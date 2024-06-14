The Big Picture Competing for partners on Perfect Match creates power dynamics among contestants.

Tolú Ekundare changed partners to potentially find love, causing tensions in the villa.

Melinda Berry felt Tolú was asserting dominance by influencing the women on the show.

There is a lot of competition between the stars of Perfect Match. That's because there is always an uneven number of women and men in the house, and the majority have more power when picking a partner. The people who aren't picked must leave the house away from the Netflix cameras. Everyone wants to be in the house to get more camera time and possibly find love.

Tolú Ekundare was the first to enter the villa and stayed there by switching partners. She went from Izzy Zapata to Dom Gabriel. Dom told her to set herself up on a date with someone else in the boardroom, and she chose Jake Cunningham. But she decided to build on her friendship with Chris Hahn to romance. Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter set Chris on a date with Melinda Berry given their history. However, the Dated & Related host said when she met Tolú, the vibe was off.

Perfect Match Release Date February 14, 2023 Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Melinda Says Tolú Asserted Her Dominance

Image via Netflix

Melinda was live on TikTok on June 12 and talked about her experience on Perfect Match. A viewer asked her about her interactions with Tolú. She said she was happy to see a stunning, gorgeous black queen in the villa. "If I'm not the starting lineup I'm glad she's the starting lineup," the host said. "When I was in the villa when I came from my date with Chris, I felt like she immediately tried to puff out her chest toward me," Melinda later said. "That was my personal vibe that I got from her," she added.

She found it hard to describe but said Tolú was "asserting her dominance in the house." Melinda said all the girls from the villa pulled away from her 10 minutes after greeting her. "I think I saw Tolú rally the girls, and they all walked away," she said. That left her with the guys. Melinda said she doesn't "kiss a--" and wasn't going to chase the girls. "They were too concerned about their position in the house, and they didn't need to be concerned because I didn't want none of those guys," she said.

Perfect Match episode 6 showed Melinda and Chris enjoying their date together. They returned to the villa to find all the women dressed in their best. Melinda looked excited and happy to see everyone. "Aww she looks cute," The Trust: A Game of Greed alum said when she saw her. However, Tolú was one of the last people to get up to greet her. "You are gorgeous," Melinda told her excitedly as they hugged. "Girl, same," Tolú said much softer. Chris talked about their date with the guys, then talked to Tolú. He chose to couple up with her without talking to Melinda. She didn't find a match, but we leave off with her encouraging Holly Scarfone to talk to Kaz Bishop. Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Watch on Netflix