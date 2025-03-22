Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies.

Plot twists have been employed in fiction since its earliest forms. Many twists can be quite a shock (just ask Oedipus), and there are plenty of movies with terrific twist endings, while others can lose their appeal after revealing their twist, making repeat viewings feel more like a march towards disappointment than a game of eager anticipation.

Some of the best plot twists are the ones that change the entire movies that surround them. Whether by recontextualizing everything that came before or completely reconfiguring how the movie proceeds from it, a good twist changes things for the better and can enhance or sometimes even save a movie. Like an awkward game of twister, these ten movies feature twists that change everything.

10 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Shutter Island adapts Dennis Lehane's mystery novel into an unpredictable thriller that follows Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. Marshal dispatched to investigate the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric hospital situated on the titular island. Naturally, things are not what they seem and DiCaprio's Daniels digs deep into what he believes is a conspiracy on the island involving the mysterious 67th patient.

What DiCaprio ends up discovering, though, is that he is the 67th patient and that his entire investigation has been a fiction created in his mind to avoid confronting a harsh reality, where he murdered his wife after she drowned their children during a manic episode. Not only is it a heartbreaking twist, it also completely brings into focus many of the odd inconsistencies and seemingly nonsensical occurrences throughout the film prior to the reveal. It makes the entire film come together and is only outdone by the emotional denouement where DiCaprio feigns regression into his fantasy so that he will be lobotomized, an ending that lingers just as much as the twist that proceeds it.