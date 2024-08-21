The Big Picture Dermot Mulroney and Malin Akerman star in indie rom-com Perfectly Imperfect, which also features Brian Austin Green.

Mulroney plays a single dad reconnecting with Akerman's character during a cruise in the Bahamas.

Directed by Joseph Nathan Weisman, the film's release date is TBD.

Dermot Mulroney and Malin Akerman are adrift in a sea of love in the first images from Perfectly Imperfect. The indie romantic comedy also stars Brian Austin Green. Deadline reports that the film has wrapped filming in the Bahamas.

In the film, Mulroney plays Jake, a straight-laced single dad who takes his oddball family and his lifelong best friend, Reuben (Green) on a cruise. Once there, however, he runs into Meg (Akerman), who he once had a bad date with. Over the course of the voyage, the two reconnect, and realize that they may truly be perfectly imperfect for each other. One image depicts the trio at a shipboard miniature golf course, while the other features Mulroney and Akerman at an intimate dinner. The film was helmed by Joseph Nathan Weisman in his feature directorial debut, from a script by Wendi Coates (Camp Cool Kids) and Michael Varrati (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula). No release date for the film has yet been announced.

Who Are the Stars of 'Perfectly Imperfect'?

Dermot Mulroney (who is not Dylan McDermott) is a rom-com veteran, having starred in My Best Friend's Wedding, The Wedding Date and The Family Stone. He recently starred in the sleeper romcom hit Anyone But You and the slasher sequel Scream VI, and is set to join Chicago Fire this fall as the new chief of Firehouse 51. He is als an accomplished cellist, and has been featured in a number of film scores, including Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. After roles in The Heartbreak Kid and 27 Dresses, Akerman broke out in Zack Snyder's adaptation of Watchmen, playing the retired vigilante Silk Spectre. She subsequently appeared on Trophy Wife, Dollface, and Billions, and recently starred in the comedy The Donor Party. Green is best known for playing David Silver on Beverly Hills 90210, staying on board for all ten seasons of the teen soap. He has also been a regular on Anger Management and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and played the supervillain Metallo on Smallville. He recently cameoed on That '90s Show, reprising his role as David Silver.

Perfectly Imperfect was produced by Eric Brenner, Eduard Osipov, RJ Collins, Al Bravo, and director Weisman. Mike Pizzimenti and Michelle Deppe Wang are co-producers on the film, which is a co-production of ETA Films, Beno Films, JNW Films, and Al Bravo Films

Perfectly Imperfect has wrapped filming in the Bahamas; it has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.