Period pieces offer new perspectives on historical events, either by portraying fictionalized versions of true events or by placing fictional characters in a certain time period. These movies can feature true events, or fictionalized stories set in different eras. Period pieces can feature ensembles or individuals who face the challenges presented in each time period. These events can be made new for current generations who may have limited or no access to first-hand accounts from people who lived through these experiences.

Some period movies, like The Pianist, feature stories of massive historical tragedies through the eyes of individuals who survived them. Other movies, like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, feature fictional stories of people who have always existed throughout time, but rarely had their voices memorialized. The best period pieces offer perspective and analysis on historical time periods and events and showcase these stories for modern audiences.

10 'Made in Dagenham' (2010)

Directed by Nigel Cole

Made in Dagenham dramatizes the 1968 Ford sewing machinists strike. Female workers at the Ford Dagenham walked off the job in protest of unequal wages and rampant sexual harassment in the workplace. Made in Dagenham is a fictionalized account of these true events that caused massive social change and ultimately led to the British Equal Pay Act of 1970. The movie stars Sally Hawkins as the fictional Rita O'Grady. Made in Dagenham also stars Rosamund Pike, Andrea Riseborough, and Bob Hoskins.

What makes Made in Dagenham an essential period piece is the fact that it portrays a snapshot of a social movement that influenced an entire country. The story effectively captures the reality of women in the workforce in the 1960s in England. The story also showcases the real cost of fighting for civil rights. Made in Dagenham also contrasts the reality of how far society has come when it comes to equal rights and how far there still is to go.

9 'The Lion in Winter' (1968)

Directed by Anthony Harvey

The Lion in Winter follows Henry II of England and his family as they gather for Christmas in 1183. The movie is based on the 1966 play of the same name by James Goldman. The movie stars Peter O'Toole as Henry II, Katharine Hepburn as Henry's wife Elanor of Aquitaine, and Anthony Hopkins and Richard the Lionheart. The Lion in Winter follows Henry II's family drama as the line of succession is in turmoil. This chaos extends to Richard II's personal and political lives.

The Lion in Winter is a human portrait of what Richard II's succession crisis meant in its own time. This movie provides a unique perspective on the family life of Richard II, in particular, by imagining what a Christmas celebration would have looked like for this family. The Lion in Winter also captures the inner turmoil of the British royal family at this time, and how it impacted their own country and the rest of the world.

8 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Marie Antoinette follows the final Queen of France in the years leading up to the French Revolution. Kirsten Dunst stars as Marie Antoinette, a woman who, in this version of the story, is a complex woman caught up in national events far beyond her while often being neglected by those around her. The story follows the highlights and tragedies of a woman who was maligned in her own time and long after her death.

While Marie Antoinette is a highly stylized version of events that led up to the French Revolution, it remains an important period piece for movie and history lovers. The movie brings a humanity to this character who became a symbol of the grievances that ended the French monarchy. The fact that Dunst plays one of history's most vilified women with such nuance makes this movie a necessary watch to gain a deeper appreciation for a real historical figure.

7 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Moulin Rouge! is a musical drama by director Baz Luhrmann. The story is set in Paris at the beginning of the 20th Century, and follows Christian (Ewan McGregor), a young, struggling writer. He falls in love with a cabaret star and courtesan, who performs at the Moulin Rouge. The movie is mainly set in the Montmartre district of Paris, and features musical numbers that capture the drama as it unfolds. The movie also stars Nicole Kidman and John Leguizamo.

What makes Moulin Rouge! so compelling is the fact that it showcases the turmoil that existed at the turn of the century. The fact that this story is told through the eyes of such compelling characters makes it easier to appreciate what a tumultuous time this was for France in particular. The entire movie is an immersive experience, and places viewers directly in the middle of the Bohemian lifestyle that Moulin Rouge! pays tribute to.

6 'The Favourite' (2018)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

The Favourite is a satirical dramatization of the life of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The movie stars Rachel Weisz as Lady Sarah Churchill, the Queen's advisor and lover. Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) comes to work at the palace, and gets closer to the Queen. In addition to Abigail, others try to get close to the Queen to advance their own respective agendas. Queen Anne's personal relationships are put to the test against the backdrop of palace and political intrigue.

