The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.

The new season will pick up months after the Dodson case has come to an end, jumping to the year 1933, as the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. Our favorite trio will find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover conspiracies beyond their imagination. The new clip perfectly sums up the theme of the season as “there’s only illusion of justice. The fantasy that the truth always prevails.” Now it's up to detective Mason to separate the truth from the fantasy.

Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the historical drama is set during the early 1930s when the Great Depression wreaked havoc on the US and sees Mason navigate the legal system of Los Angeles, dealing with personal trauma and recovering from his time in the Great War. The new season will see some major changes as original showrunners Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones depart in favor of Michael Begler and Jack Amiel — also leaving is actor Tatiana Maslany, who departed given her commitment to the She-Hulk series.

Image via HBO

The new season brings back Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, and Chris Chalk, alongside Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis. Further, rounding off the cast is Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, along with Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham.

Season 2 is executive produced by Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Rhys, and director Tim Van Patten while Regina Heyman serves as co-executive producer.

Perry Mason season 2 debuts on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the new trailer and synopsis below: