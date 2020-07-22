‘Perry Mason’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed its Perry Mason remake for a season 2, ensuring a rumpled, stress Matthew Rhys will remain in our lives for at least one more year. The news, announced today by Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, comes five weeks after Perry Mason scored HBO’s highest premiere ratings in almost two years.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Orsi in a statement. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

A remake of the Raymond Burr-led legal drama that ran for nine seasons on CBS, Perry Mason stars Rhys as a private investigator struggling to get by—and dealing with trauma from his army career in France—as he transitions into becoming a lawyer. The show also stars Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Shea Whigham, and an entire department store’s worth of very nice hats.

The renewal is an interesting one for HBO. Similar to Damon Lindelof‘s Watchmen last year, Perry Mason was originally billed as a limited series, with the cast and creatives striking a “never say never” tone when asked about a possible season 2. When we talked to Rhys last month, he noted early conversations happened but nothing more.

“There has [been a conversation]. The commission was a limited series, and that’s what it was HBO. They’ve talked about a second series, but I think that’s dependent on how this first one broadcasts. But at the time, that’s all there was, and that’s all they set out to do, initially, to see how it does. So, I think we’re gonna see how the next few months pan out, before HBO makes a decision, if there’s any more in Perry Mason’s future.”