What makes The Favourite such essential viewing is the fact that it humanizes a notable historical figure who was larger than life by virtue of her position as Queen. This movie is an inside imagining of the inner workings of Queen Anne's court, and how those around her navigated the fact that the monarch was unwell. The Favourite is a story that serves as a reminder that while monarchs are figureheads, and are surrounded by those who influence actual decisions being made.

5 'Amadeus' (1984)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Amadeus follows the early years of the prolific composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce). The story is told in flashbacks, as rival composer Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) confesses to being responsible for Mozart's death. Amadeus follows Salieri as he mediates on his own talent, and comes to accept the fact that Mozart is a bona fide musical genius. Mozart is painted as an immature and crass individual in spite of his genius.

Amadeus is such an effective period piece because it gives a new perspective on a historical icon who is still revered today. This movie showcases the fact that Mozart was such a young man at the height of his career. Additionally, this period piece places Mozart in his historical context, and showcases how the politics of the day influenced Mozart's work. As a period piece, Amadeus also succeeds in delving into the relationships that also influenced Mozart and the great works he created in his lifetime.

4 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

The Pianist stars Adrien Brody as Polish Jewish pianist, Władysław Szpilman, who was an up-and-coming pianist in his home country leading up to the outbreak of World War II. The movie chronicles Szpilman's life under occupation after Germany invades Poland, and the violence he experienced as the Holocaust. His harrowing story of survival comes with a horrifying amount of loss. The Pianist dramatizes Szpilman's experience during the Warsaw Uprising.

The Pianist is an important period piece because it portrays the horrors of the Holocaust from a human perspective. Period pieces like these, that focus on individual accounts of survival during the Holocaust can help emphasize just how destructive these events were on a human level. The Pianist makes the massive destruction and tragedy of the Holocaust personal. This is an important period piece that memorializes one story of survival in the midst of so much death and destruction.

3 'Little Women' (1994)

Directed by Gillian Armstrong

Little Women is based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The story follows the lives of four sisters; Meg (Trini Alvarado), Jo (Winona Rider), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (Kirsten Dunst). Along with their mother, Marmee (Susan Sarandon), the March sisters navigate the American Civil War, and how it impacts their lives while their father fights for the Union army. Along the way, the sisters grow as individuals, and navigate how their respective relationships change over time.

What makes the 1994 version of Little Women so effective as a period piece is that it highlights the experience of one family against events that changed the United States forever. Additionally, this period showcases the fact that the relationships between sisters have always been uplifting, heartbreaking and complex. Little Women also shows how the relationships between sisters are just as life-changing as other interpersonal relationships people have always experienced.

2 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Directed by Joe Wright

Pride and Prejudice, the 1813 novel by Jane Austen, has been adapted several times for the screen and stage. The 2005 version stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. The story follows the romance that unfolds between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy despite their different social standings. While the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice features several changes to the characters and stories, it stays true to the spirit of Austen's classic romantic story.

The 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice is a standout as a period piece because it is a unique look at the Regency period. While other Regency dramas, like Bridgerton, imagine a time filled with endless balls and breathless romances. What grounds Pride and Prejudice is the fact that it is a commentary on the class system that existed in England at this time, as well as the realities faced by women who depended on men for survival. The romance in this story is captivating because it is grounded in the reality of the time.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Directed by Céline Sciamma

Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the story of the relationship that unfolds between Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a woman of the French gentry, and Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter. Marianne is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse by her family. Héloïse is reluctant to agree to have her portrait done at all, but is compelled to by her family. As the two women get to know each other better, a romance unfolds. Marianne recounts the story of how she painted Héloïse's portrait for her students years later.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is an essential period piece because it challenges the prevailing notions that LGBTQ+ stories are recent phenomena. While this story is a work of fiction, it captures the repressive nature of French society at that time, and how people found a way to love and be their authentic selves anyway. Additionally, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a meditation on what women faced historically, and how much they had to keep so much of themselves hidden by oppressive societal expectations at this time specifically.

