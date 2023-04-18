Making a name for themselves alongside well-solidified reality TV networks like Bravo (Vanderpump Rules) and ABC (The Bachelor), Netflix is continuing to gain a dedicated reality following with their hit shows including Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. Today, just two months after the title’s first season premiered, the streamer has announced that their unscripted dating series Perfect Match will be making a Season 2 comeback. Not only is this great news for fans of the crossover hit, but it’s also terrific for the Lachey household’s bank account as Nick Lachey will return as the production’s host making it his third Netflix hosting gig, albeit his only one without his other half, Vanessa Lachey.

Pulling a chapter from the beloved The Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, Perfect Match sees familiar faces from the platform’s other love-based reality shows giving Cupid another chance to hit them with his arrow. Gathered from the ranks of Love is Blind, The Mole, The Ultimatum, and others, the competitors fight for their place in the gorgeous island villa while striking up romantic connections along the way. Under the watchful eye of Lachey, the contestants give their all to find - and hold onto - their perfect match.

The news of Perfect Match’s second season comes just in time for fans who are grieving the end of the fourth season of Love is Blind. Further attempting to establish itself alongside the rest of the reality greats, Netflix tried its hand at bringing audiences a live reunion, something that no one asked for, and that the network failed miserably at. Lucky for them, the streamer will never need to worry about their loyal fanbase’s dedication to tune in for the drama with the reunion still being a hit among viewers.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Love Is Blind': The 10 Most Dramatic Couples on the Show

What Other Reality Shows Does Netflix Have Coming Out?

Along with the return of Perfect Match, audiences can also soon tune in to see the recently announced The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a twist on the original series that will finally feature queer couples in a reality setting – thanks, Netflix! There’s also the return of Indian Matchmaking on April 21 and the premiere of its spinoff, Jewish Matchmaking on May 3. We can also expect Season 5 of Love is Blind to be poking its head out of the pods sometime soon.

As of right now, no release date for Perfect Match Season 2 has been revealed but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out a trailer for the first season below.