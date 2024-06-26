The Big Picture Perfect Match's stellar season finale highlighted the need to limit the voting power of unmatched contestants.

Christine and Nigel's unexpected win showcased the flaws in the current voting system.

Unmatched contestants must be excluded from voting in the finale to ensure fair results and more satisfying winners.

And with that, another amazing season of Netflix's dating show has come to an end. The second season of Perfect Match had a lot to live up to. Created by Chris Coelen on Netflix, the first season of this dating series brought together all-stars from some of the platform's biggest shows and wowed viewers with the massive amount of drama and chaotic romance on display. It set some lofty standards that, luckily for all, this sophomore outing absolutely exceeded - well, almost. Because while most of this season was filled with nail-biting moments of tension and jaw-dropping scenes of people competing for love through unbelievable means, its constant stream of enjoyable chaos culminated in what many consider a lackluster ending.

This doesn't discredit the great episodes that preceded it, but it has people questioning what the point is in becoming so invested in a cast and their love stories only to have virtual strangers take the prize in the finale. Luckily for (mostly) everyone, there's a clear answer to how the series can not only create more satisfying winners, but make the entire setup fairer for everyone involved. It'll certainly upset a good portion of this series' cast, but when it comes to voting for the ultimate winner, Perfect Match needs to stop letting unmatched contestants have a say.

Perfect Match Perfect Match is a Netflix original dating/competition reality show that premiered on Valentine's Day, 2023. Taking some of the most untamed contestants from other Netflix series such as Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and The Circle, Perfect Match aims to put these singles together for a chance at finding a new long-lasting romance - and a mysterious prize. As the couples attempt to bond with one another, a wrench gets thrown into the works as new singles arrive at the island to shake things up. Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Chris Coelen

'Perfect Match' is the Best of a Classic Premise

While its premise is familiar to viewers, each season of Perfect Match has put a fun spin on this televised game of love. It brings together contestants from Netflix's many reality shows, spanning other romantic series like Love is Blind to Squid Game: The Challenge to find attractive singles ready to find their titular "perfect match". They do this through a setup similar to that of the famous Love Island: every few days, people are meant to match with one another, with those who can't find a match for that cycle being kicked out of the villa. New singles are introduced in each episode to shake up the existing relationships before everyone, matched pairs and unmatched folks alike, vote in the finale for which of the existing couples they believe have the strongest relationship. With the many days and constant plot twists that occur throughout the series, it's assumed that those who make it to the end actually stand a chance romantically outside the experiment. Thus, the winning pair are meant to be those whose legitimate connections deserve a paid vacation anywhere they want in the world - if only that's who have actually won this season.

Season two of Perfect Match introduced audiences to various couples, each with their own unique brand of complicated romance; there were Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier, whose constant uncertainties had the pair break apart then come back together (figuratively and literally) multiple times. There's Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri whose similarly laid-back personalities made for a cute pairing. There's Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn, a pair of polar opposites who somehow fit each other perfectly. Viewers saw these couples and many more grow across the episodes, learning about one other and really deepening their affection with each obstacle overcome...which is why so many were disappointed when the winning couple had only been matched up for about two days. Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones seemed great - emphasis on seemed, as both only made it into the house in the very last batch of episodes, so watchers didn't ever get to really know them. Having this seemingly random pairing that had only existed for a fraction of the time (and had undergone none of the growth) of other couples frustrated viewers, and in doing so, pointed out a huge flaw in the entire series.

Wait...Who Won 'Perfect Match'?

Perfect Match season two's winning couple could have been as deserving as any other to win the grand prize, but like with any reality series, it's the show's producers to make audiences care about the eventual winners, to understand their success and not be too blindsided by the final results. Christine and Nigel were not only brought in extremely late - Nigel on episode seven and Christine on nine of a ten-episode season - but we also didn't get to see any growth from them as a couple. The contestants revealed that they'd clicked at some unseen gathering prior to the season, meaning that the entire reason for their coupling was something watchers never got to see. For those confused at how a couple with so little time on the show and barely any relationship development could win. They only have to remember one thing: being unmatched means that you spend most of your time hanging out with the other unmatched people. Those not inside the house become friends as they wait around hoping to get brought in, they learn more about each other and develop the kind of relationships that would make them want to vote for one another. Combine this with the fact that many of the unmatched people in the finale were still bitter over being rejected by some member of a matched couple, and it makes sense why they would choose to vote for their previous companions instead of the people they didn't know or care for.

Which leads to the unfortunate rule that Perfect Match must implement from now on: in the finale, unmatched people can't get to vote. This doesn't disqualify them from sharing their thoughts, as not only does this better inform voters' opinion but also creates some intense scenes of drama. That should be the most they get to contribute in a reality competition where, as harsh as it may sound, they've lost. Matched couples aren't allowed to vote for themselves anyway, and by staying in the house, they actually get to see which couples have grown the most and will actually pursue something real when the cameras aren't on them. Keeping voting within the matched people makes it fairer for everyone involved and disqualifies the meddling of those who really didn't get to see what this show is about. It may upset people (on and off the show) that this large swath of players doesn't get as much of a say. With this rule implemented, it would spare watchers from the kind of disappointing finale we saw this season.

Singles Have Too Much Power in 'Perfect Match'

In a game as complex as Perfect Match, it's hard to determine exactly why certain couples win over others. Of course, the emotions of unmatched players could contribute to this, but they aren't the only factor. Host Nick Lachey made it clear that Christine and Nigel only won by one vote, meaning there was a high chance of another couple winning. Despite this, it's undeniable what sway this large voting block (half of the entire cast) has over the outcome and how disconnected they are from the couples who spend all their time matched within the house. While it could be fun to let them have a say, this season finale illustrates perfectly why those who didn't get a chance to actually see which couples are the strongest shouldn't get to decide who deserves the romantic vacation grand prize. Sad, but for the best, Perfect Match needs to leave the voting to the couples going forward.

