A nascent law firm just trying to make ends meet. A borderline alcoholic attorney struggling with the disappointing turn his life has taken. A city drowning in corruption. A murdered businessman, and two brothers (wrongfully?) accused of the crime. These are the elements that make up the second season of HBO’s Perry Mason, which is finally arriving on TV and streaming after a three-year-long wait. Starring Matthew Rhys as the titular private-eye-turned-defense-lawyer, and Juliet Rylance and Chris Chalk as his associates Della Street and Paul Drake, the neo-noir series based on the character first made famous by author Erle Stanley Gardner reaches its sophomore run as sharp as ever. But as fans are once again glued to their seats, dying to know what tricks Mason will pull out of his sleeve to solve the crime of the season, it is also important to remember how we got here in the first place. How did Perry Mason even become an attorney? What are Street’s and Drake’s role in his practice? And who are the other characters that make up Mason’s sinister and corrupt City of Angels?

What Happens in Season 1 of HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’?

The first season of Perry Mason centers around the gruesome murder of baby Charlie Dodson, a victim of a city-wide conspiracy and a kidnapping gone wrong. Little Charlie was taken from his parents, Matthew (Nate Corddry) and Emily Dodson (Gayle Rankin), at the behest of Elder Eric Seidel (Taylor Nichols) of the Radiant Assembly of God. Since the church was facing financial difficulties, Seidel concocted a plan to extort money from his fellow Assembly patron and renowned millionaire Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick), who also happens to be the illegitimate father of Matthew Dodson. The plan involved the church’s accountant, George Gannon (Aaron Stanford), and a dirty LAPD detective, Joe Ennis (Andrew Howard). The goal was to deliver Charlie back to his family unscathed after the money was received.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Ennis took a heroin-addicted prostitute to breastfeed Charlie, causing the baby to die of asphyxiation due to the drug residues in the woman’s milk. In order to guarantee that Matthew and Emily would still turn in the money, the kidnappers sewed Charlie’s eyes open so that his parents would think him alive when seeing him from a distance. It’s a gut-wrenching conspiracy made even more nauseating by the image of little Charlie with his eyes sewn open.

But, of course, when the season first begins, we don’t know any of that. All we have is a dead baby, a couple of desperate parents, and a rich businessman trying to keep his secrets as he helps his newfound son uncover the truth about his kid’s murder. Mason comes into the story when E.B. Jonathan (John Lithgow), the lawyer hired by Mr. Baggerly to represent the Dodsons, asks him to investigate the crime. But instead of saving the family from the dirty claws of the LAPD and the power-hungry district attorney Maynard Barnes (Stephen Root), Mason makes things even more complicated by uncovering a series of love letters from Emily Dodson to George Gannon. Charlie’s mother is quickly charged with assisting in the murder of her own son, and it’s up to E.B. to prove her innocence, even as Mr. Baggerly and Matthew distance themselves (and their money) from her.

Convincing the people of Los Angeles that Emily had nothing to do with Charlie’s death proves to be a lot more difficult than anticipated, especially since Detective Ennis has started to get rid of his accomplices. Nowak (Charles Baker) and Sarecki (Matt Lasky) are both found shot to death in an apartment, while Gannon’s body is discovered in his own home, in a forged suicide scene. Even Eric Seidel eventually meets his fate as Ennis’ partner, Holcomb (Eric Lange), orders him to eliminate everyone that knows about the crime to avoid damaging the image of the LAPD and exposing their more lucrative schemes.

Mason Becomes Emily Dodson’s Lawyer

Thankfully, Mason and E.B. aren’t the only one puzzled by what is going on behind the scenes of Charlie’s murder. The man responsible for finding the bodies of Nowak and Sarecki, Officer Drake deduces the presence of a third and a fourth man on the scene by a trail of blood and the piece of a denture found at the bottom of the building, where a body seems to have landed. However, due to him being a Black police officer in the 1930s, his findings are discredited. Forced to change his statement and threatened by Ennis, Drake initially refuses to help Mason out of fear for the lives of his wife and his unborn son. But the shame eventually catches up to him, particularly after his commanding officer offers him money for keeping his mouth shut, and Drake joins forces with Mason. By this point, however, Mason’s stance on the Dodson case has changed quite a bit.

