Period comedies take an imaginative approach to history, blending remarkable past eras with sharp wit, satire, and a touch of absurdity. These shows revisit historical moments not just to entertain but to cleverly comment on societal norms and how far (or not) we’ve come since. Some of these period comedies center around real events of the past, while others are more fictitious, aiming to embody the spirit of the era. From royal courts to suburban basements, the genre allows for creative storytelling filled with humor, anachronisms, and thoughtful cultural critiques that feel refreshingly timeless.

From the magical, modern parody of medieval times in Galavant to the Northern Ireland political backdrop of Derry Girls, period comedies cover a lot of ground and will continue to do so as long as viewers are willing to reflect on past decades and eras. Whether they're focused on pirates or poets, these shows make history eye-opening and entertaining. These are the best period comedies on TV, ranked by their embodiment of their era, their unique and fresh reflections, and their success in making humor out of history.

10 'Galavant' (2015–2016)

After losing his beloved Madalena (Mallory Jansen) to the bumbling yet villainous King Richard (Timothy Omundson), Sir Gary Galavant (Joshua Sasse) teams up with his loyal squire Sid (Luke Youngblood) and Princess Isabella (Karen David) to restore both his honor, relationship and the kingdom of Valencia. Along the way, misadventures abound, featuring Galavant’s capture by pirates, jousting, and a zombie army, while Richard tries to gain Madalena’s affections.

Galavant takes on the medieval era with a twist of fantasy elements that bring to life the magic and misfortune of the era. The show is reminiscent of The Princess Bride, and it relies on hilarious and memorable musical numbers, sometimes parodying other popular musicals, making for a unique and entertaining watch. The comedy employs meta-humor, avoiding clichés and poking fun at medieval tropes from recent sensations like Game of Thrones. Despite the rich world Galavant created, it was canceled after only two seasons.

9 'Our Flag Means Death' (2022–2023)

Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy aristocrat, abandons his privileged life and family in 1717 to pursue a career as a pirate. Leading the chaotic crew aboard the ship Revenge, Stede struggles with the violent realities of piracy. After a pivotal encounter with the notorious Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), they spark an unexpected friendship that grows into romance. Amid naval battles and swashbuckling adventures, the show proves life on the high seas has a ton of potential for entertainment, romance, and comedy.

Our Flag Means Death takes advantage of the lore and mystery that came from real maritime adventures in the Golden Age of Piracy. Scurvy, a common disease among pirates of the era, is brought up, maintaining the authenticity of the era. The show’s diverse characters relay the lesser-known stories of pirates expressing themselves away from traditional societal pressures. Hilarious and heartfelt, the show explored piracy with authenticity while taking creative liberties to bring viewers LGBTQ+ couples like Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) and Oluwande (Samson Kayo) and Jim (Vico Oritz).