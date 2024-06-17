The Big Picture Tolú Ekundare revealed that Dom Gabriel's online persona is different from his real personality.

Tolú mentioned that Dom was standoffish and not personable, especially in real life.

She described awkward interactions with Dom, including him being closed off and distant when they were together.

Some matches on Perfect Match season 2 crashed and burned. Tolú Ekundare's first date with Dom Gabriel was riding bikes and it went well. She matched with him over Izzy Zapata. However, things changed when new women entered the house. He showed interest in Alara Taneri, and told Tolú​​​​​​​ to set herself up on a date. The moment was tense. She told the season 1 winner he should've shown this colder side on their first date, so she wouldn't pick him. Dom rolled his eyes at her. She revealed in an interview that things were worse between them when the cameras were away.

​​​​​​​Tolú talked about filming Perfect Match on The Viall Files and didn't hold back talking about Dom. "I actually feel like he got an even cleaner cut than it was," The Trust: A Game of Greed alum revealed. "It was worse. It was 10 times worse in real life." She said the men had a running joke of telling her that Dom hated her. The marketing manager addressed how Dom's online persona differs from his real personality. "When you look at his online presence from my perspective, he very much gives like, 'Feminist, women's rights, I love women,'" she said. "I wear female clothes because I'm in touch with my masculinity.' And it's a lot of femme baiting. A lot of queer bating and then when you meet him in real life it's like, you are nothing like this online persona that you try to give off."

Tolú Says Dom Is Different From His Online Persona

She said he wasn't personable. "The emo sh-t, he's got that down," she claimed. "It's even more inflamed in real life." Tolú said Dom only spoke to Harry Jowsey. Dom and Harry's friendship weirdly started because they were romantically involved with the same woman, Georgia Hassarati. Both men have accused her of cheating on them, which she has denied in a TikTok.

Tolú impersonated how Dom spoke to people. "I'm trying to preserve my social battery," she said with her hand up. "Can you not talk to me right now." She slept next to The Mole alum when they were a couple and said he was completely shut off. They also slept as far as possible in the same bed. Lastly, she said Dom wasn't there for the right reasons and that played into him, saying Harry wasn't either. Dom left the house when Tolú chose Chris Hahn. Perfect Match Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix