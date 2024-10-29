History is, in many ways, full of blood and brutality. While the present day also provides fertile ground for horror stories, exploring different time periods and rooting films in specific historical events can lead to unique and truly disturbing works of horror cinema. Additionally, international cinema contains a plethora of period horror films that provide insights into different aspects of world history, illuminating long-running cultural anxieties while also telling compelling fictional stories within their period settings.

Ranging from films that attempt to remain relatively faithful to their historical settings to films that completely eschew historical accuracy for artistic reasons, period horror is an intriguing and diverse subgenre. These are the best period horror movies in the genre's history, ranked by how accurately they recreate their respective settings, how scary they are, and their overall quality as horror efforts.

10 'Ravenous' (1999)

Directed by Antonia Bird

Directed by Antonia Bird, Ravenous is a 1999 cannibal horror-comedy film. Set during the 1800s Mexican–American War, the film follows Boyd (Guy Pearce), a soldier who is sent to a small military fort in the mountains after disappointing his superiors due to his dishonorable behavior in battle. At the new base, Boyd meets a mysterious Scottish stranger called Colqhoun (Robert Carlyle) who recounts a tale of cannibalism that makes the group's Indigenous scout (Joseph Runningfox) suspicious that Colqhoun may have become a Wendigo, leading to tragedy and chaos.

Using its historical setting to its advantage, Ravenous blends Algonquian folklore with historical examples of desperate people resorting to cannibalism, such as the Donner Party and Alfred Packer. Additionally, the film has a satirical angle, exploring the entitled and greedy attitudes of America's colonizers through the metaphor of cannibalism. Featuring stunning locations and a delightfully malevolent performance from Robert Carlyle, Ravenous is an underrated period horror film that incorporates elements of the Western, dark comedy and body horror genres.

9 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

The feature directorial debut of writer-director S. Craig Zahler, Bone Tomahawk is a 2015 cannibal horror Western film. The film centers on a group of small-town men, led by Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell), who venture into the wilderness on a rescue mission when two townspeople are kidnapped by a cannibal clan. The journey is treacherous and leads to significant trouble for the men, but it is nothing compared to the horrors they finally encounter when they arrive at their destination.

The film strikes a perfect stylistic balance between the Western and horror genres, providing compelling character development for its central cast and establishing a convincing period setting before it explodes into its grotesquely graphic third act. Notable for its intelligent screenplay, brutal horror scenes and strong performances, Bone Tomahawk is one of the best and most violent period horror films ever made.

8 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Crimson Peak is a 2015 gothic romance supernatural horror film directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro. The film centers on the marriage of Edith (Mia Wasikowska) and Thomas (Tom Hiddleston), a young couple in the early 1900s, as they move into Thomas' decrepit family estate with his sinister sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain). At the mansion, Edith encounters ghostly entities that point her toward cryptic secrets, allowing her to uncover a dark conspiracy involving the siblings.

Like del Toro's other stellar work in the horror and dark fantasy genres, Crimson Peak is thoroughly eerie and thick with atmosphere. From its intricate costumes and unique ghost designs to the genius decision to establish the film's location as being on top of a clay mine that turns that snow blood-red, the film makes great use of its period setting and gothic horror nature. Spooky, beautiful and strangely romantic despite its dark themes, Crimson Peak is a highly stylized period horror film.

7 'Witchfinder General' (1968)

Directed by Michael Reeves

Witchfinder General is a 1968 English period horror film directed and co-written by Michael Reeves. Set in the 1600s during the English Civil War, the film follows a young couple, Sara (Hilary Dwyer) and Richard (Ian Ogilvy), as their ordinary lives are torn apart by the arrival of Matthew Hopkins (Vincent Price), the Witchfinder General. Hopkins is cruel and relentless in his torture and execution of suspected witches, often using his influential position for his sick gain, and he and Richard quickly become sworn enemies.

