the show. Scenes of women who are platonic and kissing at a party atmosphere also play into the stereotype that sexually fluid women want to sexually perform for an audience. They want to engage in these acts mostly because they enjoy it, not for other people's pleasure.

Fetishization and alienation shouldn't be the name of the Perfect Match game. The show wants to be sexy and entertaining, which can be achieved while showing bisexual women having agency and being taken seriously. The teaser shows Dominique and the other cast members returning in later episodes. Hopefully, she'll find a better person who won't show homophobic or biphobic views and the people behind Perfect Match will change its ways.