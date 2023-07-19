Shudder has released a new trailer for Perpetrator, a haunting and atmospheric horror/comedy slasher that has already made a splash in film festivals earlier this year. The story stars Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) as the aunt of a reckless teenage girl called Jonny (Kiah McKirnan) who goes through a radical and mystic change on her 18th birthday. The trailer was unveiled exclusively by IndieWire.

The Perpetrator trailer provides a good taste of what to expect from the movie as comedy, violence, and an eerie atmosphere take shape right before our eyes. You can tell that the movie will feature a bunch of unexpected and funny twists just by the first scene, which has a masked headmaster telling students off for not adhering to school safety protocols and informing them that “this is the second time” they have been killed this semester.

In addition, the trailer suggests that there is a degree of paranoia across Perpetrator, with characters always preparing for danger and the school nurse worrying about Jonny’s health. Then it’s David Lynch time as some vivid yet puzzling imagery takes over the screen and makes us wonder how they’ll fit into the story. And to cap it off, Jonny’s aunt Hildie (Silverstone) reveals to the girl that she is the descendant of a long line of feral individuals. We’ll have to wait a couple of months to be sure. What we do know is that Jonny will have to suck it up and find a killer who’s exterminating her high school friends one by one.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies Streaming Right Now

Perpetrator is the new feature film from director and screenwriter Jennifer Reeder, who had her breakout project with the acclaimed Knives and Skin. Once again, Reeder, who pens the script, tells IndieWire that, just like all of us, she’s a massive Alicia Silverstone fan and has every intention of working with the superstar again – maybe on a superhero blockbuster next?

“I’m not done with her, now that I’ve got her close. I keep promising to make more films with her, which we will absolutely do. Maybe ‘Batgirl.'”

Perpetrator made waves at the Berlin Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival this year, which took it to an 87% approval rate at Rotten Tomatoes. The slasher comedy was called “a powerful weapon,” “original,” “freaky” and “an energetic piece of conceptual feminist pop art.” The cast also features Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman), Melanie Liburd (This is Us), Josh Bywater (Somebody Somewhere) and Avery Holliday (Night Sky).

Shudder premieres Perpetrator on September 1. You can watch the trailer below: