The word “history” might conjure up feelings of boredom, purely on a gut level, but that’s not entirely fair. Some people find history interesting overall, and some don’t, but parts of history can surely engross everyone, particularly if a historical story is told in such a way. There are period dramas, and some of them are very good, but what about the potentially more approachable idea of a “period thriller”?

The following movies qualify, with all being set during various times in history, and some retelling real-life stories (while the others have fictional characters in historical times). They all demonstrate how broad the idea of a “period movie” is, and how such a genre – if you want to call it that – can cross over with the thriller genre to great success.

10 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Director: Joel Coen

One of the more underrated Coen Brothers movies also happens to be among the best gangster films of the 1990s: Miller’s Crossing. It has a plot that plays out during the Prohibition era, with a plot that involves a dramatic gang war, a man stuck in the middle, and the rivalry that develops between him and another when they both fall in love with the same woman.

There are plenty of moving parts in Miller’s Crossing, perhaps enough that if it had been a movie in lesser hands, it wouldn’t have turned out very good. Thankfully, the hands here belonged to Joel and Ethan Coen, and even if it’s not quite as powerful as some of the films they made in later years, Miller’s Crossing is still pretty great overall, and recreates the historical period it’s set in extremely well.

9 'JFK' (1991)

Director: Oliver Stone

With JFK, you have a movie that’s technically more of a biopic than some other period dramas out there, but it’s less so about figuring out what really happened during the John F. Kennedy assassination than it is about looking at what might've happened. Also, you can read the film as an exploration of a certain intoxicating madness that can befall people who get too caught up in conspiracy theories.

JFK throws a good many wild ideas directly at your face over the course of a lengthy runtime, but the result is undoubtedly thrilling, even if you end up finding much of it far-fetched. The energetic direction from Oliver Stone sure helps, as does a genuinely amazing cast that’s led by Kevin Costner and simply features too many noteworthy supporting players to name, unless you want to be here all day.

8 'Black Book' (2006)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Say what you want about Paul Verhoeven, but you'd be hard-pressed to argue his filmography lacks a diverse range of genres. He’s well known for erotic thrillers, wild action/sci-fi flicks, some works of horror, and whatever the heck Benedetta was. He also made a very good war film in 2006 called Black Book, which certainly shouldn't be mixed up with the British sitcom it almost shares a name with.

As far as war movies go, Black Book keeps the suspense particularly high and thereby feels efficient as a thriller, too, following a Jewish singer as she infiltrates the Gestapo in Nazi-occupied Netherlands during the Second World War. It’s a long and sometimes flashy film, but Verhoeven does dial some of his style back. It’s got his fingerprints on it, but also functions like a slightly more serious than usual effort from him, and it generally works very well.

Black Book Release Date September 14, 2006 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Carice Van Houten , Sebastian Koch , Thom Hoffman , Halina Reijn , Waldemar Kobus , Derek de Lint Runtime 145 Main Genre Drama

7 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Director: Sam Mendes

Road to Perdition is another iconic movie set during the Prohibition era, and is noteworthy for featuring Tom Hanks playing a character far more tortured than most of his past protagonists. He’s a rather cold hitman here who holds onto some humanity due to the love he has for his son, and the desperate things he’s willing to do when his son’s life is put in danger.

It’s a film that looks at the destruction caused by revenge, and also unpacks the loyalty one might have to their actual family versus how they feel toward their “mob family.” Road to Perdition balances dark drama with some more thrilling moments here and there, with its strong cast also including Paul Newman, Jude Law, and Daniel Craig. Also, it’s one of the best-looking films of its decade, owing to the bold cinematography courtesy of Conrad L. Hall.

6 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Director: Ang Lee

Largely playing out during World War II, but by no means is it “just” a war movie, Lust, Caution sees the ever-versatile Ang Lee crafting perhaps his most sprawling film to date, as well as his most adventurous genre-wise. It does have a bit of everything, being known for its particularly steamy romance plot, but also working as a thriller, a gripping drama, and a violent spy movie.

Narratively, Lust, Caution is about a woman working as an assassin working undercover who feels conflicted about killing her target when it becomes possible there are feelings developing between the two. Like, that does make it sound cheesy, but rest assured that there’s so much more to this as a period thriller film, and that saying too much does risk giving various things away.