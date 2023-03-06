Perry Mason is back on HBO with a whole new season after a three-year hiatus. Set in 1932, Los Angeles is thriving as the rest of the United States is recuperating from the Great Depression.

In Season 2, Perry Mason, a down-and-out private detective, is dealing with the effects of his Great War trauma and his divorce. He is recruited to investigate a dramatic child kidnapping trial; his findings have far-reaching ramifications for Mason, those around him, and local politicians.

Soon enough, our title characters Perry, Della Street, and Paul Drake are thrust into the center of a case that uncovers far-reaching conspiracies, forcing them to confront the true meaning of guilt. The second season, consisting of eight episodes, officially debuts on March 6, 2023.

Check out our guide to the cast and characters to get a glimpse of both new and familiar faces in Perry Mason Season 2.

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Matthew Rhys plays Perry Mason a private investigator and former soldier who is struggling to make ends meet in Depression-era Los Angeles. A brilliant investigator with a sharp mind and keen observation skills, he is determined to uncover the truth behind the cases he takes on, even if it means putting his own life in danger. He has a strong sense of justice and is not hesitant to question authority figures if he feels they are incorrect. Mason is shown as a complicated and imperfect individual plagued by his World War 1 experiences and his failed marriage.

Rhys is a Welsh actor, known for his role as Philip Jennings in the acclaimed television series The Americans, for which he received two Emmy nominations. He has also appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies, including Brothers and Sisters, Death Comes to Pemberley, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Juliet Rylance as Della Street

Juliet Rylance plays Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's assistant and legal secretary. She provides invaluable support to Mason throughout his investigations. Della is depicted as a highly competent and organized person who helps to keep Mason's chaotic life in order. Della is shown to be fiercely loyal to Mason, even in the face of danger and adversity. She is always willing to help him in any way she can, whether it's gathering evidence, following up on leads, or simply offering moral support. She is also shown to have a smart mind and a quick wit, which she employs to assist Mason in solving crimes.

Rylance is an English actress who has worked extensively in film, television, and theater. Rylance began her career on the stage, performing in productions in London's West End and on Broadway. She later transitioned to film and television, appearing in movies such as Frances Ha and A Dog's Purpose.

Chris Chalk as Paul Drake

Chris Chalk plays Paul Drake, a beat cop with an aptitude for detective work. As a savvy and streetwise investigator, he is frequently able to gather key evidence that aids in the resolution of cases. Drake is also portrayed as having a lighthearted personality and a good sense of humor, which contrasts with Mason's more serious demeanor and adds humor, warmth, and a sense of adventure to the show. Throughout the series, Paul must navigate a city that is extremely race-conscious and a police department that is downright oppressive.

Chalk began his career on the stage, performing in plays in New York City and across the United States before transitioning to film and television. He has appeared in movies such as 12 Years a Slave and Detroit as well as in TV shows like Gotham.

Eric Lange as Gene Holcomb

Eric Lange plays Gene Holcomb, a corrupt police officer who is as cunning and devious as he can be, even if it means bending the rules or breaking the law. Holcomb is a multifaceted and complex character who adds depth and tension to the show. He is a worthy opponent for Mason, and his ambition makes him an interesting character to follow.

In 2009, Lange landed the recurring role of Stuart Radzinsky on the ABC series Lost. He went on to play Erwin Sikowitz in the Nickelodeon series Victorious from 2010 to 2013. However, his performance as David Tate/Kenneth Hasting on the FX series The Bridge in 2013 marked his mainstream breakthrough.

Justin Kirk as Hamilton Burger

Justin Kirk plays Hamilton Burger, the District Attorney of Los Angeles offering Mason legal advice. Hamilton is portrayed as a tough, competent prosecutor who is determined to win every case he takes on. He is an experienced trial lawyer who can build compelling cases against Mason's clients. He is also shown to have a strong sense of justice, which drives him to uncover the truth and bring criminals to justice.

Kirk's most notable role is playing Prior Walter in Mike Nichols' film adaptation of Angels in America, for which he received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. Additionally, he gained recognition for his portrayal of Andy Botwin on the television series Weeds.

Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake

Diarra Kilpatrick plays Clara Drake, the wife of Paul Drake, Mason's private investigator. Clara is depicted as a sympathetic character who is trying to rebuild her life. Throughout the series, Clara's relationship with Paul is explored in depth. The two have a complicated and sometimes contentious relationship, with Paul torn between his loyalty to Mason and his love for his wife.

Kilpatrick's notable acting credits include appearances on the ABC Digital series American Koko. In addition to these roles, Kilpatrick has also been seen on Private Practice, The Last O.G., and The Twilight Zone.

Katherine Waterston as Ginny Aimes

Katherine Waterston plays Ginny Aimes, an optimistic schoolteacher in Perry Mason, who happens to work at the same school attended by Perry's son. Her presence brings a ray of hope into their lives, amidst the bleakness of the Great Depression.

Waterston entered the film industry with her debut in Michael Clayton. She went on to play supporting roles in various movies such as Robot & Frank and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, with her eventual breakthrough performance in Inherent Vice. Since then, she has starred in high-profile films such as Steve Jobs, Alien: Covenant, Babylon, and she played the American witch Tina Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Recurring Characters

Shea Whigham (Joker), who originally played as season regular Pete Strickland, will only be a recurring character in Season 2. Pete is a private investigator who works closely with Mason on several cases. Strickland is depicted as a hard-nosed and resourceful investigator who is willing to go to great lengths to uncover the truth. Despite their different personalities and approaches to their work, the two men have a strong bond that is based on mutual respect and admiration.

This season will also introduce several new recurring characters, with Hope Davis (Captain America: Civil War) as business leader Camille Nygaard; Jon Chaffin (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Paul’s brother-in-law Morris; Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as troubled artist Rafael Gallardo; Peter Mendoza (Dead Bullet) as Rafael’s brother Mateo; Onahoua Rodriguez (Veronica Mars) as Rafael and Mateo’s aunt Luis Gallardo; Jee Young Han (Santa Clarita Diet) as Perry’s new legal secretary Marion Kang; Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as grocery store owner Sunny Gryce; Tommy Dewey (Casual) as wealthy LA elite Brooks McCutcheon; Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) as Brooks’ father Lydell; Jen Tullock (Severance) as successful screenwriter Anita St. Pierre; Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not) as a highly motivated Deputy District Attorney, and last but not least, Wallace Langham (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) as attorney Melville Phipps.