Although period drama media has always been popular particularly in literature and movies, the genre has captured the attention of television enthusiasts when it made its way to the smaller screen as well. It is not remotely difficult to understand the appeal of period drama TV shows, not only because they often highlight timeless themes through their rich storytelling and feature complex, three-dimensional characters that global audiences can easily relate to, but also because of how visually rich and thus immersive they can be.

While there are countless great examples of the genre on television, some ultimately stand out more than others, being widely regarded as the finest pieces of TV in the category. Whether set in the Highlands of Scotland in the 18th century or 19th century Birmingham, these stories make for captivating watches that fully intrigue audiences with their storylines. Without further ado, these are some of the best period drama TV shows, ranked by greatness.

10 'Poldark' (2015 - 2019)

Creator: Debbie Horsfield

This Debbie Horsfield British historical drama is based on the novels by Winston Graham and centers around a British Army officer, played by Aidan Turner, who returns to Cornwall to find that his world has taken a wild turn, including that his father has passed and that his childhood sweetheart (Heida Reed) is engaged to his cousin (Kyle Soller).

With beautiful cinematography and strong performances, the beloved British show Poldark is essential when it comes to the best period dramas, particularly for those who enjoy thought-provoking stories that intriguingly depict the contrast between the wealthy and the poor. Poldark's high production values make it one of the best series in the genre as well as one of the most influential, even if it is not as popular as other shows mentioned further up on the list.

9 'Outlander' (2014 -)

Creator: Ronald D. Moore

Also based on a novel (a series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon), this fan-favorite period piece throws the romance, fantasy, and period drama genres into the mix with great results. The plot follows Caitríona Balfe's Claire, a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back to 1743, where she meets a charming Highland warrior (Sam Heughan) and attempts to survive while navigating through the period.

Whether it is the genre-bending elements that make this incredible period drama worth watching, the characteristic narrative structure, how faithful it is to its source material, or the two amazing central performances (and undeniable chemistry between the leads), Outlander is certainly a solid entry in the category that deserves the attention of those who haven't yet pressed play on it.

8 'North and South' (2004)

Creator: Brian Percival

Adapted from Elizabeth Gaskell's 1855 novel of the same name, North and South is one of the finest shows to ever grace BBC. It tells the story of a young woman (played by Daniela Denby-Ashe) who moves with her family to the industrial town of Milton. Margaret struggles to adapt and develops a relationship with a successful mill owner (Richard Armitage).

Like other series in the genre, North and South tackles universal themes of class conflict and prejudice while examining the consequences of the Industrial Revolution and sacrifices made for loved ones. Those keen on watching a period drama with great character development and a genuinely absorbing, slow-burn central romance probably want to give the Brian Percival show, which has become a must-watch classic period piece among fans of the genre, a try.

7 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Creator: David Milch

Starring Timothy Olyphant in the lead role, Deadwood is a Western show set in the 1870s Deadwood, South Dakota, during the town's early development days. The former lawman Seth Bullock is the main character in this, and we watch him see the town evolve from a lawless camp into a structured community despite violence, crime, and deep corruption.

David Milch's historical epic certainly deserves a nod among the best of its genre, whether because of its historical authenticity, top-notch character writing, the gritty and raw depiction of the American frontier and the struggle to establish order and civilization, or the unique dialogue it features. Some of the themes Deadwood compellingly tackles include law versus crime, morality versus corruption, as well as community and isolation. Not only is Milch's show one of the best period pieces, but it certainly is one of the best Western TV shows.

6 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010 - 2014)

Creator: Terence Winter

This Terrence Winter adaptation of Nelson Johnson's book takes audiences back to the Prohibition era in Atlantic City, with Steve Buscemi's Enoch Thompson being the key figure. The show depicts his work as both a politician and a gangster controlling the city's bootlegging operations while also navigating his personal life and relationships.

Peaky Blinders enthusiasts may find Boardwalk Empire appealing and may want to check it out if they haven't — both are set relatively in the same era (1920s and 1930s), with anti-hero leads at their center, but also deal with similar themes. What makes Winter's show essential in the genre is, among other things, its rich and detailed historical setting that perfectly portrays its time period, as well as the genuinely absorbing plot that highlights power and corruption and the three-dimensional characters.

5 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

Creator: Steven Knight

Steven Knight's Netflix hit show Peaky Blinders is also a must-see when it comes to epic period dramas, with Cillian Murphy — who is now deservedly an Academy Award winner — delivering one of his best, career-defining performances. The plot centers around the titular gang notorious for sewing razor blades into their caps. It depicts the family's rise to prominence, wealth, and power in the criminal underworld of Birmingham.

On top of its brilliantly written characters and their dynamics, Peaky Blinders delivers some of the best storylines on television. It is a well-crafted series from beginning to end, featuring impeccable settings and stylish visuals, with each season finale leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Although the series has, unfortunately, come to a full stop, a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works.

4 'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

Creator: Matthew Weiner

This Matthew Weiner show is the perfect pick for advertising enthusiasts. Set mainly in the 1960s and focusing on the lives of the employees at an advertising agency on Madison Avenue in New York City, it follows Jon Hamm's Don Draper — an iconic role for the actor — and his struggle to balance professional and personal lives.

Anyone with a soft spot for the incredible 1960s may want to try to dive into Mad Men, as the must-see period piece delivers a genuinely immersive ambiance that perfectly captures the decade. Furthermore, the character-driven story also examines women's role in the workplace intriguingly, satirizing the illusion of the American Dream and shedding light on consumerism and the societal shifts that happened in the 1960s.

3 'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

Creator: Andrew Davies

Andrew Davies brought to life this classic Jane Austen tale beautifully in the 1995 adaptation of the novel, which is to many the superior one to date. Set in early 19th-century England, it follows the lives and relationships of the Bennets, primarily centering on Elizabeth (Jennifer Ehle) and her relationship with the cold Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth).

What makes it so appealing is the fact that it is genuinely a faithful adaptation that stays true to its source material throughout, which may be why many prefer this one to the Keira Knightley-led movie that was released later. The performances are incredible, with Firth's portrayal of the iconic character being a fan favorite and contributing immensely to the show's popularity. Dealing with social class, prejudice, pride, as well as family dynamics and self-growth, Pride and Prejudice remains a timeless period piece global audiences can not get enough of.

2 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Creator: Peter Morgan

Kicking off in the late 1940s and following the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II (played to perfection by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton), The Crown does what its title suggests: depicting the Queen's reign from her early days to her latest status as the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Each season explores historical events, featuring well-known faces such as the beloved Princess Diana (astoundingly played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki).

The Crown is often praised for its historical accuracy, even though some liberties were taken for a more dramatic effect. Even so, it seems that the Queen herself loved to watch the show on Sundays, and it is not difficult to understand why. Peter Morgan's widespread acclaim has earned it multiple Emmy and Golden Globes awards for a reason: Put shortly, The Crown is quite a fantastic period drama that anyone keen on the history of British royalty will enjoy.

1 'Downton Abbey' (2010 - 2015)

Creator: Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey takes the crown for the most iconic period drama on television, ranking high among the best in its category. Featuring a star-studded cast starring Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Jim Carter, this Julian Fellowes series explores class and tradition while following the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, addressing key historical moments (for one, it begins with a reference to the Titanic disaster in 1912).

Downton Abbey's unforgettable characters, astounding performances (Dame Maggie Smith is nothing short of incredible in this), and high production values that support its lavish visuals help cement it as one of the finest period pieces to ever grace our small screens. Audiences who have already seen and enjoyed it may also want to give The Gilded Age, another fantastic period drama created by Fellowes, a watch.

