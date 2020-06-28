Gayle Rankin Details Her Journey from ‘GLOW’ and ‘Greatest Showman’ to HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s about time you got to know Gayle Rankin. There’s a good chance you’ve seen her work as Queen Victoria in the box office smash, The Greatest Showman, or playing Shelia the She-Wolf on the hit Netflix series, GLOW, but Rankin’s resume is also loaded with other projects that consistently push her range and cement her as a standout rising star. Looking for further proof that Rankin is the real deal? Just wait until you see what she does throughout Season 1 of HBO’s Perry Mason.

Rankin plays Emily Dodson on the show, the mother of a baby who’s abducted and ultimately murdered. It’s tough to dig into the complexity of the role and why Rankin’s performance is exceptional without nearing spoiler territory, but do know that what Emily goes through challenges Rankin to ride an emotional rollercoaster through a corrupt legal system that causes Emily to call everything she’s done into question.

You can watch Rankin’s full episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or listen to the podcast audio below to hear all about her experience first signing on for Perry Mason, what it was like starring in the show alongside heavyweights like Matthew Rhys and John Lithgow, and why she thinks the series will appeal to fans of the source material and newcomers as well. On top of that, she also detailed her journey to scoring her very first gigs, what it was like working on such a big set piece in The Greatest Showman, the key to understanding Sheila when she first signed on for GLOW, and so much more.

Be sure to catch Rankin in Episode 2 of Perry Mason, which airs tonight on HBO!

