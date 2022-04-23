It is a universally acknowledged truth that everyone who has read some of Jane Austen's most popular works is very likely familiar with Joe Wright's stunning period piece, Pride & Prejudice. But what makes The Handmaiden, a totally different period piece, just as good and arguably one of the best period movies out there?

Aside from the incredible scenarios, top-notch costume designs, and emotional background music, period dramas — particularly those classified as romances — are well known for their protagonists' intense longing stares and words of affection. The perfect usage of these elements, among others, helps to make a few period drama movies stand out more than others. From Marie Antoinette to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, these are the most spell-binding films of the genre, ranked from least to most bewitching.

20 'Anna Karenina' (2012)

Director: Joe Wright

Starring Keira Knightley in one of her most memorable roles, Joe Wright's take on Anna Karenina is based on the great and original classic by Leo Tolstoy, which follows the extramarital affair between the titular character Anna and dashing cavalry officer Count Alexei Kirillovich Vronsky, played by Aaron Taylor Johnson, that scandalized the Russian high society.

Many aspects make this romantic period drama stand out for the bunch, and the exquisiteness of its source material certainly helps its case. Elevated by a convincing central performance by the talented period queen Knightley, Anna Karenina is passionate, enchanting, and beautifully filmed with stunning visuals presented throughout; some would even rank it as one of Joe Wright's most memorable movies (though not necessarily his best), even if the film is arguably not as great as the novel.

19 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

A Jane Austen novel that was adapted to film, Sense and Sensibility explores the story of the three daughters Elinor (Dame Emma Thompson), Marianne (Kate Winslet), and Margaret (Emilie François), who are left in straitened circumstances after the death of their father, Mr. Dashwood (Tom Wilkison). The two are polar opposites, which enables them to keep each other in line and support one another through death, love, and friendship.

The 1995 feature is definitely a romantic take on the novel, making for a refreshing one while analyzing sisterhood and love. Beautifully written by the talented Emma Thompson, the film's screenplay (which remains truthful to the original novel) and the acting performances it features complement each other very well. Of course, this could only result in a fascinating adaptation of Sense and Sensibility that manages to capture everyone's hearts.

18 'Maurice' (1987)

Director: James Ivory

Image via Enterprise Pictures Limited

James Ivory's Maurice follows a young man (Hugh Grant) who, after being rejected by his love, finds himself trapped by Edwardian society's oppressiveness and attempts to come to terms with his identity and sexuality. Eventually, two English school chums then find themselves falling for each other in Cambridge.

Maurice is a beautiful '80s period film with outstanding music, ultimately resulting in a nice production of a compelling and brave novel. On top of that, the movie's relaxing ambiance and atmosphere are contrasted by the tension between the characters, making viewers' hearts melt. Surely, Maurice is an underrated film that's just as poignant today, which is why it is certainly worth the while, even if often overlooked.

17 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' (2022)

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Close

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's Lady Chatterley's Lover is a romantic drama film that tells the story of an aristocrat (Emma Corrin) who is unhappy with her marriage. Eventually, she starts a passionate relationship with the gamekeeper (Jack O'Connell) of her husband's country estate.

An enthralling watch through and through, this 2022 film provides audiences with a good amount of yearning and longing, like many other films in the genre. Depicting the captivating relationship between the two leads (who share incredible chemistry), Lady Chatterley's Lover, while hardly a masterpiece, is an intense love story guaranteed to linger in the audience's heads even after the credits roll.

16 'Emily' (2022)

Director: Frances O'Connor

Close

Filled with excitement and inspiration, Emma Mackey-led drama introduces audiences to the life of the iconic English writer Emily Brontë, who died soon, at age 30. The film presents a new vision of the author's life, showcasing the misfit's remarkable journey from being a girl to transforming into a confident woman.

Emily, which serves as a love letter to the late writer, is not a flawless period piece. However, it is assuredly a bewitching one. The amazing acting from Mackey, who delivers a tour de force performance as the lead protagonist, as well as the great costumes, are also big standouts in this Frances O'Connor film.

15 'Emma.' (2020)

Director: Autumn De Wilde

Image via Focus Features

Emma Woodhouse, played to perfection by Anya Taylor-Joy, is a seemingly selfish, rich, and pretty young woman who, though well-intentioned, can not help meddle in her friends' love lives. Set in Highbury, England, during the early 19th century, the film centers on intelligent Emma's life and her matchmaking abilities.

With a dashing vision and style, Emma. is regarded as one of the best period piece movies and makes for a very well-executed period film with a beautiful framework, delighting the audience with its comical storytelling and even with the little twist of a less likable Austen female protagonist. On that note, Austen herself famously said, "I'm going to take a heroine whom no one but myself will much like." Emma.'s captivating love story (perfect for friends-to-lovers trope enthusiasts) revolves around the protagonist's bond with George Knightley (Johnny Flynn), who helps the character flourish into the best version of herself.

14 'Jane Eyre' (2011)

Director: Cary Fukunaga

Image Via Focus Features

Mia Wasikowska perfectly brings the titular classic literature character to life in this Cary Joji Fukunaga movie adapted from Charlotte Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name. Also starring Michael Fassbender as the abrupt Mr. Edward Rochester, Jane Eyre illustrates the young governess's story after she was hired by the mysterious man. Happy with her new position at Thornfield Hall, Jane finds herself falling for the cold Rochester. But is his terrible secret a threat to their relationship?

Gloomy, slightly eerie, and ever charming, Jane Eyre is a movie period drama enthusiasts definitely do not want to miss; it is the perfect pick for those into romantic tales without all the clichés, anchored by two wonderful performances that help bring its memorable narrative to life. Even if not at the top of its game, Cary Joji Fukunaga's movie is essential.

13 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Image via Sony Pictures

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Marie Antoinette is a visually stunning masterpiece. Starring Kirsten Dunst in the lead role, the 2006 film seamlessly blends historical accuracy with fictional elements and tells the doomed story of the young and ill-fated titular Queen of France.

Its pastel-colored aesthetic is sure to captivate audiences and provide a feast for the eyes. On top of all the technical aspects that make the aesthetically pleasing film an entertaining one, this extravagant period piece also delivers a solid and intriguing premise as it analyzes how lonely it can sometimes be to be a teenage girl in an adult world, something that Coppola manages to do wonderfully. While Marie Antoinette may not be everyone's cup of tea due to its fictionalized elements, it is undoubtedly worth checking for its visuals alone.

12 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via Studiocanal UK

Starring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in two of their most memorable roles, the captivating romantic drama Carol, which is set in the 1950s, centers on the spellbinding relationship and forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older, wealthy woman.

Based on Patricia Highsmith's touching 1952 romance novel The Price of Salt, Todd Haynes' memorable feature is an incredible character study that features extraordinary acting, alluring cinematography, and an enchanting narrative, even if quite heartbreaking at times. Carol perfectly handles the mature themes of love and identity, as well as friendship and unhappy marriages. While the acclaimed film may not be to everyone's taste due to its devastating narrative, it is certainly worth checking, especially if one is into incredibly heartbreaking romance movies.