America's favorite and longest working attorney, Perry Mason, is coming back to a TV screen near you. FETV (Family Entertainment Television) has just announced that the Perry Mason TV movie sequels to the long-running TV show will be coming to the network as a part of the channel's Sunday Matinée Movie Block of programming. The films will begin airing on July 10.

Perry Mason originally started as a series of mystery novels in the pulp fiction genre, and along with the novels, the series was adapted into radio and films beginning in the 1930s. Perry Mason made it to television in 1957, and the films pick up twenty years after the end of the CBS series. TV's original Perry Mason, Raymond Burr, returned to his role as the Los Angeles defense attorney for the series of films. Burr made a total of 26 made-for-TV movies, which were titled Perry Mason Movies. The series of films aired on NBC from 1985 through 1993. Perry Mason has also found new life in an HBO series of the same name. Production is currently underway for the second season of the series, which began airing in 2020.

Of the announcement, Jaclyn Rann Cohen, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Strategy said “[t]he original seasons of Perry Mason on FETV have been a favorite of our audience and we’re excited to expand on that with the Perry Mason Movies.” She continued, “[o]ur Sunday Matinee time slot has been a great home for our John Wayne films and we know it will continue to be popular when Perry Mason takes over in July .”

The Sunday Matinee Movies will air on Sundays at 4:00 pm ET, and there will also be a preview presentation on Saturdays at 8:00 pm ET. The Perry Mason Movies will air on the following schedule in July, and additional showings will continue in August and September, though the schedule for those months has not been announced. The schedule for July is as follows: The Case of the Notorious Nun on July 10, The Case of the Shooting Star on July 17, The Case of the Lost Love on July 24, and The Case of the Sinister Spirit on July 31.

Originally launched in 2013, FETV has a 24-hour schedule full of beloved and timeless films and television series. The channel is carried on cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, and reaches more than 50 million homes. Along with Perry Mason, FETV also airs such classics as FETV’s current lineup features popular television series such as Bewitched, Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, and Rawhide. You can catch the first Perry Mason Movie in the Sunday Matinée on July 10 at 4:00 pm.