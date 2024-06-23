The Big Picture Season 2 of Perfect Match has a larger cast with 22 options, featuring reality stars from various dating and competition shows.

Expect drama and surprises as contestants compete in compatibility tests and can bring in new dates, with an elimination risk if things don't work out.

Get to know the cast members' social media profiles to follow their journeys and interactions outside of the show on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Once again, Netflix reality stars will try to find love on Perfect Match season 2. The season ends with the cast voting on the most compatible couple, who win a trip. The stars will compete in compatibility tests, and the winners can play matchmaker for other cast members by bringing in someone new for a date. There is a large pool of people they can bring into the house, but if things don't work out, then they'll get the boot.

It looks like season 2 will be even harder than season 1, since 22 people are options. The singles come from other dating shows like Too Hot to Handle, but also competition ones like Squid Game: The Challenge. There is a good chance that even die-hard reality stars won't be familiar with everyone. Here is how you can follow the cast on social media.

22 Alara Taneri

Image via Netflix

The Dating & Related cast member appeared on the show with her brother, Ceylan Taneri. The London contestant has a fashion degree. She said she likes banter and energy in their introduction. The siblings have the tough task of choosing a partner for each other. Perfect Match has shown her happy with someone who isn't physically her type.

Her Instagram @alarataneri unsurprisingly shows off her style. She has a separate account called @byalarataneri to show her designs. Her TikTok has the same handle, and some videos follow her working on clothes, more outfits, funny lip sync videos. The Turkish single also has a sister who is mentioned in her videos.

21 Brittan Byrd

The Too Hot to Handle alum will have plenty of company since there are so many cast members from the show this season. Brittan Byrd was on season 4 and was matched with the rule follower, James Pendergrass. She didn't share his dedication to not spending money.

Brittan continues posting stunning photos on Instagram @brittan_byrd. She's not as active on TikTok with the same handle, but the few posts that she has were viewed over a million views. Perfect Match shows her having a harder time because the couples stick together.

20 Bryton Constantin

Image via Netflix

The Squid Game The Challenge contestant made waves, playing as 432. Bryton Constantin became a target for being one of the bigger personalities in the cast and a fierce competitor. He hung out with the bigger men, which other contestants called "the bros." He told Collider he doesn't believe he's a "villain."

Will he show a different side of him on the dating show? The season starts with him getting into an argument with his match. However, other ladies are willing to give him a chance. You can follow him on Instagram @brytonconstantin and on TikTok @_brytonconstantin.

19 Dom Gabriel

Image via Netflix

Dom Gabriel was on The Mole, which showed the cast trying to reveal the mole and win over $100,000. He then looked for love in Perfect Match season 1 and won. Obviously, things didn't work out with Georgia Hassarati and they didn't redeem their prize.

Dom stayed busy making funny TikToks @dontcalldom and Instagram Reels with the same handle. The musician has released music and a podcast called Dom Meets World. His social media feeds also show more of his nail art and makeup looks.

18 Dominique Defoe

Image via Netflix

The beautiful writer is back to trying to find love. Dominique Defoe is from the same season of Too Hot To Handle as Brittan. She was paired with Nigel Jones, who is also on Perfect Match. The software engineer described herself as a sexy nerd.

Dominique is a dancer, and you can see some of her moves on Instagram @dominiquedefoe. She also makes content showing her writing process for her novels. She posts get-ready-with-me videos on TikTok with the handle @dominiquedefoe_.

17 Chris Hahn

Image via Netflix

The model appeared on Dated & Related with his cousin, Jason Cohen. Chris Hahn described himself as a "lover boy" and a lion who can't be tamed on the dating show. The siblings have to be each other's wingman or wingwoman. The winner of the show received $100,000.

Chris has pictures of him surfing, working out, on a television set, and more on Instagram @chrishahnofficial. He makes TikToks about dating, his meals, and more @chrishahn. It looks like a beach-loving Los Angeles woman would be the perfect fit for him based on his social media.

16 Christine Obanor

Image via Netflix

The tall model made waves in Too Hot to Handle season 5. The bottle server said she wasn't into commitment in the first episode. Christine Obanor had a strong connection with Louis Russell, but that didn't last.

You can see her stunning modeling photos and pictures of her outings on Instagram @christineobanor. She posts style and hair tips on TikTok with the same handle. She also asks her followers to pick her outfits sometimes for events.

15 Elys Hutchinson

Image via Netflix

The former ski racer won season 5 of Too Hot to Handle, and could possibly win this show. Elys Hutchinson described herself as an adrenaline junkie. "It's true what they say about posh girls," she said. "We're very badly behaved."

She is the co-founder of a content studio in London called Haus of Hutch. The minimalist posts pictures of her working and traveling on Instagram @elys_hutchinson. Her TikTok is the same handle and shows a montage of clips of her travels. She also shares her skincare routine.

14 Harry Jowsey

Image via Netflix

The first season of Perfect Match showed a lot of Francesca Farago. Her ex, Harry Jowsey, is now taking the dating show for a spin. The Australian dated last season's winner, Georgia, which played into her feud with Francesca. Harry claims he has changed and is dating for marriage on Perfect Match.

You can still find behind-the-scenes posts from his time on Dancing With the Stars on Instagram @harryjowsey. He has posted about dating on TikTok with the same handle, lip-sync videos, and dancing. The podcaster has already given details about filming on his popular show.

