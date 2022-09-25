From the Oscars to the Emmys. Laura Linney is one of the best and most underrated actresses working today.

Laura Linney is a three-time Oscar nominee, four-time Emmy winner, and a nine-time Emmy nominee overall. She is a very acclaimed actress, yet it still feels like she flies under the radar. She's just that good.

Whether acting in a comedy or a drama, she always stands out as an energetic performer who brings the material to life in a way you can't help but watch. Once you dive into her extensive filmography, you can't help but believe she is one of the greatest actresses of all time.

'The Savages' (2007)

Sometimes you don't want to watch a depressing drama or a wacky comedy; that's where the dramedy comes in. Laura Linney excels in dramedies because she always brings genuine humanity to her roles. Tamara Jenkins' The Savages is one of the best examples of this.

The Savages follow Linney and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Wendy and Jon Savage, a pair of siblings trying their best to care for their ailing father, Lenny (Philip Bosco). Linney absolutely deserved the Oscar nomination she received for this role because she expertly combines hilarious line delivery with heartbreaking emotion. This role is tough, but Laura Linney makes it look easy.

'Wild Iris' (2001)

The role that won Laura Linney her first Emmy, Wild Iris, was a Showtime original movie she co-starred in with Gena Rowlands. Linney plays Iris, a woman in a dark place after the death of her husband. She and her son move in with her mother, Minnie, played by Rowlands.

Playing someone going through a tough time is Laura Linney's specialty. She's excellent at it because she always brings real strength to these types of characters. It's like the old saying, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." She takes these people at their lowest points and brings them out tougher on the other side.

'Tales of the City' (1993)

Tales of the City was groundbreaking for its time. Adapted from Armistead Maupin's series of novels, this miniseries was a major show that didn't try to hide the existence of the LGBTQ+ community and wasn't afraid to get real about sexuality. It was very bold for PBS in the 1990s. Its importance is why this miniseries was followed by three sequels, the latest debuting on Netflix in 2019.

The show follows several characters as they go about their lives in San Francisco. Laura Linney plays Mary Ann Singleton, the audience point of view character, who is new to San Francisco and immediately falls in love with the city and the colorful cast of mostly LGBTQIA characters of the apartment at 28 Barbary Lane. A lot of Laura Linney's projects can be dark watches, but Tales of the City is perfect if you want to watch a show that will make you feel good.

'John Adams' (2008)

Historical epics must be a lot of fun for actors. You get to take these real people we've heard of but don't know and make them into someone the audience can believe is real. That's precisely what Laura Linney and the cast of John Adams do.

The miniseries starred Paul Giamatti as the titular founding father of America, and Linney played his wife, Abigail. Linney won her second Emmy for this role, and it's obvious why. In Abigail, she finds a woman ahead of her time. Someone who sees the progress being made at the time and refuses to accept it as enough. When John tries to make her stay out of men's politics, she refuses to let men tell her she can't have a say. It's everything you could ever want in a Laura Linney performance.

'The Squid and the Whale' (2005)

Noah Baumbach's The Squid and the Whale was loosely based on his childhood. What makes it interesting is that the depiction of the parent characters isn't idyllic, like most kids view their parents, but instead realistic—accepting that they are humans with complicated lives who make mistakes. It was a role perfect for Laura Linney.

Linney plays Joan Berkman, who is splitting from her husband Bernard (Jeff Daniels), leaving their children Frank (Owen Kline) and Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) stuck in the middle. A large part of the movie is debating whether Joan is being selfish for pursuing her own happiness. Ultimately, it's left up to you to decide. Linney and Daniels play their characters with such genuine humanity; it puts you in the kids' shoes, unsure of who is right and wrong.

'Mystic River' (2003)

When he's in the director's chair, Clint Eastwood knows how to get a good performance out of his actors. He's proven this over and over again, and Mystic River is no exception. Tim Robbins and Sean Penn both won Oscars for their roles, and Laura Linney is just as good.

The film is a mystery surrounding the death of a teenage girl. Penn and Linney play the grieving parents, who play the roles to perfection. Penn won the Oscar, and it's a shame that Linney wasn't up on that stage with him. Laura Linney is one of those actors who can lead a movie and take a supporting role without feeling like she's stealing the focus. In Mystic River, she plays her role to perfection, making the absolute most of her screen time.

'The Big C' (2010 - 2013)

The Big C hits that Laura Linney dramedy sweet spot she thrives in. In this Showtime series, Linney plays Cathy Jamison, a suburban woman who finds out she has melanoma. After that revelation rocks her life, she begins trying to live every day like it's her last.

The Big C gives Laura Linney room to shine. She's funny, charismatic, and emotional all at once. If you want to watch one thing to understand Laura Linney's screen presence, then you have to watch The Big C. It's like an encapsulation of all of her strengths. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll fall in love with Laura Linney.

'Kinsey' (2004)

Laura Linney earned her second Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Kinsey. The film follows Liam Neeson as real-life professor Albert Kinsey, who pioneered the study of human sexuality. He was one of the first to publish research analyzing the sexual behavior of human beings in 1948.

Linney plays Kinsey's wife, Clara "Mac" McMillen, who is actually his former student. In this supporting role, Linney captivates the audience. Her nomination was the film's only nomination at that year's Academy Awards. This film proves that Laura Linney is such a powerful actress that she elevates whatever movie she's in.

'You Can Count On Me' (2000)

Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan knows how to make an emotional movie. Whether it's his Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea or his directorial debut, You Can Count On Me. The film follows Laura Linney as Sammy, a single mother whose priorities are reconsidered when her younger brother Brian (Matthew Broderick) returns to town.

Laura Linney's powerful performance anchors the film and brings such vibrant emotion to Lonergan's script. No other actress could have pulled it off the way she does. That has to be why this film earned Linney and Lonergan their first Academy Award nominations. You Can Count On Me is an emotional watch, but it's worth it for Linney's breathtaking performance.

'Ozark' (2017-2022)

Ozark is full of great performances. Jason Bateman proves he's just as skilled a dramatic actor as a comedic one, and Julia Garner won three Emmys for the role of Ruth Langmore. However, especially in the show's latter half, Laura Linney proves that she is the true force to be reckoned with on Ozark.

As Wendy, Linney is the strongest member of the Byrde family. No matter what happens, dragging her family deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld, Wendy is ready to fight. She doesn't just want to survive; she wants to win, even if that means making morally questionable choices. With plenty of badass moments and scenes of emotional vulnerability, especially the storyline regarding her brother, Laura Linney dominates the show from start to finish. It's a shame she never won any of her three Emmy nominations for her role, but that doesn't change that Ozark is one of the best roles of her career.

