Casting is a far more intricate and challenging process than it gets credit for. A natural part of the gig is being met with rejection as actors pass on projects for any number of reasons. While this can lead to a mad scramble to find someone else who can play the part, it can also be a blessing in disguise.

These actors weren’t the first choice to play these famous roles, in fact, these parts were purposefully written with someone else in mind, but that didn’t stop them from owning the screen once they were eventually cast. From Oscar-winning performances to iconic roles which have stood the test of time, these actors ended up being so perfectly cast that we can’t imagine anyone else acting in these roles.

Axel Foley – ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ (1984)

The buddy cop movie which shot Eddie Murphy to international stardom, Beverley Hills Cop became one of the biggest hits of 1984 thanks to its blending of action and comedy. That would not have been the case had the studio been able to land Sylvester Stallone who was, for a time, attached to star.

Stallone himself helped re-draft the script which would be a pure action blockbuster, but Paramount eventually deemed this version of the film to be too expensive and Stallone left the project (his rewrite became the basis for Cobra). With just two weeks before filming started, Paramount was able to sign Murphy and his portrayal of Axel Foley proved to be essential to the film’s success.

Harry Callahan – ‘Dirty Harry’ (1971)

Alongside his nameless character in the spaghetti Westerns, the no-nonsense, trigger-happy Harry Callahan is Clint Eastwood’s signature role. His trademark tough-guy demeanor and gritted delivery of the dialogue helped make the Dirty Harry movies as iconic as they are today, but he was far from the studio’s first choice for the part.

Warner Bros. purchased and re-wrote the script with intention of casting Frank Sinatra as the star. When he later left the project, the studio targeted a litany of leading men of the time, from Paul Newman to Steve McQueen. Eastwood was something of an afterthought, but his casting proved to be an inspired decision defining of Dirty Harry’s success.

Wesley Snipes – ‘Blade’ (1998)

Released in 1998 and making $130 million, Blade was one of the first major success stories for superhero cinema. Wesley Snipes’ performance as the vampire-slaying hero was integral to that success with his effortlessly cool demeanor accentuating the film’s already slick, gothic style.

But when Marvel first started writing the script in 1992 it was LL Cool J who they had in mind to star after the rapper/actor had expressed interest in the character. Through a tumultuous pre-production spanning six years, the film finally ended up with New Line Cinema, and, after failing to get his own Black Panther movie off the ground, Snipes signed on to star in the picture in 1996.

George Bailey – ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

It’s a Wonderful Life had one hell of a process getting from writer Philip van Doren Stern’s imagination in 1939 (as an unpublished story called The Greatest Gift) to the screen seven years later. Initially, RKO Pictures bought the rights to Stern’s story and hired their own writers to re-work the script as a vehicle for Cary Grant before it was shelved.

Years later, Frank Capra was encouraged to read The Greatest Gift and that’s when the Christmas classic we know and love today started to take shape. He knew exactly who to cast as well, reconnecting with Jimmy Stewart whose portrayal of George Bailey is still regarded as one of the finest performances in film history.

Deloris Van Cartier – ‘Sister Act’ (1992)

One of the most enduring comedies of the 90s, Sister Act was pitched and written with Bette Midler in mind to star. The script made its way to Disney and Midler was offered the part, but the starlet turned it down with doubts over whether her fanbase would be eager to see her play a nun.

While it took some time for the company to find a replacement, they eventually landed Whoopi Goldberg who, with some script re-writes, helped make the comedy the smash hit it was. With its sweetness, musical breaks, and some side-splittingly hilarious moments, it’s still regarded as a great comedy and Goldberg’s perfect performance deserved the bulk of the credit for that.

Neo – ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say Keanu Reeves’ portrayal of Neo in The Matrix made for the most iconic character in Hollywood history. It was a perfectly cast role that almost never came to be, however, with The Wachowskis initially pitching the role to Will Smith.

As one of the biggest action stars of the decade, Smith would have drawn an audience and the original vision was for Val Kilmer to star alongside him as Morpheus. Smith declined the offer, opting to make Wild, Wild West instead. It is interesting to picture what The Matrix would have been had Reeves’ stoicism been replaced with Smith’s high energy.

Randle Patrick McMurphy – ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975)

Jack Nicholson’s famed performance in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. A rambunctious criminal who feigns a mental illness to be admitted to a psychiatric ward, Randle Patrick McMurphy still stands out in Nicholson’s illustrious career, but it was never intended for him.

Kirk Douglas had played the character in the stage play of Ken Kesey’s novel in the 60s and bought film rights to the story with the intention of playing McMurphy himself. The actor had aged too much by the time the film finally entered pre-production though, and he had to relinquish the part, with Nicholson going on to win his first Academy Award for his performance.

Forrest Gump – ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Based on the novel by Winston Groom (who envisioned John Goodman in the titular role), Forrest Gump has become the defining performance of Tom Hanks’ career. The good-natured character allowed Hanks to utilize the full extent of his charm and comedic prowess in a story which was wonderfully adventurous, but also deeply tragic.

It may come as a surprise then to learn that the original choice for the role was actually John Travolta who was in the thralls of his big acting comeback. Travolta, who has since expressed his regret about not taking the part, backed out late due to scheduling conflicts. Hanks took the part and the rest is cinematic history.

Evelyn Quan Yang – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022)

One of the surprise smash hits of the year, Everything Everywhere All At Once has gathered a significant cult following as a stupendous action-adventure experience. Amid the multiverse mania is a grounding and outstanding performance from Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a Chinese immigrant who gets embroiled in a mind-boggling inter-dimensional war.

With her screen presence, comedic timing, and martial arts expertise, it really seems as though there could have been no one else slated to play the part. However, action icon Jackie Chan was who the writers initially envisioned in the starring role before deciding a female protagonist would help make the film more relatable.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1977)

It is common knowledge that George Lucas found a great deal of inspiration for his original Star Wars films in Japan’s samurai cinema of the 50s and 60s, notably the works of legendary director Akira Kurosawa. What may not be so well known is Toshiro Mifune – a frequent collaborator with Kurosawa and a cinematic legend in his own right – was initially who Lucas had in mind to play Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Worried about what the sci-fi story would do to the samurai genre, Mifune declined the offer which left the door open for Alec Guinness to accept the part. The acting giant imbued the character with wisdom and a weighty world-weariness that made Kenobi one of the greatest screen icons ever.

