Be them indie gems or big blockbusters with lavish art direction, period horror has an enduring appeal in celluloid for its recreation of a unique brand of fear in a markedly different time and place. That's why candle-lit ghost tours in storied, historic cities are so popular. The notion of taking a wander down memory lane of some sort (a cobblestone path perhaps) and potentially catching a fleeting glimpse of something responsible for a long-ago haunting is both thrilling and terrifying. With Christian Bale fronting up The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th century set horror flick that delves into the mythos surrounding iconic writer Edgar Allan Poe, interest once against pivots towards the intriguing potential for eerie drama. Listed here are a selection of movies worth taking an oil lamp down a dark road for - flicks that may cast a spell through atmosphere, subject matter or simply as vessels for delivering old school frights.

The Witch (2015)

Nowadays, The Witch needs no introduction. An incredibly assured debut from Robert Eggers, his first film is the sort of skin-crawling, saturnine folk horror/coven freakout worthy of cult classic status. With a young family forced to relocate to the foot of a vast, dark forest - malevolent forces appear to close in on their farmstead. Anya Taylor Joy is a revelation as Thomasin - whose family begin to suspect she is playing a central role in the witchcraft-suspected horror unfolding (a kidnapped sibling, spoiled food, waifs in the woods). Thomasin's increasingly obstinate character aids the film in its exploration of another key theme - finding one's own identity and faith. It's terrifying, and the airborne ending is creepy in its uncertainty. The film also contains arguably the most iconic goat in cinematic history.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Eggers's seafaring sophomore film The Lighthouse is set a little later in the course of history (closing in on 1900) - but watching it off of the back of The Witch nonetheless serves as a top-notch twofer. Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play bickering lighthouse keepers who must maintain the titular, New England based structure for a series of months in the midst of bitter, unrelenting weather. Plagued by cabin fever, isolation and the haunting clash of reality and unreality - the two find themselves on a collision course with doom. A film that benefits from multiple viewings, it's rich in symbolism and some truly unforgettable imagery - including beguiling mermaids and a seagull that follows them like a plague. Shot in glorious black and white and containing a slavish faithfulness to sea-captain-speak of the time, it takes a while to reacclimatize to the real world after exiting The Lighthouse, such is the strength of its weird, magnetic pull.

The Wind (2018)

A mournful yet fascinating little film (clocking in at a brief 84 minutes), The Wind is worth mentioning next as its thematic and spirit bear some similarity to The Witch. A kind of horror western, the film can be described as Eggers meets Sofia Coppola meets Nicholas Roeg in its intertwining of the forbidding beauty of the environment as well its main character being weighed down by oppression and sadness. Mixed with an otherworldly terror, of course. Set upon the barren prairies of New Mexico circa the 19th century - Caitlin Gerard's Lizzie resettles with her husband in the hopes of raising her soon-to-be-born child and living off the land. They befriend another couple and Lizzie soon spirals into a desolation-induced pit of despair, fearing her new neighbor might be involved with her husband and terrified of whatever keeps encroaching in on her property and attacking the animals. With haunting shots of the landscape and a finale that dials it up several notches as the line between psychosis and reality blurs, The Wind whizzes by, leaving a cloud of heavy contemplation in its wake. It must be said director Emma Tammi does a wonderful job juggling the elements in this melancholy bucolic horror.

The Limehouse Golem (2017)

Image via RLJ Entertainment

With The Limehouse Golem, we're entering an urban Victorian setting and receiving distinctly Ripper-esque vibes as a result. Focused on a spate of grisly murders in and around the theater scene of hopping Old London, Bill Nighy's grizzled Inspector Killdare is on the case. Navigating an array of characters in and around the city, with the killer dubbed 'the Golem' in the press, his back is against the wall as more victims topple. Golem is very much a lurid slice of gothic horror. The twist is genuinely quite shocking as the drama crosscuts between central characters and the surprising culprit does whatever they can to achieve absolute notoriety. Nighy runs the gamut of emotions as those he trusts end up coming firmly under the microscope. Olivia Wilde and Douglas Booth ably support, and character actor Daniel Mays offers comic relief in an otherwise pretty grim picture.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton no doubt had a field day with this one, for it was another chance to seriously flex his penchant for gothic visuals. With Sweeney Todd arriving seven years later, Sleepy Hollow is a wild ride that includes a memorably brief turn from Christopher Walken as the shrieking Hessian Horseman. Right from the ominous opening credits, with creepy score and titles that waft and fade like wisps of smoke, the mood is immediately set. Based on the Washington Irving tale, Sleepy Hollow is textbook in its gothic mystery atmosphere even if it favors style over substance. With Johnny Depp as Inspector Ichabod Crane sent to a nook in 1749 to investigate a series of brutal acts - he meets resistance from its townsfolk. The overall look of the film is startling and Burton regular Christina Ricci features.

