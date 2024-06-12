The Big Picture Kaz's drinking during Perfect Match led to an argument that may impact his relationships.

The winners of the compatibility challenge set Kaz up on a date with another contestant, creating tension.

Teaser hints that Kaz may face challenges due to flirting with multiple cast members, leading to potential conflicts.

The Dated & Related alum spent most of the season coupled up with Micah Lussier of Love Is Blind. She made it clear that she liked Kaz Bishop, but she also wanted to win. Perfect Match ends with the cast voting for a couple as the most compatible. The winners get a trip together. Season 1's winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarti broke up before they could enjoy their reward.

Hopefully, the season 2 winners of the Netflix show will have better luck. Kaz and Micah are off to a great start by being one of the longer-lasting couples. But episode 6, "Seeing Eye to Eye", shows the first time their connection could be in danger. Kaz's recent interview hints at how his search for a partner goes in later episodes.

Perfect Match Release Date February 14, 2023 Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Kaz Says Drinking During Perfect Match Led to Argument

Episode 6 showed Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter winning the compatibility challenge. They set Kaz up on a date with Holly Scarfone of Too Hot to Handle. He took her back to the house and the cliffhanger was him deciding if he wanted to move forward with Micah or Holly. Whoever isn't chosen has to leave the house.

Kaz appeared on The Viall Files to talk about the dating show. Nick Viall asked him if he had any regrets about his actions while filming. "I may have gone for the wrong person," he answered. "I'll say that and that's it." He didn't clarify who he was talking about so that's a mystery. "They do kind of give you a little bit to drink in there, so the boys we all get carried away," he later said. Kaz said tequila shots might've led to arguments, and he could've handled "a certain situation better."

The teaser shows the rest of the cast getting a chance to make a connection with people in the house. Micah seemingly flirts with Bryton Constantin. Meanwhile, Kaz flirts with Christine Obanor. "You're turned on?" she asks him. "Let me push it." The teaser might've spoiled Kaz's choice in episode 7 because there is another clip of him talking to Holly. "Are you a good kisser?" she asks him. Kaz is wearing a different shirt in this clip, so it's from a later episode. It sounds like Kaz goes down a rough road in the future episodes. Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Watch on Netflix