Who doesn't love a good thriller? These are films that excite and light a fire in audiences' curiosity with nail-biting tales of suspense, tension, and jaw-dropping plot twists. Most tend to favor a contemporary setting, but there are a few notable exceptions that mix the thriller with another one of the most popular movie genres: the period piece. Period thrillers place these gripping stories in fascinating moments from the past, creating an experience that can't be replicated by any other subgenre.

From resonant war dramas like The Devil's Backbone to Victorian costume movies like The Prestige, the best period thrillers employ their historical context as a potent plot device rather than a simple backdrop. These movies mix the best of these two genres, offering pine-chilling mystery with mirrors of how much (or how little) society has evolved as time has passed. These are the all-time best period thrillers for all those who want the best of both worlds.

10 'The Name of the Rose' (1986)

Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud

Everyone loves whodunits, but when they're all set in contemporary times, the genre can get a little stale after a while. Lovers of the subgenre should lament this no more because there's an exceptional Medieval whodunnit waiting for them out there: The Name of the Rose. Set in the 14th century, it's about an intellectual friar investigating a series of mysterious deaths in an isolated abbey.

The Name of the Rose might just be one of the most visually striking and atmospheric medieval films ever.

Based on the eponymous seminal novel by Umberto Eco, The Name of the Rose might just be one of the most visually striking and atmospheric medieval films ever. The tone matches the era and the plot remarkably well, offering a dark murder mystery that also serves as a thought-provoking study of religion, knowledge, truth, and how people make sense of a senseless world. The cast, led by Sean Connery, is fantastic, and the visual recreation of Medieval times is spotless. Whoudunnits rarely get better (or more underrated) than this.

9 'Heavenly Creatures' (1994)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Before he became a household name, thanks to his hyper-acclaimed The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson directed a number of smaller films with a very distinct style. One such movie was Heavenly Creatures, a true crime biopic more tragic and emotionally affecting than most about two teenage girls who share a profound bond. Concerned that their friendship is too intense, their parents forcibly separate them, prompting the devastated girls to take revenge.

One of the best true crime films of the '90s, Heavenly Creatures did two pivotal things: introduce the world to the powerhouse that is Kate Winslet in her film debut and show that Peter Jackson could be much more than just a cult horror movie director. Heavenly Creatures is also a tremendously potent movie in its own right, showing great sympathy for its co-protagonists while never shying away from the dark, deeply disturbing nature of the story being told.

Heavenly Creatures Release Date September 12, 1994

8 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

A titillating psychological thriller set against the gorgeous backdrop of 1950s Italy, The Talented Mr. Ripley is about Tom Ripley, a young and cunning man sent to Italy to retrieve a rich and spoiled millionaire playboy. When the errand fails, Ripley takes extreme measures. With a star-studded cast and an enveloping atmosphere of both great beauty and great mystique, this is one of the most iconic thrillers of the '90s.

Though The Talented Mr. Ripley inspired The Room, one of the worst movies ever, that can hardly be held against it. After all, it's a dark, surprisingly haunting, fascinatingly queer-coded con artist film with Matt Damon and Jude Law at the top of their games. The Talented Mr. Ripley is a very intricate thriller, but following its every turn never becomes tedious. Excellently written and directed, it's a legendary period thriller that fans of the genre shouldn't miss.

7 'The Devil's Backbone' (2001)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

The second installment in acclaimed Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro's incredible unofficial trilogy, The Devil's Backbone was his third-ever feature film and only his second one made in his native country. It's about Carlos, a 12-year-old whose dad died in the Spanish Civil War. Set during the final year of the conflict, it follows him as he arrives at a sinister orphanage with many dark secrets that he must discover.

Those familiar with del Toro's particular brand of terror and dark fantasy should know exactly what to expect from The Devil's Backbone — and even then, they're likely to still be surprised by it more than once. It's a beautiful yet terribly sad film, balancing its creepy tone and hard-hitting anti-fascist political allegory flawlessly. It isn't easy for a movie to be a great thriller, a great period piece, and a great sociopolitical critique simultaneously, but The Devil's Backbone manages perfectly.

Release Date April 20, 2001

6 'The Prestige' (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker who doesn't need much of an introduction. One of Hollywood's most successful and popular directors, he's made a number of exceptional movies, and though not nearly enough people refer to it as such, The Prestige is one of the best. It's about two stage magicians in 1890s London who engage in a competition to create the ultimate illusion while sacrificing everything they value to outwit each other.

As tragic as it is gripping and as suspenseful as it is entertaining, The Prestige benefits from Nolan's perfect capture of the Victorian London atmosphere. Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman's phenomenal performances and one of the best scripts in the director's filmography further enhance the film's standing. The Prestige is a steampunk work of art that never gets tired of throwing twists at its audience, and likewise, the audience never gets tired of following that thread.

5 'Yojimbo' (1961)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa is not only the greatest Japanese filmmaker in history but also one of the best in the world, thanks to how he defined and constantly re-defined the samurai movie genre through films like Yojimbo. Recommended by some of the best directors ever, it's by far one of Kurosawa's most iconic films, a one-man-army action thriller about a crafty ronin who tries to free a town from two rival gangs by pitting them against each other.

The filmmaking mastery at play in Yojimbo, from the flawless camerawork to the striking action scenes to the surprisingly profound script, is evident. Highly influential (especially to the Western genre and directors like Sergio Leone) and endlessly entertaining, it's a celebration of the joy of telling exciting, imaginative stories. It may not be the very best samurai film ever, but as far as period thrillers go, Yojimbo stands tall as one of cinema's all-time best.

Release Date April 25, 1961

4 'Gaslight' (1944)

Directed by George Cukor

For the most part, acclaimed Classical Hollywood director George Cukor is known for his upbeat, uplifting musicals and comedies. However, it's good to remember that he was one of the era's most versatile filmmakers, having made movies as disturbing as the Victorian psychological thriller Gaslight. It's about a woman who, ten years after her aunt's murder in their London home, returns from Italy to live with her new husband. His mysterious obsession in the home arises from a secret that may require making his wife think she's lost her mind.

This was the movie that gave birth to the term "gaslighting," a form of psychological abuse where the abuser makes the abused question their sanity. As such, it's easy to call it the best-ever film about gaslighting and one of the most influential movies ever. It's surprisingly dark, discomforting, and viscerally emotional for a classic Hollywood film, with a true powerhouse of a narrative and one of Ingrid Bergman's best performances at its helm.

Gaslight (1944) Release Date May 4, 1944

3 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

An outstanding erotic thriller by one of the best South Korean directors working today, The Handmaiden is one of Park Chan-wook's best works. It's a dark, steamy romance set in 1930s Korea, where a girl is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who lives an isolated life on a countryside estate. The maid has a secret, though: she works for a swindler who hired her to seduce the heiress and steal her fortune.

With The Handmaiden, Park proved that erotic thrillers don't have to be superficial. Indeed, this lush and steamy film is strikingly gorgeous and admirably profound, displaying all of the director's most interesting idiosyncrasies in riveting ways. The characters are fascinating and the actors playing them are perfect, but it's the engrossing narrative and how uniquely Park executes it that makes The Handmaiden a can't-miss film.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016

2 'The Secret in Their Eyes' (2009)

Directed by Juan José Campanella

Not to be confused with its significantly inferior 2015 Hollywood remake, The Secret in Their Eyes is arguably the greatest Argentinian movie of all time. It's an erotic murder mystery about a retired legal counselor writing a novel, hoping to find closure for one of his past unresolved murder cases and his unreciprocated love for his superior — neither of which has ever stopped haunting him.

Unraveling throughout the late 20th century, especially 1970s Buenos Aires, the film perfectly captures the pain and destruction of a society recovering from fascism, the relationship between passion and violence, and the intricacies of class. Juan José Campanella's direction is tight and elegant, and the dedicated cast (featuring the legendary Ricardo Darín in the lead role) elevates the hard-hitting story to unbelievable heights. Complex, suspenseful, and visually mesmerizing, it's a treasure from one of Latin America's most notable national film industries.

The Secret in Their Eyes Release Date August 13, 2009

1 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

As far as period thrillers go, Robert Eggers's The Lighthouse still reigns supreme. Indeed, his 2019 dark fantasy thriller (which some consider a horror film, some not really) is the greatest the subgenre has ever been. It's about two lighthouse keepers struggling to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England lighthouse island at the end of the 19th century.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe carry the movie on their shoulders with a pair of tour-de-force performances as disturbing as they are intriguing. Full of haunting surrealist symbolism, mystifying creative choices, dark, raunchy humor, and homoerotic undertones, The Lighthouse is a visually striking, terrifyingly atmospheric, and magnificently made period thriller. Using its secluded setting to the fullest and benefitting from a purposely elusive plot, The Lighthouse is unlike anything audiences have seen.