Widely considered one of the earliest examples of folk horror alongside The Wicker Man and The Blood on Satan's Claw, Witchfinder General is a chilling exploration of the devastating consequences of religious fundamentalism and paranoia about the occult. Vincent Price is characteristically great as the titular antagonist, portraying Hopkins as a man who has let power go to his head at the expense of everyone around him, and many of the film's torture and murder scenes are legitimately brutal. Made even more disturbing by the knowledge that it is inspired by historical fact, Witchfinder General is a crucial work of period horror.

6 'A Field In England' (2013)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

A Field in England is a 2013 British psychological horror film directed by Ben Wheatley. The film is set in the 1600s during the English Civil War and follows a group of men who are fleeing the fighting to hide out in a field. However, their situation becomes dark and sinister with the arrival of O'Neill (Michael Smiley), an alchemist who is searching for treasure in the field and forces the group to assist him through intimidation and torture tactics.

Ben Wheatley is one of the UK's most eclectic and interesting directors today, and A Field in England showcases his talents perfectly. The film's period setting and black-and-white visuals contribute to its unique identity, as does its use of psychedelic visuals and strobe effects, creating a surreal and disorienting atmosphere. Featuring strong performances, a darkly funny screenplay penned by Wheatley's wife and creative partner Amy Jump, and taking place during a period of British history underutilized in media, A Field in England is a period horror gem.

A Field in England Release Date July 5, 2013

5 'Onibaba' (1964)

Directed by Kaneto Shindo

Onibaba is a 1964 Japanese period horror-drama film directed by Kaneto Shindō. Set in 14th-century Japan, the film centers on a middle-aged woman (Nobuko Otowa) who lives in a field with her widowed daughter-in-law (Jitsuko Yoshimura) and follows their lives as they are drastically changed when the younger woman begins a new relationship. To disrupt the budding romance, the older woman begins ambushing her daughter-in-law while wearing a hannya mask to convince her that a demon is stalking her when she visits her lover.

Onibaba is an underrated classic horror film featuring instantly iconic imagery in the form of its demonic mask and exploring themes of gender, jealousy and aging. The film's historical setting provides a unique backdrop to its story, exploring aspects of Japanese history and culture relatively unknown in the West. Making excellent use of shadows and light with its black-and-white visuals, Onibaba is one of Japan's best period horror films.

Onibaba Release Date November 21, 1964

4 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Directed and co-written by Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse is a 2019 psychological period horror film. Set in 1800s New England, the film centers on the tense dynamic between Winslow (Robert Pattinson) and Wake (Willem Dafoe), two lighthouse workers stranded together due to a storm. Initially, the experienced Wake takes advantage of Winslow by making significant demands of him, but as the two men begin to lose their grip on sanity, their balance of power shifts wildly and dangerously.

The follow-up to Eggers' acclaimed debut, The Witch, The Lighthouse is an experimental and often psychedelic arthouse psychological horror that uses its period setting to heighten its surreal atmosphere. The relationship between its central characters is the film's greatest strength, with both Wake and Winslow being complex and mysterious men whom the audience can easily become invested in, making their descent into madness both disturbing and tragic. Undeniably unique and artfully presented, The Lighthouse is one of the most original period horror films.

3 'The Devil's Bath' (2024)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Written and directed by creative partners Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, The Devil's Bath is a 2024 Austrian-German psychological folk horror film. The film follows Agnes (Anja Plaschg), a young bride in the 1700s who finds herself becoming severely depressed when the burdens of married life begin to weigh on her. Feeling isolated from her husband and her community, Agnes begins to unravel psychologically and is driven to horrifying and devastating measures to deal with her pain.

The Devil's Bath draws inspiration from historical records about the tragic historical phenomenon of "suicide-by-proxy" in 17th and 18th century Europe, in which devoutly religious people would commit crimes to secure an execution rather than risking their souls being damned by directly attempting suicide. This historical context is fascinating and extremely dark, grounding the film in the brutal realities of early-modern life. Featuring a heartbreaking lead performance from Anja Plaschg, who also composed the film's haunting score, The Devil's Bath is a melancholy and chilling period horror film.