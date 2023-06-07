The current run of the beloved drama period series, Perry Mason has come to a conclusion as HBO has decided not to proceed with a renewal of the prequel series, Deadline reports. The show premiered on HBO in 2020 and aired its Season 2 finale a few weeks back ending in a cliffhanger that saw Mason checking in behind bars.

Originally intended as a limited series to trace the origins of the acclaimed titular lawyer, Perry Mason was met with such rave reviews that HBO opted to renew it for Season 2 a month after the Season 1 premiere. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys in the central role and explores the early years of the iconic fictional defense attorney before he became the legendary courtroom figure we know from the original series that aired from 1957 to 1966. Despite creative shakeups, Season 2 was equally well received, but unfortunately, the show was unable to gather enough viewership relative to its budget to keep it afloat.

In a statement addressing its decision, HBO said; “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise. While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”

Image via HBO

In an interview with Collider in April, producer Susan Downey discussed the Season 2 finale and clarified that their focus was on completing the story arc rather than setting up a cliffhanger for the next season. Downey acknowledged the potential for further storytelling, both in terms of the characters and the Los Angeles setting, but expressed caution about getting ahead of themselves and not wanting to make premature decisions about the show's future.

Susan Downey produced the show alongside her husband Robert Downey Jr. under their umbrella, Team Downey. More projects from the company are currently in the works at HBO including The Sympathizer starring Downey in several roles. All two seasons of Perry Mason are currently available to stream on HBO Max.