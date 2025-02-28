This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The results are in for the 62nd annual International Cinematographer's Guild's Publicists Awards, and we're thrilled to report that Collider Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff isn't coming home empty-handed. The host of the site's Ladies Night and Collider Forces series, among many other things, has won the Press Award in a race that featured Rotten Tomatoes's Jacqueline Coley, Variety's Angelique Jackson, Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, and Freelancer Kara Warner among its nominees. She was honored at today's luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills alongside Publicist of the Year Award winner Rachel Roth and International Media winner John Nugent of Empire Magazine UK.

