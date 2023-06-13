Perfection is something difficult to achieve in all aspects of life, and the film industry is no exception. Many movies, while entertaining, leave plenty of room for improvement and things fans may wish they could change if they had the chance to make the film over again.

But some rare films are quite simply perfect. Every acting performance is superb, every set piece adds to the magic, and every moment is essential to the story and further serves to enhance the movie. According to Reddit users, these movies are perfect works of art from start to finish and not a single scene should be changed or cut.

10 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Starring Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, Back to the Future is a sci-fi comedy treat. When teenager Marty McFly accidentally travels back in time from 1985 to 1955, he has to find a way back to the future, all while ensuring his parents still fall in love and the past remains as it should.

Related: 10 Best Movies of 1985, Ranked

Back to the Future has gone on to become a pop culture icon. The movie has everything fans look for comedy, amazing quotes, great acting, and fun, time-traveling thrills. A deleted Reddit user said, "And it’s such a tight screenplay, every line of dialogue serves a purpose, and there are so many set-ups for things later, both visually and audibly."

9 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Image via Miramax

When it comes to perfect movies, look no further than the modern Western crime thriller, No Country For Old Men. When a man accidentally stumbles upon a large sum of money in the Texas desert, he soon finds himself pursued by the hitman hired to get it back and the sheriff investigating the crime.

No Country For Old Men has received high praise across the board, from its acting and direction to the storytelling and more. Some have even called it one of the best movies of the decade. Redditor BillMunnyOutofMizzou writes, "It is a perfect movie. Everything. Direction, writing, photography, sound, editing, and the casting all the way down to the bit players is exemplary."

8 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Princess Bride is the kind of movie that has something for everyone. A story of true love combined with adventure, pirates, battles of wit, epic sword fights, tales of revenge, comedy, and more. Each character brings something special to the table.

The movie has gone on to become legendary, with its many quotable moments engrained forever into pop culture. Many consider it one of the best movies of the 1980s, and was selected by the Library of Congress as a culturally significant film. As Reddit user lennon818 puts it, "This will always be my answer. It's perfect. A master class on pace."

7 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are the ultimate dynamic comedy duo in Hot Fuzz. This British comedy tells the story of a skilled London police officer who is a little too skilled, making his coworkers look bad. As a result, he is sent to join the police force of a small town in the country, where a string of murders has been taking place.

RELATED: 15 Funniest Action Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

Hot Fuzz is a fantastic parody of action crime-fighting films like Die Hard or Lethal Weapon and plays up the action comedy to perfection. The movie references and the banter are just part of what makes the film pure enjoyment. Redditor SoulFireDreams says, "Hot Fuzz. There is nothing in that movie that should be cut. It's perfect."

6 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

The film that birthed a massive franchise, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The epic space adventure from the brilliant George Lucas introduces audiences to a galaxy far, far away, where evil forces are at work, and heroes like the Jedi must step up to save the galaxy from the insidious Empire.

With memorable characters, action sequences that utilized impressive technology and techniques for the time it was filmed, and more, it's a movie that took sci-fi to the next level. As Redditor Night-Monkey15 explains, "I think the original Star Wars from 1977 is about as perfect as a film can get. From beginning to end, every scene is important in moving the plot forward, fleshing out the characters, and/or establishing the world."

5 'Memento' (2000)

Image via Newmarket

Memento is the kind of movie with audiences on the edge of their seats so they don't miss a moment. It follows the story of a man suffering from a form of amnesia, trying to solve the mystery of his wife's murder which is the last thing he remembers.

The many twists and turns as the puzzle pieces are brought together are just part of director Christopher Nolan's brilliance with this film. The acting is on point, and the storyline is clever. Several Reddit users agree that Memento is perfect because there is no "fat" to trim, and every scene is essential to the overall film.

4 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Welcome to the sci-fi spectacular of The Matrix, where the world isn't quite what you think it is. When Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, learns his whole reality is actually a system called the Matrix, he'll join the fight against the powerful computers who have constructed it.

RELATED: 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Are Not 'Metropolis' or 'Blade Runner'

The Matrix is considered a game changer in the film world and ahead of its time, bringing sci-fi, action, CGI, and more to new heights. Redditor honeybunchesofpwn explains, "The first Matrix film is literally a masterclass in every component of what goes into a film, and in fact created entirely new components as well."

3 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Image via Bryanston Pictures

When it comes to slasher horror films, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a must-watch. When a group of friends driving runs out of gas, they stumble upon a deserted house and find themselves under attack by a chainsaw-wielding killer.

The film introduced audiences to the iconic and memorable horror villain, Leatherface. It went on to become a mainstay figure in the horror movie world, leading to 10 more movies featuring the character. Fans just couldn't get enough. Redditor bone-in_donuts says, "With this one, it’s not even fair, it’s in a class of its own entirely. Weirdest, most unsettling movie ever for me."

2 'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros

From Christopher Nolan comes the psychological thriller, The Prestige. The film follows two magicians, played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, who were once friends but later become bitter rivals and enemies as they both seek out fame.

Just like the art of magic itself, the film itself seems to be misleading the audience throughout the story, leading to a twist ending many did not see coming. It's a thrilling film, and every scene enhances the overall experience and point of the story. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 shares, "The Prestige is perfection. Incredible acting, a great period piece, with a perfect dose of misdirection."

1 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via Orion-Nova Productions

12 Angry Men is the ultimate legal drama. During a murder trial, a dissenting juror questions the trial at hand and begins to convince his fellow jurors that perhaps not all is as it seems and brings up the principle of reasonable doubt.

To many, 12 Angry Men is considered one of the best courtroom dramas of all time. It is on the list of many must-watch classics and even got a 4K release recently. A deleted Reddit account shares, "I had heard good things about this movie, and one afternoon I was feeling lazy, and I threw it on...Imagine my surprise when I was sucked into it from the first shot, and I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen."

KEEP READING: 10 Most Underappreciated Actors, According to Reddit