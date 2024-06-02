The Big Picture Season 2 of Perfect Match has a diverse cast of 22 members, including social media stars and reality TV veterans.

Jessica Vestal, Dom Gabriel, Melinda "Berry" Melrose, and Harry Jowsey stand out with over 1 million followers each, making them fan favorites for the new season.

The winners of compatibility tests on Perfect Match have the power to bring in new dates, leading to drama and excitement in the villa.

Season 2 of Perfect Match has a bigger cast with varying levels of fame. The first season focused on stars with a huge social media following like Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati, and Dom Gabriel. They also happen to have over a million followers on social media. We don't know who will be in the main storyline for Season 2, but looking at their online presence is a good start.

There are 22 cast members who will try to find their match on the Netflix show. If they fail, they won't be able to stay in the villa. Winners of the compatibility tests earn the power to choose a new person to come in and take someone on the date. The season ends with the cast voting on which of the remaining couples is the most compatible. Here are the reality contestants with the biggest social media followings for Season 2.

The Four 'Perfect Match' Stars With the Most Followers

Gabriel is returning for another shot at finding love since things didn't work out with the Too Hot to Handle star. He has 1.4 million followers on TikTok mostly for funny lip-sync videos. The musician stands out for his alternative style, his painted nails, and wearing makeup. Next, Jessica Vestal from Love Is Blind became the first single mother to try to find a husband in the pods. That didn't work out, but she returned later in the season to give an update on her social media interaction with Jimmy Presnell. She has over 957k Instagram followers at the time of writing this article. There is a very good chance she'll reach a million by the end of the season.

Melinda "Berry" Melrose started her career on YouTube and then appeared in season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. There she connected with Marvin Anthony, but they broke up after the show. She was then a cast member in All-Star Shore. The model added host of Dated & Related to her resume after that. The influencer has one million Instagram followers.

Last, but certainly not least, Harry Jowsey is the most popular season 2 Perfect Match star. The Australian appeared on Heartbreak Island first and won. He then gained an international fanbase appearing on the first season of Too Hot to Handle. He continues to make appearances on Netflix shows and popular podcasts. This year, he competed on Dancing With the Stars and placed sixth. He has 4 million Instagram followers and 5 million followers on TikTok.

There is a good chance Gabriel, Vestal, Melrose, and Jowsey will be the focus in Season 2. The fans rooted for Gabriel last season to find love after he got his heart broken. Love Is Blind fans threw their support behind Vestal for how she handled Jimmy dumping her. We've also seen time and time again that viewers have a soft spot for Melrose and Jowsey.

