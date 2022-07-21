Let's face it: a film's soundtrack can make it or break it. Great music can elevate films to extraordinary heights by shepherding in emotional scenes or providing the perfect needle drop for an explosive piece of dialogue. On the other hand, music that doesn't fit a movie's tone or style can completely ruin the experience.

RELATED: The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now

Many times, a movie's soundtrack is such an integral part of the story that it becomes known for it, like Nicolas Winding Refn's Drive or Edgar Wright's Baby Driver. The experimental nature of story-telling in cinema allows for writers and directors to use music in ways that may seem ill-fitting – like the anachronistic soundtracks of many successful period films. But for some reason, they always seem to work well instead.

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Quentin Tarantino has made a career out of retelling alternate paths of history, his signature aesthetic of gruesome violence, and dubious shots of feet. He has also made a habit of using contemporary songs in his historical movies. Django Unchained features an all-star ensemble cast in a story that takes place before the American Civil War. It follows a bounty hunter and a slave as they set out on a mission to hunt down the South's most-wanted criminals.

Django Unchained is one of cinema's most spectacular revenge movies. Set during the Old West, it is accompanied by an array of modern-day musical artists that contributed songs to the soundtrack, like Rick Ross' “100 Black Coffins,” and John Legend's “Who Did That To You?” The choice of modern music gives the film an edge compared to most period films, while also giving voice to many talented black artists.

'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

David Bowie's song, “Golden Years,” made an unprecedented resurgence in teen culture after A Knight's Tale was released. The same happened to Queen's “We Will Rock You,” and Thin Lizzy's “The Boys Are Back In Town.” The mashup of kings, jousting, and medieval knights with modern-day rock music may seem bizarre on paper, but it somehow worked perfectly.

A Knight's Tale arguably has one of the best anachronistic soundtracks ever used in a movie. The mood and style of the movie would have been entirely different had the best of classic rock not been used. It elevated the film to something that had rarely been done before, making for the truly memorable experience of watching Middle Age royalty dance to David Bowie.

'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Baz Luhrmann is an example of a director who seemingly does everything “wrong” but it always comes out right. Not only does he enjoy delving into the contemporary retelling of classic literature, but he also makes sure his soundtracks are just as cool and chaotic as his sets and directing style.

Luhrmann is no stranger to maximalism onscreen – with the helter-skelter visuals of movies like Elvis and The Great Gatsby. His hypnotically hyper-stylized excess of color and chaos is essential to his success because they provide a spectacular immersion for spectacularly flawed characters. He is known for using contemporary renditions of old songs for his period films, as well as completely new pieces done in the modern style of R&B and hip hop. Modern songs are used especially well in The Great Gatsby. The music acts as a way to connect the old with the new, much in the same way The Great Gatsby connects old money and new money.

RELATED: The Most Popular Movie Soundtracks of All Time, Ranked by Total Sales

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Marie Antoinette has one of the best post-punk soundtracks of the 21st century. This is interesting, seeing as it takes place solely in the 18th century when men wore powdery wigs, women proclaimed, “Let them eat cake!” and neither knew who The Cure was.

Sofia Coppola's cult hit ravaged the wave of cinema in the early 2000s that used indie music in their soundtracks, like Garden State and Elizabethtown. Her choice of making a hipster haven out of Marie Antoinette heightened the usual serious history matter into something fun and more casual. Bands like Siouxie and the Banshees, New Order, and Adam and the Ants brought the story of Marie Antoinette and her tragic fate to a new generation.

'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

In typical Baz Luhrmann fashion, Moulin Rouge! was released to audiences with a wickedly refreshing soundtrack and an even more feverish, over-the-top style than his previous work. The movie was incredibly ahead of its time and is still home to one of Nicole Kidman's best and most memorable performances.

With costumes and sets straight out of the late 1800s – everything in the film was given a modern twist, along with the movie's music. While many will remember the raunchy, modern rendition of “Lady Marmalade” sung by pop stars, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Pink, and Mya, there were other contemporary songs used in the film as well. David Bowie, Beck, and Bono were all guests on the soundtrack and brought a fresh take to the movie set in the year 1900.

RELATED: From 'Moulin Rouge!' to 'The Great Gatsby': How to Watch Every Baz Luhrmann Movie

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Inglourious Basterds' soundtrack is almost as turbulent as the film's narrative and characters. Quentin Tarantino used a wide variety of music for the movie, including the 1982 David Bowie song, “Cat People,” R&B songs, and Spaghetti Western soundtrack snippets.

The reason why it worked so well is because of the chaos that is a Tarantino movie. He is known for mashing genres together, piecing together stories in a non-linear fashion, and bringing the past into the present with the retelling of famous events. It simply makes sense in Tarantino's world to include a new wave-pop song in a World War II movie where Brad Pitt exclaims, “We ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we’re in the killin’ Nazi business.”

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Using 90s grunge and alternative music in a contemporary retelling of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet might just be one of Baz Luhrmann's best film-making decisions yet. The entirety of the film is beautifully told with modern flamboyance. It has the dreamy, hazy style of a music video, bringing the tragic epic of young Romeo and Juliet to a new generation of teens.

There have been many adaptations of Shakespeare's plays throughout the history of cinema, but none with as much style as Luhrmann's version. From pink hair to neon churches and Shirley Manson singing "#1 Crush," the movie is unapologetically stylish.

NEXT: Period Drama Movies That'll Sweep You Off Your Feet