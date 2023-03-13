World’s saddest detective is back to solve another mystery as Perry Mason debuts Season 2. Based on the characters by author Erle Stanley Gardner and set in the Depression era of the 1930s, Perry and his friends Della, and Paul have returned after a 3-year hiatus. To hype the fans further for the season ahead, HBO Max has revealed a Weeks Ahead trailer outlining the conflict, the case, and Perry’s troubles.

The two-minute-long clip elaborates on the case of two kids of Mexican descent, who are on a trial for murdering one of the scions of the wealthiest family of LA. Perry is up for defending them as the clip shows his investigation leads to uncovering a much bigger mystery than he started out on. Seems like Perry, Paul, and Della are going to fall on the wrong side of some extremely powerful people. The new season looks, thrilling, crisp and tightly paced – everything that fans would like to see as they embark on the new case with their favorite characters.

Inspiration Behind Perry Mason Season 2

As often noted in Gardner’s works, the murder mystery that Perry and the gang will deal with is loosely based on real-life events. The new season seemingly points to fictionalized version of the infamous Greystone Mansion murders. The synopsis of the series alludes Perry will pick up the case when the “scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” for which the boys are convicted but in course of their journey to find the truth “Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Perry Mason' Season 2 Review: Matthew Rhys and Juliet Rylance Excel in a More Focused, Sharper Story

Season 1 which premiered in 2020 was an instant hit among fans for Perry’s outright attitude, enticing storylines, and thrilling mystery. The season enjoyed much critical acclaim with Emmy nominations including one for Rhys’ outstanding performance. The crime drama is created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald and Season 2 brings back Matthew Rhys as Perry, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham as Pete, Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake, and Eric Lange as Gene. Tommy Dewey plays Brooks McCutcheon, a wealthy businessman and philanthropist with aspirations to bring a baseball team to Los Angeles, Paul Raci as Lydell McCutcheon, Brooks' father, along with Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Jen Tullock, Hope Davis, Mark O'Brien and more.

Perry Mason Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max. You can check out the new trailer below: