Just because a movie is considered "bad" doesn't mean that it doesn't have any good within it. Sometimes, bad movies can have some great moments that make watching them just a bit more bearable. There are plenty of scenes in bad movies (either critically or based on the audience reception) that are more than worth looking back on.

Whether it be from one of the many terrible superhero movies or a widely noted rough movie, almost every bad movie has a light of hope within it. There are far more horrible movies with good in them rather than ones with nothing remarkable about them. Which means there are plenty of rough-around-the-edges films with greatness underneath the schlop. Here are ten moments in terrible films that make people believe bad cinema isn't always fully bad.

10 Racing to Stop Ezekiel

'Madame Web' (2024)

While Madame Web may, on the surface, seem like an all-around bad movie, there's one scene that has some great ideas in it. Ideas that could've made for a far better movie. It may be the one scene in the film that actually has redemption to it, which makes it all the better to look back on in the long run. The scene in which Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) waltzes into the diner and murders Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celest O'Connor) took many by surprise at first, because, well, he kills them all.

But when Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) uses her powers to put herself back into the past, she uses the song that was on the radio to time her entrance at the diner. The idea, actually, is pretty cool. Using something like that to create a ticking clock is unique and actually tension-building. If the rest of the film used ideas like that, maybe there could have been hope for Madame Web.

9 The Laser Dance

'Ocean's Twelve' (2004)

A secret agent or spy navigating their way through a laser room is a classic trope/scene in heist films. It's used so much because these types of scenes do a perfect job at building tension and work well in pretty much any spy/heist film. However, with how often they're used, they've grown to be a little stale and unsurprising in the modern day. However, if anyone did a good job subverting the trope, it was Ocean's Twelve (which wasn't received very well critically).

The scene in which Vincent Cassel's character in the film has to go through the same predicament is unlike any other laser evading scene. Rather than sneaking through it normally, he breakdances through the laser maze. It's a hilarious (and impressive) scene that completely subverts the trope in a unique manner. What makes it even more memorable is the fact that Cassel didn't need a stunt preformer for the scene, and he did it all himself.

8 The Kef Bir Fight

'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

The final installment of the legendary "Skywalker Saga", Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, may not have been perfect, but, like every Star Wars film, there was some great action within it. The most epic of them is the battle between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey Palpatine (Daisy Ridley) atop the water of Kef Bir. The fight is dynamic, mostly due to the enviornment surrounding them.

The action atop the platform in the roaring, trecherous waters of Kef Bir is both visually dynamic and allows the fight choreography to be just as much so. It's widely agreed upon that the swordplay in the Sequel Trilogy is nowhere near as interesting as that seen in the Prequel Trilogy. But of the sequels, the fight on Kef Bir has some of the best choreography. The giant waves smashing against the platform not only difficult for the two to see, but to maneuver as well. Plus, who can deny that the shot of Kylo walking through the rain and mist isn't awesome?

7 Brawl on the Train

'Spectre' (2015)

While Spectre isn't the perfect James Bond film, it's got one amazing fight scene. Everyone loves a good train battle. Take Spider-Man 2, for example, which became one of the greatest superhero movie tussels of all time. Director Sam Mendes uses the compactness and claustrophobia of the train car to create a feeling of inescapability that makes their duel all the more intense. James Bond (Daniel Craig) has nowhere to go and no way to escape, which builds tension.

Mendes also uses the car's small breathing room to create some exciting destruction. With so little room to move, Bond and his enemy make room. They throw each other around the train car, breaking walls, tables, counters and more. Somehow, the director manages to create a sense of explosiveness within such a small space.

6 Batman v Superman

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

The highlight of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is, of course, when Batman (Ben Affleck) squares up against Superman (Henry Cavill). It's a topic that's been debated among superhero fans for decades. When the two titans of DC go at each other, who's going to come out on top? Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice takes inspiration from The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 to attempt to answer that question.

While some may think Superman will easily get this win, director Zack Snyder shows off Batman's preparedness with his numerous Kryptonite-powered gadgets he walks up with. Not to mention, he also rolls up with a giant super-armor. The fight that ensues, especially in the director's cut, is a rough one, for certain. It's easily one of the top 3 highlights of the film and, of course, is what people came to the theaters for.

5 Trinity Sees the Sky

'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions may not be perfect or a necessarily great follow-up to the original, but it contains a scene that is one word: beautiful. When Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have to make their way to Machine City, there's a moment that's incredibly moving and truly drives home the overall themes of The Matrix franchise.

When Trinity makes it out and sees the real sky for the very first time, she says only one word: beautiful. Directors Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski use this moment as a way to drive home the idea that the Matrix doesn't truly serve as a faithful replacement for the real world. They illustrate that humans often take the sanctity of real life for granted while they're so busy looking at screens and depictions of things right outside everyone's windows.