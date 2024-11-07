For as tempting as it might be to express disdain at the current cinematic landscape, the fact is that good movies are still being made alongside the bad ones, same as it ever was. Great works from decades past are better remembered than lackluster titles. In the 2040s and 2050s, you'll probably have people lamenting how films “these days” aren’t as good as the movies that were being made during the 2010s and 2020s.

So, in the interest of celebrating some great stuff in the moment, here’s a rundown of the greatest film performances from the last five years. At the time of writing, it is almost the end of 2024, so “the last five years” will encompass anything made from 2020 onwards, as those films that just snuck into the end of 2019 will all be more than five years old sooner rather than later. So, these performances are all among the best of the first half of the 2020s, which, as mentioned, is more or less the past five years at the time of writing.

10 Koji Yakusho as Hirayama

'Perfect Days' (2023)

Perfect Days is a film that intentionally unfolds without much by way of a traditional narrative, and its status as a very direct character study meant it needed a great central performance if it wanted to succeed. After all, it’s essentially just about a man living in Tokyo who has a simple and solitary life where he cleans toilets, but finds small moments of happiness and peace throughout his, on-the-surface, tedious work.

Wim Wenders obviously helped make it work, too, but Koji Yakusho brings so much to the role of the protagonist, Hirayama, here. There are hints at who Hirayama is, or was, before he took on the life he lived, and some subtle details in his performance that sometimes show he’s not always at peace. Perfect Days also gives Koji Yakusho a little more to do dramatically in the film’s back half, and he ends up being incredible throughout, without a doubt.

9 Renate Reinsve as Julie

'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Despite the title, Julie – the protagonist of The Worst Person in the World – is not actually the worst person in the world, but might well feel like it sometimes, as does, potentially, everyone at some point in their lives. The film follows Julie as she navigates a particularly trying period of her life, failing to find much by way of stability or success professionally, romantically, and emotionally.

It’s a movie filled with great and naturalistic performances, but Renate Reinsve is the standout, playing the flawed yet sympathetic protagonist. The Worst Person in the World is a movie that could be a tonal nightmare if the acting wasn’t strong enough to handle the rollercoaster of emotions found in the screenplay, but Reinsve and her co-stars make it all work immensely well, to the point where it almost seems effortless.

8 Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton

'Judas and the Black Messiah' (2021)

One of Daniel Kaluuya’s best performances is certainly found in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, but he’s also shone in a variety of roles since then, often appearing in movies that end up being quite underrated. He was excellent in Widows, and shone as a very different character in Nope (another Jordan Peele movie), though he ultimately won an Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

It was a little strange how he won for Best Supporting Actor, given how much screen time he had in the film as high-ranking Black Panther member Fred Hampton, but it was a deserving win nonetheless. He brings the real-life historical figure to life with admirable intensity and passion, all the while never falling into the biopic movie trap of merely impersonating a famous person, or coming across as a caricature (also, an honorable mention should go to LaKeith Stanfield as William O'Neal, who’s similarly excellent in Judas and the Black Messiah).