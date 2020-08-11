Watch: Robert Downey Jr. and Matthew Rhys Chat ‘Perry Mason’ While Being Charming AF

If you’re already suffering from Perry Mason withdraws, this should help tide you over until Season 2. HBO has released a video in which star Matthew Rhys talks about the series with none other than Robert Downey Jr., who is an executive producer on the hit drama show. In fact, at one point in time Perry Mason was being plotted as RDJ’s first big acting move after exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In its early days of development, Downey Jr. was going to star in the Perry Mason remake while True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was going to write it.

Downey Jr. obviously stepped out of the starring role and Pizzolatto instead focused his time on True Detective Season 3, but RDJ and his wife and producing partner Susan Downey remained intimately involved in getting Perry Mason off the ground – and that including casting Rhys. And while the show was originally just going to be a miniseries, it’s been enough of a hit for HBO that a second season has been ordered, and it appears we’ll be watching the L.A. noir adventures of the titular lawyer for some time to come.

In the video below, Downey Jr. and Rhys talk about the Americans star’s initial apprehension to take on this project, and why the idea of telling Perry Mason’s origin story was what eventually convinced him to sign on. It’s a charming little conversation that is all-too-brief, and Rhys and Downey Jr. do a great job of selling the show for those who haven’t seen it. Indeed, instead of a straightforward procedural or law show, Perry Mason is really more of a Chinatown Los Angeles noir – and it’s all the better for it. I’m eager to see where it goes in Season 2.

Check out the video below and for more on that Perry Mason season finale, check out Liz’s episode recap and breakdown of the ending.