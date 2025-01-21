Nominations for the 62nd ICG Publicists Awards were announced by chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main back in November and, among those named in the press category was Collider's very own Senior Producer, Perri Nemiroff. The award recognizes the various achievements of the top reporters covering the ins and outs of show business regardless of their geographical location, as part of a wider ceremony highlighting excellence among the International Cinematographer Guild's publicists. It's a big honor and one that Nemiroff has gone above and beyond for in presenting her merits in the media, even in the face of stiff competition. Before the annual luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel next month, we're offering a look into all that she's done for Collider and beyond to show what makes her stand out among the best in the press.

Nemiroff joined Collider in 2012 and her duties have gone far beyond what the title of Senior Producer can explain. Her best-known work is the Collider Ladies Night podcast, an interview series started in 2019 dedicated to elevating the voices of the best and brightest women in Hollywood with wide-ranging, engaging conversations relating to their careers, behind-the-scenes insights, and the realities of show business. In 2024, she welcomed everyone from Anora's Mikey Madison and Fallout's Ella Purnell to Passenger's Wunmi Mosaku, stunt coordinator and performer turned producer Zoë Bell, and Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano, demonstrating an all-encompassing, in-depth coverage of entertainment internationally. Last year, she even took the show on the road for the first time at SDCC with a live conversation with Melissa Barrera, Erika Henningsen, and Katy O'Brian. The Collider Forces series, meanwhile, has let Nemiroff dive deep with an even wider range of interviewees, most recently including British pop megastar Robbie Williams for a look back on his career ahead of Better Man. These shows and more feature a trademark enthusiasm and care for digging into the industry that has helped her become a recognizable name beyond the readership of Collider.

Many of the interviews and post-screening Q&As on Collider ahead of major film releases also come from Nemiroff as well and inspire the breakouts featured on the site. Her work, whether it's speaking to showrunners, producers, directors, writers, or actors or attending festivals and conventions from Sundance to TIFF, Fantastic Fest, SDCC, and NYCC is vital to making the site as a whole better for the readers and elevating the news team. Her expertise may be horror, but that doesn't stop her from playing Heads Up with James Gunn and the Creature Commandos crew, getting in the weeds with the Cobra Kai showrunners about Season 6, Part 2, or discussing the very real inspirations and emotions behind Walter Salles's I'm Still Here about a family's resistance to the Brazilian military regime. Wherever the entertainment is, she goes with gusto.

Perri Nemiroff Has an Impressive Resume That Expands Beyond Collider

All of that still does not fully encompass all Nemiroff has done for Collider over the years, especially now as the lead producer for all video content on the site. However, her resume spans over a decade of film and television coverage on sites including ComingSoon.com, ScreenRant, Movies.com, and CinemaBlend. In that time, she became a top-rated critic on Rotten Tomatoes, including plenty of reviews for Collider. A graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program, her expertise is further affirmed through her membership in the Critics Choice Association. Her status as a Gold Derby Expert also reflects her deep knowledge and interest in the annual awards races, as further seen in her Oscars predictions and analysis.

Nemiroff's reputation for enlightening and accessible film discussion has also translated to the big screen through Noovie under National CineMedia. Her main contribution to the Noovie preshow program is serving as the host of Close Up With Perri Nemiroff, Noovie's interview series that aims to bring conversations surrounding the biggest movies closer to audiences. Like her many efforts at Collider, both series feature the same infectious energy that shows a passion for entertainment, the people behind it all, and the promise it holds to make magic on-screen.

The press award is one of six categories being honored at the ICG Publicists Awards, alongside the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Publicist of the Year, Excellence in Still Photography in both film and television, and the International Media Award. All winners will be announced during the awards luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 28.