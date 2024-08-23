The Big Picture Perfect Sense celebrates human survival, adaptation, and hope in the face of sensory loss amid an epidemic.

Eva Green and Ewan McGregor deliver impeccable performances, showcasing a complex and emotional love story intertwined with survival.

The crux of Perfect Sense is human connection, emphasizing the importance of love and bonding even in the most horrific circumstances.

Before he earned widespread acclaim for Hell or High Water, Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie directed Perfect Sense, an intense sci-fi romance film about a couple finding love amid a raging global epidemic. Set in present-day Glasgow, Perfect Sense tells the story of Susan (Eva Green), an epidemiologist, and Michael (Ewan McGregor), a carefree chef. Following a breakup, Susan meets Michael, who works next door and falls in love with him. Meanwhile, a sudden epidemic starts spreading across the city, depriving people of their senses one by one. While working on the cause and cure of the disease, Susan navigates her budding relationship with Michael, complicated by the symptoms of the disease.

Eva Green and Ewan McGregor give award-worthy performances. Exploring the nature of human existence and the value of human life, Perfect Sense remains a significant yet lesser-talked-about film of the 2010s and an underrated film in the genre. Written by Kim Fupz Aakeson, the story’s apocalyptic trope makes for a poignant drama using romance and fatality as key motifs, touching upon the trauma of losing our primary senses like smell, taste, sound, touch, and sight. Contrary to what appears from the film, Perfect Sense is not necessarily about loss but more about survival and hope.

'Perfect Sense' is Not About Death, but About Life

When a film begins in the backdrop of a widespread epidemic, it is hard not to expect “death” as its subject. But the plot of Perfect Sense quickly turns into a love story, a complicated one too, which gets even more complex with the disease spreading quickly. As the story progresses, along with the relationship of Michael and Susan, it becomes clear that the subject of sensory loss is more metaphorical than literal. Susan and Michael discover their feelings for each other, even though they begin to lose their senses. It is almost as if the couple is in a race against time to hold onto their feelings for each other as the last thread of hope before they lose all their senses. Mackenzie shows this through minimal dialogues and maximum visuals and uses powerful imagery to depict the loss and its emotional impact, enhanced by the immersive background score by Max Richter.

In Perfect Sense, each sensory loss is accompanied by an emotion related to that sense. The loss is generally preceded by an emotional outbreak of unexpressed emotions, like insatiable hunger, profound sorrow, and uncontrollable anger. It’s worth mentioning that some of the scenes showing people experiencing the onset of symptoms are quite jarring. For instance, just before people lose their sense of smell, they have sudden outbursts of inconsolable grief resulting from the connection between memory and smell. The loss of taste comes next, preceded by disturbing symptoms of animalistic hunger, ravaging whatever people can find handy. We see an example of this with our protagonists when Michael loses his taste and gulps down a jar of mustard while Susan frantically gnaws at a bunch of flowers. Deafness follows soon, preceded by violent rage and brutality, triggering widespread chaos.

As ominous as these scenes look and feel like, it’s quickly followed by what would become the film’s key messaging. Once he learns to accept the change, Michael compensates for the lack of smell and taste by harnessing the power of visuals and focusing on the color, texture, and plating of the food. Later, deprived of taste, smell, and hearing, our protagonists begin to rely on feelings, which become their only reliable sense. These moments within the film hint at hope, making this film more of a celebration of our ability as humans to adapt and live despite the death and devastation around us.

Eva Green and Ewan McGregor Shine as Lovers in an Epidemic

Perfect Sense is not without flaws, but if there is one aspect of this sci-fi romance film that is impeccable, it is the cast's performances, particularly that of McGregor and Green. The Trainspotting star is not new to characters with emotional challenges, having starred in films like Stay and Doctor Sleep, and brings those nuances to a troubled but carefree Michael. Following her dramatic roles in films like Cracks and Womb, Green shines in her portrayal of Susan in Perfect Sense. A heartbroken woman and a scientist devoted to her work, she struggles with her emotions while surviving the epidemic, balancing the challenges and thrills of her character ever so convincingly.

What draws more attention to McGregor and Green's characters is their strange chemistry, which can often make the audience feel that they are nothing but an ill-fitting couple. However, this oddity of their relationship also serves as the key message. At first, Michael has difficulty being emotionally intimate, but before the loss of smell, he experiences a flurry of emotions. Before he loses her hearing, he unleashes a torrent of verbal abuse on Susan, making them briefly part ways. Even though Susan and Michael seem incompatible, and their relationship tends to feel forced, their desperate attempt to hold onto each other serves as a constant reminder that this film is about hope and survival after all. Green and McGregor turn this rollercoaster of emotions into daring performances, which becomes the pulse of the film.

Even though Green and McGregor are the real stars of the show in Perfect Sense, it would be unfair to ignore the wonderful Connie Neilsen, who plays Jenny, Susan's endearing older sister. Similarly, without Ewen Bremner's James, the film wouldn't have a little dose of comic relief, which works as a breather between the harrowing scenes.

Human Connection is the Crux of 'Perfect Sense'

Perfect Sense is not your average end-of-the-world, apocalyptic film featuring the conventional thrills and scares of a biological disaster. Nor does it delve deep into the scientific analysis of the disease. Rather, it is more tense and grim than terrifying, with sensitive and complex subjects like human existence and its purpose, the value of life, and human connection that form the heart of the film. With its haunting narrative, this film is a life-affirming take on the meaning of human connection and love during the most horrific circumstances. It is not fast-paced, but it keeps you on the edge. With its brilliant character portrayals and gripping narrative, Perfect Sense packs an emotional punch, generating more positive reactions as it leaves us. Susan and Michael’s budding romance amid abject misery is a sheer depiction of the human ability to forge connections and bond with others in the most unexpected and unlikely scenarios.

The sci-fi film’s true essence lies in the relationship of Susan and Michael, where they navigate romance and survival, learning to adapt to their sensory losses while clinging onto the one thing they can have when everything else is gone – their feelings for each other. The film, in the end, stays true to its title and celebrates our intrinsic ability to love and bond in the perfect sense, leaving us with the wisdom of Pink Floyd’s lyrics from Echoes, “And I am you and what I see is me; And do I take you by the hand; And lead you through the land; And help me understand the best I can?”

Despite the ominous and foreboding nature of the story, the sci-fi romance film leaves us with the uplifting idea that our inherent nature to adapt, live, love, and build connections can surpass the horrors of a catastrophe. Perfect Sense might not be a perfect film, but it surely manages to deliver its message about what it means to be human and to love, which leaves you more hopeful than distraught.