The Raven (2012)

Director James McTeigue has yet reached the dizzying heights of his debut hit V for Vendetta - but this effort is worth a mention due to its Poe connection and the mid 1800s context. Coated in a deep bluish hue and with a score that ebbs and flows - the texture of this movie is certainly gothic even if the flick falls down a bit in other departments. Edgar Allan Poe (John Cusack) is drawn into an investigation following a string of gruesome demises in Baltimore as his literary oeuvre may be key to a resolution and a cadre of detectives led by Luke Evans are on the trail. Brendan Gleeson snarls his way through a supporting role, and he is always so good at bringing gravitas. Visually, the film holds one's gaze with its ashen skies and snappy action effects, but the story is spotty. Implausible but vaguely interesting, The Raven is moody enough to warrant a curiosity watch.

The Woman in Black (2012)

Based on the Susan Hill novel, The Woman in Black sees forlorn, widowed Jacob (played by post-Potter Daniel Radcliffe) as the caretaker of a dilapidated old house in rural England. Lavishly designed, the film is faithful to its source material and is suspenseful enough to generate scares. While repetitious, the sight of a mysterious apparition, edging closer to the windswept abode, swathed and partially obscured by a trailing black dress, certainly taps into the fear reservoir. Drenched in style, it ticks boxes as a quintessential period-set ghost chiller. A strong supporting cast helps and the ending, which arrives with the rush of an oncoming train, is deeply sad. There's a pervasive sense of loss underpinning the film making for poignant viewing.

Black Death (2013)

Opening in 1348, as a baroque title card suggests, the grave adventure-horror Black Death introduces the viewer to a number of desperate individuals scurrying about a Middle Age monastery as the titular ailment takes hold, and the protagonist (Eddie Redmayne) catches wind of the possibility that the fallen are being returned to life. Black Death is a hybrid oddity in the sword-wielding swing it takes at the genre. It has roguish knight-types galore, and a stacked British cast also helps, from Sean Bean as 'a man more dangerous than the pestilence itself' and David Warner. Veering from battles to allusions to witchcraft and sacrifice, it's strangely effective in its commentary.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

A snowy foray for Guillermo Del Toro, Crimson Peak has become something of a cult film due to its dark twists and dazzling visuals. Set in snowy Buffalo, New York in the late 19th century, the main characters that populate the picture (especially the dubious Sharpe couple who reside in the slowly falling apart Cumberland Mansion) are played to a tee by strong performers. With Del Toro creating and fostering a strong atmosphere, Crimson Peak contains some of the richest trappings of the genre and at its core is a dark, twisty, unsettling story involving a family overflowing with a dark past. Jolt after jolt is delivered, and the third act is madcap with its key character revelations.

The Others (2001)

The Others simply remains one of the finest ghost story films ever - and its delicate mediation on mortality remains deeply moving. As the mother of two photosensitive children whose servants have fled, Nicole Kidman shines. Harboring more dark secrets than she initially lets on, she attempts to block out the apparent arrival of spectral "intruders" despite the insistence of her precocious, defiant daughter Anne and the odd influence of a trio of new servants who unexpectedly show up at her WW2-era Jersey Islands, England manse. With a Jamesian atmosphere, this film is a profound and affecting movie that will shake you as much as it'll spook you.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1966)

Image via Warner-Pathé Distributors

Dracula: Prince of Darkness is set somewhere in the distant or semi-distant past and is one of the premier Hammer films. Brimming with brooding castles and characters sporting vaguely medieval looking attire on horseback - this Dracula incarnation may well be the quintessential Hammer flick. With its brooding atmosphere and often amusing screenplay, it oozes grandiose, over-the-top gothic thrills fans of the films lap up. When a band of friends happen across a stately mansion as a storm hits, they opt to take refuge. Oddly, an expectant butler awaits their arrival and merrily dishes up meals to the naive lodgers. Later it dawns on the group that the butler actually works for Dracula (Christopher Lee) - who is in a state of deep repose in a coffin out of sight and requires a certain form of sustenance to be resurrected. Dracula: Prince of Darkness ventures into a bizarre world and it's a hoot.