In order to guarantee a conviction that will aid his mayoral candidacy in the upcoming elections, DA Barnes blackmails E.B. Jonathan by threatening to share with the lawyer’s former clients his misappropriation of funds. Panicking over the future of his already dwindling firm and unable to betray Emily’s trust, E.B. commits suicide. In order to save Emily from the dirty and incompetent hands of a court-appointed attorney, E.B.’s assistant, Della, convinces Mason to take the bar exam, forging a document stating that Perry had been under E.B.’s tutelage all this time.

Now turned into Emily’s defense lawyer, Mason is still unable to prove Seidel and Ennis’ connection with Charlie’s death, but he does manage to plant a reasonable doubt that saves his client from being hanged. Drake and Della are instrumental to guaranteeing Emily’s release. While the first joined forces with Mason’s independent investigation, the latter uncovered the Radiant Assembly of God’s financial schemes and convinced Perry to put Emily on the stand. Mason’s business partner, Strickland (Shea Whigham), even bribed one of the jurors to make sure that Emily would walk, but there was no need: the jury was indeed unable to reach a verdict.

Perry Mason and the Case of the Resurrected Baby

In parallel with the investigation, the story of Charlie’s death also develops into the drama of Sister Alice McKeegan (Tatiana Maslany), a prophet-like, miracle-working preacher at the Radiant Assembly of God that causes quite a commotion and a religious schism when she announces that she shall bring the Dodson baby back to life. Sister Alice’s words charm Emily, who was already a member of the church and now believes that her son will be resurrected. However, when the day of Charlie’s return comes — Easter Sunday, of course — Alice, Emily, and the crowd that flocked to the cemetery to either witness the miracle or confirm the fraud are surprised to find an empty coffin. Charlie’s body has been stolen.

Sister Alice manages to escape the scene alongside her controlling mother, Birdy McKeegan (Lili Taylor). The two come upon a baby in the middle of the road that Birdy quickly declares to be Charlie. Horrified, Sister Alice runs away never to be seen again — that is, of course, until Perry finds her working as a waitress later on. It turns out that she was desperate to be outed as a phony so that she could escape her mother and her life as a false messiah.

Emily is also quick to recognize that this new baby is not Charlie, remarking on his size and eye color. However, feeling purposeless now that her child is gone, she accepts him as her own. Now free, she travels the country alongside Birdy McKeegan claiming that Sister Alice did indeed bring her child back to life.

Where Does ‘Perry Mason’ Season 1 Leave Us?

In the last scene of Perry Mason Season 1, the titular detective is standing on a cliff after his final conversation with Alice McKeegan. He takes a matchbox out of his pocket, from which he produces one of the pieces of thread that was used to sow baby Charlie’s eyes open. It's an important piece of evidence, but one that never led anywhere. Finally accepting that he may never be able to truly prove Emily’s innocence, he throws the thread to the wind, still not knowing where it came from. Likewise, he still doesn’t know what happened to Charlie’s body, and neither do we. Those threads shall remain loose. One of the main lessons of Perry Mason’s first season is that there is no knowing everything.

Still, some loose threads of this inaugural run of the show might still pay off in Season 2. Perry Mason Season 1, Episode 8 ends with Perry taking over E.B. Jonathan’s office with Della as his associate. The two agree that Miss Street will also take night classes in a local law school so that she can eventually be promoted to partner. By their side is former police officer Paul Drake, now a private investigator. Strickland, Mason’s former right-hand man, has moved on to work with DA Burger (Justin Kirk) in taking down the Radiant Assembly of God. On the other side of the law, Detective Holcomb has gotten Detective Ennis murdered for all the trouble he caused with Charlie’s kidnapping. The LAPD remains as dirty as it ever was.

A subplot that hasn’t made it to this recap so far, but that promises to return in Season 2, is that of Mason and his family. The former PI has a complicated relationship with his ex-wife and his son that is mentioned on Season 2’s trailer. Throughout Season 1, he also struggled with the idea of selling his parents' old farm until it was bought in an auction by his lover, pilot and speakeasy owner Lupe Gibbs (Verónica Falcón), who plans to turn it into an airplane track. Initially distraught, he eventually comes to terms with Lupe owning his old property. Season 2’s trailer shows the couple still on speaking terms.

New episodes of Perry Mason come out on Mondays, at 9 p.m., on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.