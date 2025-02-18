Biopics are one of Hollywood's favorite movie genres. The unique prospect of adapting someone's life into a dramatic and often larger-than-life narrative is a proven recipe for success with critics, often garnering great acclaim and even a few Oscar nominations. Adding a period approach only makes the project seem more prestigious and appealing, thanks to the often lush production values and added historical layer.

However, not every biopic is a certified hit; in fact, some are outright trainwrecks. This list will discuss the worst period biopics ever made. The ranking will be based on the film's quality or lack thereof, how much it fails at actually depicting its real-life subject, and how bad its legacy is. In many cases, the films were actually well-meaning, but the execution ultimately let them down.

10 'Braveheart' (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Image by Paramount Pictures

Yes, Mel Gibson's Braveheart is the rare war movie that won the Oscar for Best Picture, but it has also aged like milk. The film sees Gibson as Scottish warrior William Wallace, who leads the fight against English king Edward I (Patrick McGoohan) during the First War of Scottish Independence.

Beyond its blatant historical inaccuracies and questionable depiction of the English, Braveheart is not a particularly compelling or intriguing depiction of Wallace's life. The battle sequences are splendid, and the production values are gorgeous, but the narrative is bare-bones. Gibson is painfully miscast in the leading role, delivering a wooden performance and one of cinema's all-time worst accents. Braveheart is not terrible by any means, but it is a mediocre attempt at combining a biopic with a more traditional war narrative.