The Big Picture Elys Hutchinson navigates the complexities of finding love on Perfect Match season 2

Elys switches from Harry to Bryton for a genuine connection based on authenticity.

Despite the risks, Elys follows her heart and pursues Bryton on the dating reality show.

Perfect Match Season 2 isn't an easy road for everyone. Some Netflix stars have to kiss multiple frogs to find their perfect one. Or they fail to find someone altogether and aren't able to stay in the house. Elys Hutchinson has experience trying to find love on television with Too Hot to Handle season 5.

Perfect Match started with her matched with Harry Jowsey. He dumped her quickly for someone else, and she's been strategically finding ways to stay in the house. However, the episodes before the finale showed her matching with Bryton Constantin, who is known for getting into arguments. Elys explained her reasoning for picking him.

Why Elys Hutchinson Matched With Bryton Constantin

Image via Netflix

Elys addressed her switch from a guy who was ready to commit to Bryton on The Viall Files. "From the very beginning, at the very first night in my head, it was Bryton or Harry," Elys revealed. She said the men she chose constantly criticized her for not being physically affectionate, which made her angry. "Justin was moving faster than I, and I wasn't," she later said. "I was getting almost the ick with how things were going and Bryton was just like, [...] this breath of fresh air. He kind of just let me be me."

She mentioned how she didn't know who Bryton was because Squid Games: The Challenge hadn't been released. "I didn't see his personality," the business owner said. "I'm also not in the room with him and Dominique [Defoe]. We don't catch every conversation that is being said." So his past bad behavior wasn't a factor in her decision. Elys said Bryton was attractive and she couldn't fake things with Justin.

The turn of events was even more surprising because Bryton was pursuing Micah Lussier on girl's day. Elys saw this and pursued Bryton too. Bryton told Elys that he was only pursuing Micah to have a match. "My safest option was to stay with Justin," she told him. But she wanted a fun relationship, and had a fun conversation with Bryton on girl's day. Elys is right, her best chance to win Perfect Match was to stay with Justin. But there is always a chance that things could go her way. The cast will vote on the winning couple in the final episode who will receive a trip.