13 Holly Scarfone

Image via Netflix

The psychologist went from Too Hot to Handle to dating Scott Disick. Holly Scarfone was featured in Vogue Mexico in 2023 and models. She explained that she was the black sheep of her family and had the nickname, "Hurricane Holly." The heartbreak was like casual relationships before the Netflix shows.

Her Instagram @hollyscarfone is full of beautiful photos. Her TikTok with the same handle is full of vlogs of her travels, shopping halls, and get-ready-with-me videos. She doesn't shy away from the Kardashians and Jenners. She recreated Kendall Jenner's Met Gala hair for a video.

12 Izzy Zapata

Image via GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX

Season 5 of Love Is Blind showed Izzy Zapata was one of the most popular men in the pods. He proposed to Stacy Snyder, but she said no at the altar. Izzy didn't fully explain his financial situation to her until the last minute, and that affected her decision.

His Instagram @izzyzapata shows him with other Love Is Blind alums and the show's wine. His TikTok @izzyzapata2 shows him dancing and generally having a good time. Perfect Match revealed he had a crush on Micah, but will she feel the same way?

11 Jake Cunningham

Image via Netflix

The original cast member of The Ultimatum had the tough choice of getting engaged or moving on. Jake Cunningham was brought on the show by his girlfriend, April Marie Malone. She was ready for marriage and a baby. Jake had just left the military and wanted to be more financially stable before taking that step.

His Instagram @itsjakecunningham has a couple of pictures of himself, but he doesn't post often. We haven't seen Jake since the reunion of The Ultimatum. He's brought in for a date with Tolú in later episodes.

10 Jessica Vestal

Image from Netflix

Season 6 of Love Is Blind had its first single mom with Jessica Vestal. She didn't find love in the pods with Jimmy Presnell. But she stuck around being friends with Chelsea Blackwell and Laura Dadisman. The mother supported the women at the reunion, who had tension with the men they chose.

Jessica teased Perfect Match with other cast members at the reunion. We already know she has become close with Micah Lussier. But does she find love? Her Instagram is @jess.ves and her TikTok is jess.vess2.

9 Justin Assada

Image via Netflix

Surviving Paradise showed people aligning to fight to get out of an outdoor camp and into a villa. The winner got $100,000. He was quick to form an alliance and was one of the outspoken strategists. Those skills can be good for Perfect Match.

Justin Assada's Instagram @justinassada is full of pictures of him at the beach. His TikTok is @justina and it currently doesn't have any posts. The Boston guy gets put on a Elys Perfect Match, but will they be one of the final couples?

8 Kaz Bishop

Image via Netflix

The model appeared on Dated & Related with his twin brother, Kieran Bishop. "Kaz is a bit of a player," Kieran said in their introduction. "But I want him to settle down with the right one." Kaz Bishop said it would take a lot for him to get into a relationship.

His Instagram @kazbishop_ shows off his modeling pictures and outfits on his feed. Of course, you'll see his twin, here and there too. He has a joint account with his brother on TikTok @Bishopbros_. The British brothers do popular challenges and funny skits on the platform.

7 Melinda Berry

Image via Netflix

This is another familiar face for those who watch Too Hot to Handle. The Brooklyn model wanted a man who adored her and complimented her. She appeared on All Star Shore and hosted Dated & Related. She's returning to the contestant role for Perfect Match.

Melinda Berry has "Created my own runway I’m not too short for" in her Instagram bio @melinda_melrose. She posts often, showing her outfits and branded promotions. Her TikTok with the same handling follows her on her nights out, her skincare, makeup looks and more.

6 Micah Lussier

Image via Netflix

Season 4 showed Micah Lussier in a love triangle in the Love Is Blind pods, which ended with Paul Peden proposing to her. Their relationship had multiple hurdles, including figuring out where they'd live. Perfect Match shows Micah matched with Kaz and talked about potentially showing him Seattle one day.

She has multiple Instagram posts of herself and promotion for the Netflix show @micah.lussier. Her TikTok has the same handle and she posts some lip-sync videos. A recent one shows her in a car with Izzy. "When you originally go on a show to get married but that didn't workout so you go on another one to play on the beach with your friends," is written over it.

5 Nigel Jones

Image via Netflix

Nigel Jones said he's enjoying the single life on Too Hot to Handle. He liked the chase on the dating show and was always down to flirt. The goal for the cast is to learn how to form relationships without getting physical. Nigel won't have to worry about rules on Perfect Match.

He posts plenty of shirtless pictures on Instagram @nigelleuro teasing what's to come. Nigel posted behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with the other singles. The Too Hot to Handle alum doesn't have any posts on TikTok.

4 Stevan Ditter

Image via Netflix

Stevan Ditter was a rule-breaker on Too Hot to Handle, who had longer and curly hair. He's rocking a buzz cut these days. "I'm definitely a wild one," he said in his intro. "I like to break all the rules." Stevan described his style as "homeless chic" on the dating show.

The tattooed model posts his pictures on Instagram @stevanditter. The model unsurprisingly posts thirst trap TikToks for his fans, which is very much against the spirit of the celibate series. Stevan shows his softer side on Perfect Match.

3 Tolú Ekundare

Image via Netflix

The first season of The Trust: A Game of Greed introduced Tolú Ekundare to the world. The contestants compete for a quarter of a million dollars. People are tested repeatedly to either do the greedy move or share with other contestants. Tolú stood out for her convincing game moves.

Time will tell if she can take home the couple's trip prize. Her Instagram @toluekundare is full of Nigerian pride and beautiful pictures of herself and her family. On TikTok, she shows off her makeup looks, and even a reaction to Love Is Blind.