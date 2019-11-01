First Look at Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in the Upcoming HBO Series

0

HBO has just released its first image of The Americans star Matthew Rhys in the upcoming drama series Perry Mason. Rhys stars as the titular lawyer, a criminal defense lawyer originally appearing in a series of detective novels by Erle Stanley Gardner.

From the official press release: “Debuting in 2020, PERRY MASON is set in 1931 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

Starring in the series alongside Rhys are John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Andrew Howard, Jefferson Mays, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor, and Justin Kirk.

This new HBO series is far from the first Perry Mason adaptation. The character was most famously played by Raymond Burr in the CBS show Perry Mason in the 1950s and 60s. Burr later reprised his role in a series of made-for-TV movies in the 80s and 90s. Perry Mason was also both the title and subject of a truly bizarre Ozzy Osbourne song that I hope HBO decides to use as the show’s main title music.

Check out the first look image below.