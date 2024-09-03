Disney's live-action remakes have revitalized some of the most beloved animated classics, inciting audiences of all ages to queue at movie theaters. Part of their appeal concerns the way they provide viewers with a fresh yet nostalgic take on well-known stories, introducing younger generations to timeless narratives that are still treasured today. Naturally, casting talented stars in these films is a poignant aspect that may determine whether a remake works.

Fortunately, many actors have honored the original roles while adding their unique flair and vision. However, some managed to stand out more than others thanks to their incredible efforts. We delve into the best performances in Disney live-action remakes so far, from Halle Bailey as the naive Ariel in The Little Mermaid to Angelina Jolie as the evil titular fairy in Maleficent.

10 Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' (2013)

Ariel

Even though Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in the film sparked controversy primarily due to her skin color (contrary to the white and red-haired mermaid from the original film, Bailey is African American), there could've hardly been a better actor and singer to play the character. Many celebrated this decision as a positive step towards inclusive representation in Hollywood, with its director and producer being brought to tears by the star's incredible performance.

Halle Bailey was phenomenal as Ariel — both her acting and incredible vocal talent delighted audiences. She perfectly embodied Ariel's innocent and curious nature, providing a different, modernized, and interesting take on the character while staying true to her overall essence. Although she unfairly received some backlash for the wrong reasons, Bailey ultimately proved to everyone that she was the perfect pick to portray the mermaid.

9 Neel Sethi in 'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Mowgli

Neel Sethi's role in The Jungle Book was particularly praised because it was his first major film role; the fact that he was the only live-action actor in a film with CGI characters voiced by other acclaimed names in the industry gives him even more credit. The young star did a formidable job of capturing Mowgli's bravery and resilience, stepping into the shoes of the beloved character with great results.

Although Sethi was just getting his acting career started by the time The Jungle Book was released, he delivered a heartfelt and memorable performance that audiences are guaranteed to appreciate, especially considering how poignant it was to the movie's success and how it further elevated the story. Sethi is the heart of the story, playing a role in setting the tone for the film and helping other characters come to life beautifully and convincingly.

8 Melissa McCarthy in 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Ursula

Although Bailey’s performance in both the acting and singing departments in The Little Mermaid is nothing short of incredible, Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula is arguably the biggest standout in the movie. Flawlessly played by a talented actor who fully embodies her larger-than-life personality, the Sea Witch is one of the movie’s most compelling and captivating characters.

McCarthy’s versatility as both a comedic and dramatic actress is nothing short of incredible, and her role in the movie was easily a highlight: she remained true to the iconic character’s essence, adding an intriguing theatrical flair and throwing some great comedic bits into the mix. It is undeniable that she greatly contributed to the overall success and appeal of the Disney live-action movie.

7 Lily James in ‘Cinderella’ (2015)

Cinderella

Lily James is as graceful as ever as Cinderella in the film of the same name, delivering an incredible performance in a career-defining role. Although her efforts in it are not as dramatic as other works she has done, Cinderella has easily become one of the most popular films James has done (and one of the best Cinderella remakes), earning her recognition around the globe.

Although other great performances — such as Luke Evans as Gaston or Cate Blanchett as antagonist Lady Thermaine — also stand out, Lily James is the heart and soul of Cinderella, enchanting audiences and sweeping them off their feet with her intimate and tender portrayal. James is the perfect choice for the role, fully embodying Cinderella’s kind and genuine nature.

6 Helena Bonham Carter in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010)

The Red Queen

Helena Bonham Carter is known for portraying eccentric characters, and just like Bellatrix in Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland’s Red Queen certainly leaves an impression. Bonham Carter brings a layer of vulnerability and menace to the iconic fantasy literature character, resulting in a unique and distinctive portrayal that ranks high among her most memorable on the big screen.

Not only is Tim Burton’s movie visually fascinating, but it also counts on many great performances and a visually absorbing setting. It almost goes without saying that Bonham Carter played an unforgettable role in cementing the film as the cultural phenomenon and massive box office success that it was, revitalizing the Disney live-action remake genre at the time of its release.

5 Jim Cummings in 'Christopher Robin' (2018)

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger

It would’ve been impossible not to feature Jim Cummings on the list, particularly because of how incredibly nostalgic his voice feels. Although he technically plays an animated character, Christopher Robin is considered a Disney live-action and also qualifies.

Cummings reprising his roles as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger feels like a tight and warm hug. It is difficult to remain indifferent to the familiar essence that the talented voice actor brought to this 2018 film, which naturally enhances the movie’s tender and nostalgic tone. Even if Cummings has brought to life many other interesting personalities, the impact that he has had on the lives of many by stepping into the shoes of these two classic characters just makes his role in Christopher Robin even more poignant.

4 Emma Stone in 'Cruella' (2021)

Cruella de Vil

The two-time Oscar-winner star stepped into the shoes of the eccentric villainess in the 2021 origin story movie. Cruella provides viewers with a different perspective, mostly focusing on Cruella’s backstory and depicting how she transforms into the infamous protagonist. In contrast, 101 Dalmatians sees the character as a fully formed villain.

Emma Stone may not have been Academy Award-nominated for her efforts here as she was for her other iconic roles (the movie took home the Best Achievement in Costume Design Award and received a nod for Best Makeup and Hair, though). However, she was undeniably great in the role, bringing depth and charisma to the character, and even inciting the audience to root and feel for her sometimes.

3 Glenn Close in '101 Dalmatians' (1996)

Cruella de Vil

Although 101 Dalmatians is hardly a masterpiece in the Disney live-action realm, Glenn Close’s iconic portrayal of the remarkable Cruella de Vil elevated it, significantly impacting the movie which mostly focuses on how the villainous fashion designer becomes obsessed with creating a fur coat made from the skins of Dalmatian puppies.

Cruella may not compare to other dramatic Glenn Close roles. However, it is clear that the talented star and her take on the Disney character have played a crucial role in making the otherwise average live-action a huge commercial success and mostly overshadowed the rest of the film. Furthermore, Close’s Cruella was also a trailblazer when it comes to over-the-top villainy representation in film.

2 Emily Blunt in 'Mary Poppins Returns' (2018)

Mary Poppins

Although Julie Andrews and her work in the original movie are incomparable, the Oscar-nominated Emily Blunt delivers a memorable performance thanks to her astounding acting efforts, ranking high among other performances and serving as a love letter to the original movie’s legacy.

Witty, charming, and undeniably captivating are three words that describe Blunt’s amazing work in Mary Poppins Returns. Even if not comparable with the original, the feel-good and heartwarming Rob Marshall movie is still an entertaining watch that balances out nostalgia with modern twists. This may not be Blunt’s most remarkable role relative to The Devil Wears Prada and Oppenheimer. However, it is still one worth checking, with Blunt doing justice to Andrews’ portrayal and maintaining its essence.

1 Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent' (2014)

Maleficent

Although it may not be Angelina Jolie’s career-defining role — the upcoming Maria Callas biopic by Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín sounds very promising — the star’s malevolent character in Disney’s retelling now ranks among her most memorable. The Tomb Raider star has proven her versatility, shining across many genres, and her performance in Maleficent is nothing short of incredible.

With incomparable screen presence, Jolie proves that no one else could have taken this role, shining through and through across the two films in the franchise. The way that she manages to be menacing and vulnerable at the same time allows audiences to deeply connect with the villainous character, getting a better grasp of her background and motivations, and making Maleficient rank high among the best Disney live-actions.

