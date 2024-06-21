Perhaps it's the simplicity of life or the gentlemanly frankness of the olden days, or maybe audiences are just enchanted by the white billowy shirts — either way, period pieces have gained a reputation for being one of the most romantic genres of all time. They capture a glimpse of society that is no longer seen in today's day and age. Indeed, it's treated as a fantasy.

From all the societal rules to the tension that's created when one comes close to breaking them, romance in period pieces is always plagued with such intensity and sincerity. And nothing proves this more than the iconic declarations of love. These confessions seem to be plucked out of dreams as one can only wish to be so fervently loved, and with the recent release of Bridgerton, many of these dreams have been reawakened. These are the best and most romantic quotes in period movies and shows that make the heart swell and the hands sweat.

10 "Somewhere in my youth or childhood, I must've done something good."

'The Sound of Music' (1960)

Thanks to all the fun songs, familial antics, and thrilling tension, The Sound of Music has become one of the most romantic movies from the '60s. Indeed, the relationship between Maria (Dame Julie Andrews) and Captain VonTrapp (Christopher Plummer) has been a fan-favorite for decades, with many praising the electrifying chemistry between the two iconic leads.

Despite their journey starting with a piercing whistle, the two eventually grow closer, only to finally confess their unyielding love for one another before it is too late. Where the lyric itself may not be outrightly romantic, its sentiments suggest otherwise. Both essentially paint each other as the ultimate blessing in their lives, brought about by a potential good deed they did in their past. Coupled with the song's gentle melody, the tenderness of their physical interactions, and the intimacy crafted by the images of their silhouettes, this declaration of love will forever remain heartwarming and nostalgic.

9 "I rode through the rain! I'd ride through worse than that if I could just hear your voice telling me that I might, at least, have a chance to win you."

'Emma' (1996)

2020's Emma. enticed everyone with its modern flair, but there's something about the 1996 film that tugs the nostalgic heartstrings; perhaps it truly is the simplicity of it all. Emma (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Mr Knightley's (Jeremy Northam) romantic relationship evolves from a genuinely loving friendship. Throughout the film, viewers see the two emotionally connect and subtly convey their sense of respect for one another. Even in their arguments, the admiration is clear as they speak not with anger but with disappointment.

This confession is accompanied by the swelling music of the classical score, heightening the scene's romanticism.

In the end, as the two come to acknowledge their feelings for the other, Mr Knightley plucks up the courage to express his undoubted love. His words are gentle and sincere, as are his eyes, which soften amidst his declaration. It also helps that this confession is accompanied by the swelling music of the classical score, heightening the scene's romanticism. Emma is one of Gwyneth Paltrow's best movies, largely thanks to her chemistry with Northam.

8 "I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest."

'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)

The words of William Shakespeare, though difficult for most modern audiences to comprehend, are some of the most romantic speeches ever. Laced with melodic poetry that speaks from the heart, one cannot help but feel entranced by its beauty. And as one of the best Shakespeare adaptations, Much Ado About Nothing only proves as such.

Indeed, besides the A-list cast, it was the relationship between Benedick (Sir Kenneth Branagh) and Beatrice (Dame Emma Thompson) that became one of the movie's greatest highlights. Often engaging in a brutal spar of wits, the two eventually admit their love for each other as they sit alone together in a church. For these pride-filled characters, displaying such vulnerability was a new feat. However, it was rewarding as their words were filled with such sincerity and admiration. For once, Beatrice and Benedick do not mock nor evade one another; instead, they simply express their deep feelings of love, breaking down the emotional walls that once separated them.

7 "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day."

'The Notebook' (2004)

There is no denying that Nicholas Sparks is behind some of the best romance movies of all time. But among the plethora of adaptions, The Notebook easily stands out among the rest. Indeed, the relationship between Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) is passionate, heartbreaking, and oh-so-emotional.

As a love story constricted by classism, the two lovers spend most of the movie whiplashing between will-they-won't-they. Forcefully separated in their youth, they rekindle their relationship years later despite their circumstances deeming it inappropriate. Although Allie is engaged to another, her enduring love for Noah confuses her. Such internal conflict leads to an impassioned argument as Noah makes his feelings fiercely clear: his love for her is unwavering. Hand on heart, he's in it for the long haul and only asks that she be honest with herself. Such fervent declarations are undoubtedly swoon-worthy.

6 "I want you to have your own thoughts and ideas and feelings, even when I hold you in my arms."

'A Room with a View' (1985)

Based on the eponymous novel, A Room with a View explores the rigidity of Edwardian society through the eyes of a young woman. Stuck in a love triangle, Lucy (Helena Bonham Carter) struggles to choose between Cecil Vyse (Daniel Day-Lewis), a man with great prospects but snobbish character, or George Emerson (Julian Sands), the free-spirited man whom she had a previous dalliance with.

