Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.

The trailer clearly outlines the emotional turmoil Perry is in while he takes on the new case wherein the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. Some young Mexican boys are on trial for murder, but our favorite trio believes that they didn’t do it. The new season is set months after the Dodson case came to an end, now Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves uncovering far-reaching conspiracies that force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

The first season of the series which premiered in 2020 was an instant hit among fans for its emotionally enticing storylines, Perry’s outright attitude, and thrilling mystery. It not only received fan favor but also enjoyed much critical acclaim with Emmy nominations including one for Matthew Rhys’ outstanding performance. Season 2 is eagerly anticipated by fans for another round of thrilling mystery wrapped in the backdrop of 1930s America and Season 2 promises just that and then some more.

Who Is in Perry Mason Season 2?

The new season brings back Rhys, Juliet Rylance, and Chris Chalk, alongside Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, and Hope Davis. Also starring is Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, and Jon Chaffin, along with Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham. Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the second season will be showrun by Michael Begler and Jack Amiel, who takes over the reins from Season 1 showrunners Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones.

Executive producers include Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Rhys, and Tim Van Patten while Regina Heyman serves as co-executive producer.

Perry Mason Season 2 debuts on Monday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the new trailer below: