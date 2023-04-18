Most period crime drama series offers a glimpse into bygone eras and permit viewers to experience history in an entertaining way. They also often explore themes that are still relevant today, such as justice, morality, and the human condition.

Whether it is shows like 1923 or Boardwalk Empire, crime period dramas feature unique visual styles and atmospheres that create a fully immersive experience that can be both compelling and informative.

1 ‘1923’ (2022-)

The series 1923 follows a generation of the Duttons as they struggle to survive historic drought, prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) battle beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation's Great Depression by almost a decade.

Set in the rugged terrain of Montana in the early 20s, 1923 is the spin-off to the hit TV seriesYellowstone. 1923 is intense and dramatic, featuring family conflicts, land disputes, and criminal activity, which keeps viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats. The show also delivers well-developed characters that undergo significant changes throughout the series and is exquisitely shot and captures the breathtaking scenery of Montana.

2 ‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013-2022)

Peaky Blinders tells the exploits of the Shelby family, led by Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), a gangster and leader of the Peaky Blinders gang. Thomas and his brothers return to Birmingham after serving in the British Army during WWI to take over the crew.

Set in post-World War I England, Peaky Blinders is a captivating and intriguing period drama series. It seamlessly blends the historical context of the 1920s with the thrilling elements of a crime drama. The show's attention to detail in terms of the costumes, music, and scenery captures the gritty and dangerous world of the time. The Shelby family's struggle to maintain power and status in a rapidly changing world is a compelling story that effortlessly blends themes of power, family, loyalty, and betrayal.

3 ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ (2008-)

Following the investigations of a detective with the Toronto Constabulary, William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), and his assistant, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), is the series Murdoch Mysteries. Murdoch uses cutting-edge forensic techniques and the help of his boss and friend, Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), to unravel the crimes.

Murdoch Mysteries, set in Canada in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, does an incredible job of transporting viewers back to that era. The show gracefully balances the procedural aspects of police work with the human drama that inevitably unfolds around each case. There are plenty of twists and turns to keep the viewer guessing, and the show is never afraid to take risks and push boundaries.

4 ‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010-2014)

Boardwalk Empire tells the story of the life and times of Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi), a corrupt politician and bootlegger who controls the city's criminal underworld. The show features Nucky interacting with historical characters in his life, including mobsters, such as Stephen Graham as Al Capone.

One of the significant reasons why Boardwalk Empire is such a hit with fans is its attention to detail. The show carefully and meticulously crafts every element to transport viewers back to the 1920s. Not to mention that the storylines on Boardwalk Empire are also incredibly compelling.

5 ‘Ripper Street' (2012-2016)

Following the aftermath of the Jack the Ripper murders, the series Ripper Street follows the investigations of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen) and his team at the H Division of the Metropolitan Police Service. Reid works alongside Detective Sergeant Bennet Drake (Jerome Flynn) and Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg), a former US Army surgeon turned forensic pathologist who brings modern scientific methods to the investigations.

Ripper Street is a British period crime drama set in Victorian-era London that is equally gritty and gripping. It offers viewers a glimpse into a time and place that is both fascinating and terrifying and features cases that are often intricate and grisly but always fascinating. The cases explore the darker corners of human nature, delving into issues like addiction, mental illness, and corruption.

6 ‘The Alienist’ (2018-2020)

The Alienist follows Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a pioneering alienist (a term used to describe early forensic psychologists), and his team as they attempt to catch a serial killer. Dakota Fanning is also in the series as Sara Howard, a young woman determined to become the first female detective.

The unique premise of The Alienist is part of its amazing draw. The show's attention to historical detail is another prominent attraction. From the stunningly authentic sets and costumes to the incorporation of real-life historical events, The Alienist does an outstanding job of showcasing the use of technology and scientific advances of the time, like fingerprint analysis.

7 ‘Frontier’ (2016-2018)

Frontier is a Canadian period drama set in the North American fur trade and follows Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), who is seeking revenge against the Hudson's Bay Company. The show also features Landon Liboiron as Michael Smyth, an Irishman embroiled in the fur trade's power struggles.

Set in the late 18th century, Frontier delivers a peek into a time and place that's both beautiful and brutal. The show's stunning natural scenery and rugged outdoor locations bring the era to life. But what sets Frontier apart is its exploration of the cultural clashes and conflicts of the time. The show doesn't shy away from exploring the complicated history of the fur trade and the fraught relationships between Europeans and Native Americans in the region.

8 ‘Godless’ (2017)

Godless is an American Western miniseries set in the fictional town of La Belle, New Mexico, and recounts the tale of the residents' struggles against Frank Griffen (Jeff Daniels), an outlaw seeking revenge on his former protégé, Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell). Goode betrayed Griffen and then ran, taking Griffen’s money with him.

Set in the 1880s, Godless’s awareness of detail is impressive. From the stunningly authentic sets and costumes to the use of real-life historical events and figures, the show does an extraordinary job of immersing the viewers in the world of the Wild West. The show's ensemble cast is phenomenal, with an impressive standout performance from Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher, a formidable widow.

9 ‘Father Brown' (2013-)

Set in the fictional village of Kembleford, Father Brown tells the story of amateur detective Father Brown (Mark Williams). The series features a recurring cast of characters, including Inspector Valentine (Hugo Speer), the head of the local police force who often seeks Father Brown's help in solving cases, and Mrs. McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack), the priest's loyal and feisty housekeeper.

The British period crime drama set in the early 20th century, Father Brown offers a delightful glimpse into a quaint and cozy era. The show's use of picturesque locations transports viewers back to a simpler time. But what positions Father Brown apart from many other shows is its heart. The show's exploration of themes like faith, forgiveness, and compassion makes for a refreshing change of pace from other, more gritty crime dramas.

10 ‘Perry Mason' (2020-)

Perry Mason is set in 1930s Los Angeles and follows the early career of the title character (Matthew Rhys), who is hired to investigate a high-profile kidnapping and murder case. The series features Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Mason's loyal and resourceful secretary, and John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a veteran defense attorney who becomes Mason's mentor and partner in the case.

Perry Mason is the new iteration of the classic legal drama and is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling. Rhys's version of Mason is far from the slick, confident lawyer of the original series. Instead, he's a down-his-luck private investigator haunted by his World War I experiences and struggling to make ends meet. As the show progresses, fans see him evolve into the sharp, determined legal mind the audience knows and loves.