Throughout their interactions, it's clear that Lucy's heart is pulling her towards young George. Their connection is instant and palpable, causing them to act on impulse and emotion, which scares Lucy as she feels obligated to obey societal values. As such, she attempts to break away from George, only for him to outwardly declare his love in a way that can only make one swoon: by reminding Lucy of her worth. Indeed, what makes this confession so beloved is that it is delivered with such surety and sincerity. Here's to the rare occurrence of feminism in the Edwardian era.

5 "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires."

'Bridgerton' (2019-Present)

Frankly, this line would be so much better had it not been a backhanded compliment. But as far as declarations of love go, this one is among the best, leaving audiences absolutely speechless. The chemistry between Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is so strong throughout the second season of Bridgerton that it quickly eclipses that of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) from season 1.

With only a single look, the two conveyed so much emotion teetering against the lines of repugnance and yearning. Such tension is what ultimately leads to this climactic confession by Anthony, who laces his words with the utmost passion and conviction. Their physical proximity, the warm lighting, and the shaky cam contribute to making this scene heart-stopping. One could only dream of such fervent declarations. No wonder fans were begging for more Kanthony in season 3.

4 "My heart calls your name."

'Queen Charlotte' (2023)

Released a year after the smashing success of Bridgerton season 2, some fans were skeptical about whether Queen Charlotte would meet such high expectations. But those fears quickly dissipated upon the introduction of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George's (Corey Mylchreest) relationship. Like most of the Bridgerton couples, this union was filled with undeniable passion and chemistry. However, their greatest strength often came from their determination to overcome their adversities as a true team.

Over the season, fans witness George's mental struggles hindering his role as King and husband. And yet, despite his desperate attempts to "protect" his loved ones from him, Charlotte remains steadfast in asserting her complete support. This leads to the most beautiful declaration by George, who finally breaks past his barriers to wholeheartedly express his love and desire for Charlotte. The words are simple but impactful, proving their union is one of unconditional love and loyalty.

3 "I love her! I love her with every breath I breathe."

'Belle' (2013)

As one of the most underrated period pieces of all time, Belle introduced audiences to the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as she navigated 18th-century high society as a mixed-race woman. Within this fictionalization, attention was largely placed on her growing friendship with aspiring lawyer John Davinier (Sam Reid). Together, the two bonded over shared beliefs of moral justice as they secretly worked to help overturn the historic Zong case, which is believed to have advanced abolitionism.

Throughout their shared moments on-screen, Dido and John's interactions are often gentle and courteous. But within a single look, the two convey their utmost respect and adoration for one another. This silent signaling seemed to be the only way they could express their feelings without breaking societal rules. However, things change when Lord Mansfield (Tom Wilkinson) confronts them about their secret escapades. Refusing to accept his belittling, John proudly professes his love for Dido, never wavering in his conviction. Oh, to have someone love you that passionately.

2 "Even if I am banished to the darkest place, my love [for you] will keep me from being a lonely spirit."

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is widely regarded as one of the greatest action movies of all time, but there's no denying how love is a prominent theme. Indeed, the relationship between Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat) and Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) is captivating from the get-go. Unfortunately, audiences never see it blossom because it ends in heartache.

Bound by their loyalties to respect the memory of a shared loved one, the two spend most of their time repressing their feelings for one another. And where their commitment and honor slightly waver in the middle of the film, all hope disappears when Mu Bai is fatally wounded. Shu Lien races to hold him tenderly in her arms as he uses his final breath to declare his undying love for her. Mu Bai's words are tragically beautiful, describing how his love will forever transcend the barriers of death, which can only bring tears to audiences' eyes.

1 "You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love... I love you."

'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

There's a reason why Pride & Prejudice has stood the test of time. Joe Wright's brilliant adaptation presents the most classic depiction of enemies-to-lovers, showcasing a relationship that develops without physical touch. Indeed, Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) and Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) are mostly connected through their wit and brashness. Their interactions, though combative, often result in moments of subtle pining — just look at the iconic hand flex.

Perhaps that's why the final scene is etched into the minds of many. Upon aiding young Lydia (Jena Malone) and saving the Bennet family's reputation, Darcy emerges from the mist, meeting with Elizabeth and professing his all-encompassing spellbinding love for her. It's a moment of true vulnerability, lacking any sense of arrogance or pride. It obviously helps that Knightley and Macfadyen share electrifying chemistry, so much so that when their hands finally meet, the moment feels rewarding in its intimacy.

