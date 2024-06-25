Spoiler alert for Perfect Match season 2's finale

The Big Picture Perfect Match season 2 finale winners are controversial due to alleged alliances among contestants.

Contestants like Chris Hahn claim that the winning couple didn't deserve the victory.

Rumors of secret pacts and alliances during filming add drama to the show's off-screen narrative.

The game of Perfect Match is a mix of strategy and emotions. Ideally, the Netflix reality stars go into the house, connect with someone romantically, and they stay together in the house. However, the game gets messier when people don't feel the same way about each other, want to stay in the house, or multiple people fall for the same person. We saw people like Elys Hutchinson say they wanted to win and therefore were focused more on strategy than love.

However, viewers also saw people build a romantic connection in the house for weeks. The final episode had everyone vote for a couple to win. The finalists couldn't vote for themselves. Season 2's winners are controversial and a rumor is out about the vote.

Chris Hahn Said 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Singles Had an Alliance

The season ends with Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor winning after one day in the house as a couple. Chris Hahn made an Instagram reel answering a lot of viewers' questions. What's up with that vote? "Obviously Tolú [Ekundare] and I should have won, I mean clearly, I think everyone knows that," he said. "Everyone could agree with that." Chris explained that everyone gets a vote and only 10 people can stay in the house at a time. He claimed those who weren't in the house for most of the season worked together. "What they did is they made a little treaty," he later said. "They made a little deal. They made the treaty that if one person from this group, from the outside house group, gets into the finale with one of the final couples, we all will vote for them." The Dated & Related contestant accused Nigel and Christine as being part of this and that's why they won. "Are they a good couple?" Chris asked. "Maybe, I think so. Did they deserve to win Perfect Match? Absolutely not."

He's not the only cast member to talk about alliances while filming. Christine made a TikTok on June 20 lip-syncing to a song about people hating her. "When you find out there was a secret pact to keep you out the house but you're CHRISTINE," was written over the video. Hannah Brooke Sanders of Too Hot to Handle season 5 commented, "Okay I’m actually dead hahaahahah." Christine replied that the tea from the show is hot. "You was barely even on the show [laughing emojis] Ole begging a--," a viewer commented. "Watch the last batch tomorrow then be humbled," the winner replied.

The finale revealed Christine and Nigel enjoyed the prize trip together. She later made a TikTok saying she was also surprised watching the episodes. The model claimed a lot that happened didn't make the cut. She said she'll give her perspective on the show on June 24.

Perfect Match can be streamed on Netflix.

